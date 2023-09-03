DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - Newcomer Niclas Füllkrug's ears will have been ringing like never before in his professional career. For his new colleagues at Borussia Dortmund, the at least equally unequivocal criticism from their bosses awaited them after the South Stand's shrill chorus of whistles. Coach Edin Terzic even dug into the still gaping wound of the squandered championship title to wake up his sloppy professionals after the unnecessary 2:2 (2:0) against newcomer 1. FC Heidenheim, which made the false start of the runners-up perfect.

"We felt how much it hurts when you don't manage to catch up in the end with what you left behind in the first half of the season," said the 40-year-old: "So we resolved that we would start well this time, that we wouldn't leave so many points behind so that we wouldn't have to start playing catch-up again. And now that's happening to us again."

So there will be nothing this season with the championship title, which BVB still thought it had in its hands on the last matchday in May against Mainz. Terzic knows that, too. "If we don't stop doing that, it will be very difficult to celebrate anything at some point," he said. And was also so annoyed because the 2-0 lead that came about happily through Julian Brandt (7th) and Emre Can (15th, hand penalty) was not squandered through bad luck.

He had already seen "some signs" in the actually sovereign first half, said Terzic and recalled "ball losses with the heel 30 meters in front of their own goal." Later, his team "completely abandoned the structure and positional discipline. In the end, we largely beat ourselves." Building up the opponent like that and making mistakes like that are "simply things that must not happen to us if we want to have the really big ambitions. Things like that don't happen to top teams. They happen to us repeatedly. We're going home now with complete frustration. And then we will learn the lessons from it. With every consequence."

Sporting director Sebastian Kehl explained shortly afterwards that he had not yet spoken to Terzic, but his words were almost the same. "The carelessness with which we give the game out of hand must not happen to such a team," said Kehl, spanning the entire start of the season with the lucky 1-0 against Koln and the 1-1 in Bochum. Instead of a firmly planned nine points from the grateful starting program, BVB now goes into the international break with five points and a lot of frustration.

"In the sum of the three games, that's far too little for the demands we have," said Kehl: "We'll have to talk to the players about that. There were simply too many things that should not happen at this level." After Eren Dinkci (61st) and Tim Kleindienst (82nd, penalty kick) scored, "we could have lost," as Kehl admitted.

The majority of BVB's players are now traveling to their national teams, "so we don't have a lot of time to work through things," explained the sports director: "But after that, we're in for an intense period. That's when we have to get ourselves together as quickly as possible." Freiburg, Paris Saint-Germain, Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim and Union Berlin are the next opponents.

Against Heidenheim, the euphoria surrounding Niclas Füllkrug, who had been signed the day before, faded. He received a euphoric reception when he came on as a substitute in the 78th minute. When he stepped in front of the south stand with his new team for the first time - after effectively 20 minutes without a shot on goal - they were met by deafening whistles. The fans' reception was "terrific," said the Bundesliga goal-scoring king: "It's a shame it fizzled out a bit."

But the whistles were "deserved to a certain extent," Füllkrug said. And his coach, who was once in the Südtribüne himself, was even clearer. "I can completely understand both the anger and the frustration, because I feel it the same way," Terzic said. Until the final whistle, the support had been "unconditional," he said, "But if we don't manage to make the people who support us like that happy, we can't complain when it turns and becomes negative."

