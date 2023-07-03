DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - The transfer of midfielder Felix Nmecha from VfL Wolfsburg to Borussia Dortmund is perfect. The 22-year-old will receive a long-term contract at BVB until June 30, 2028, the German soccer vice-champion announced on Monday.

Even before his now official move to BVB, there had been discussions because supporters of the Revierclub had criticized posts by Felix Nmecha on social media as homophobic and queer-hostile. Nmecha had most recently stated via Instagram that he loved all people, did not discriminate against anyone and was neither homophobic nor transphobic.

"We are aware," managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke and club president Reinhold Lunow were quoted as saying on BVB's website, "that the upcoming transfer has also drawn criticism in recent days due to two Internet postings that Felix shared. It was therefore important for us to talk intensively with the player about his faith and values."

Nmecha, he said, is "very young, his religion is deeply rooted in him and he is - like all of us - certainly not without faults. But he absolutely convinced us in intensive talks that he doesn't have any transphobic or homophobic ideas in him," Watzke and Lunow affirmed: "Felix himself has emphasized that he respects and loves all people, regardless of their skin color, religion or sexual orientation."

On the sporting side, BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl was delighted with the reinforcement. "Felix Nmecha is a fast, technically skilled and physically strong player who will enrich our midfield with his profile both offensively and defensively," Kehl said.

Dortmund remained silent about the exact transfer modalities. According to reports, the transfer fee will be around 30 million euros. Nmecha, who is to replace Jude Bellingham at BVB and will be given the number 8 at the back, still had a contract in Wolfsburg until June 30, 2025. The brother of striker Lukas Nmecha had recently developed well in sporting terms and also played an international match for the German national team in March./the/DP/he