PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Little risk, no reward - even an unusual wall tactic did not save Borussia Dortmund from a false start in the Champions League. The team of coach Edin Terzic had to accept a 0:2 (0:0) at the star ensemble of Paris Saint-Germain, which was considered as title co-favorites, on Tuesday. The plan to neutralize the French team's magic storm with stars like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and Randal Kolo Muani with a five-man backline only worked in the first half. After the restart, Paris capitalized on its superiority in front of 49,000 spectators at the Prinzenpark and came to a deserved victory through an extremely controversial hand penalty by Mbappé (49th) and a goal by ex-Dortmund player Achraf Hakimi (58th).

As a result, BVB fell behind early on in Group F, which is considered a tough group with other opponents Newcastle United and AC Milan, who drew 0-0 in their opener. The next opponent is Milan at home on October 4.

The penalty whistle, which put BVB on the losing track, caused great displeasure. After Dembélé's cross, Mbappé shot the ball at German international defender Niklas Süle's hand from close range. A harsh decision by Spanish referee Jesus Gil Manzano, which was also not taken back by the video referee.

No Niclas Füllkrug, no Sebastien Haller, but three center backs - Terzic chose the defensive variant for his starting lineup against probably the fastest storm in Europe. The concept worked in the first 45 minutes, at least in terms of the result, even though PSG had an overwhelming advantage with 72 percent possession and 10:4 corners. BVB made life difficult for itself, especially by losing the ball too quickly. In return, Mats Hummels and Co. kept the spaces tight, so that the PSG offense had few clear scoring chances. Dortmund was lucky in the 19th minute when Portuguese Vitinha only hit the post. Much of the action for the hosts went through Dembélé, who had once struck out for Barcelona at BVB.

Dortmund's offense, on the other hand, didn't get much going. The black-and-yellows were too imprecise in the few switching situations.

- apart from an unmarked shot by Donyell Malen (14.).

(14.). The situation was aggravated on Dortmund's side by the fact that Marcel Sabitzer was injured early on after a sprint and had to come off the field for Felix Nmecha.

Dortmund's defensive tactics were not enough, as Mbappé converted the penalty kick ice-cold and scored his eighth goal of the season. The Bundesliga team had to open up a bit and was caught ice cold. Hakimi scored after a double pass with Vitinha.

Terzic reacted, bringing in international striker Füllkrug, veteran Marco Reus and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens - but without any resounding success. Bynoe-Gittens at least hit the far post (79th). As a result, BVB lost out to PSG in the round of 16 in March 2020./tas/DP/jha