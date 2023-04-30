Threats against Stegemann: BVB declares referee trouble 'settled'

BOCHUM/DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - The huge anger over the "negligent" mistake is far from over, but Borussia Dortmund has of necessity drawn a line under the emotional referee discussion. "That was definitely crass. But now it has to be good," BVB managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke told the Deutsche Presse-Agentur on Sunday, on which downcast referee Sascha Stegemann continued his media apology marathon - and reported serious threats.

He and his family had been "very concretely threatened," the 38-year-old told TV station Sport1's "Doppelpass" on Sunday. He had "unfortunately felt compelled to file a criminal complaint accordingly." Also temporal protective measures were in the room. Despite all the disappointment, the "hostilities of every kind" were "not even to be tolerated", Watzke said on the club's website. Probably also in order to cool down the heated discussion, the BVB boss emphasized: "We accept the insight and that's it for us now."

To underline this, young star Youssoufa Moukoko was also allowed to send combative tones towards title rivals FC Bayern Munich on the club's own TV. "Why it's not over?" the international asked - only to then give the answer himself: "Because we won't let any opponent, any referee, any illness stop us. We believe in it, we are firmly convinced of it."

Coach Edin Terzic had also already turned his anger into fighting spirit on Friday shortly after the 1:1 at VfL Bochum. The two lost points would not mean "that we stop or give up," Terzic stressed: "We are Borussians."

Those responsible saw the blame for Bayern's ability to move back past BVB with a win against Bundesliga last-place Hertha BSC this Sunday (3:30 p.m./DAZN) primarily on the refereeing team. "What I simply demand is that you do everything possible not to make a wrong decision. And that didn't happen today," Terzic complained. Sports director Sebastian Kehl even said things "weren't done by the book" and hinted nebulously, "I don't want to know what would have happened if FC Bayern had played here today."

Dortmund complained about a foul on Emre Can before the 0:1 and demanded a handball penalty in the final phase, but the big upset was another: the missing penalty whistle after the already cautioned VfL defender Danilo Soares stepped in against Karim Adeyemi, who had seen yellow for a swallow the previous week.

On the pitch, he perceived a "sought contact" from Adeyemi, said Stegemann, who admitted his faux pas to various media and tried to explain. The matter still "hangs very much in his bones," the graduate in administration admitted. He now wants to "let things sink in" and "think about whether a break makes sense or whether it is not even better to continue immediately.

However, video assistant Robert Hartmann was also criticized for not recognizing a blatant wrong decision despite the television images and for not intervening from Cologne or at least sending Stegemann to the review area. "It would have been very, very helpful if there had been a corresponding impulse," Stegemann said.

The fact that this did not happen at such a delicate stage of the season in the tight title race infuriated Kehl. That had been "absolutely negligent", he considered it "cowardly and completely wrong". Terzic explained the emotions running high with a lifelong dream: "It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance for us, it's maybe a once-in-a-lifetime chance for me in my life to get so close to the championship trophy." That's why, he said, his only request to Stegemann was, "Watch it if you're not sure about the pace!"

BVB goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, however, did not only look for the referee team to blame. "We still had chances to score. We have to win the game," said the 25-year-old. Not for the first time this season, Dortmund failed to use their playful superiority to score enough goals. In addition to the defeat in the second-round duel with Bayern (2:4), the missed victories against relegation candidates Schalke (2:2), Stuttgart (3:3) and now Bochum could cost the championship in the end.

"Nothing is over yet, nothing is decided. We must now look ahead," demanded Kobel. "We are a very good team with very many top characters who will definitely get up again. We still have a big goal. We have to fight for that."/the/DP/he