'Very, very strong snapshot': title dreams growing at BVB

02/26/2023 | 08:46am EST
SINSHEIM (dpa-AFX) - In the midst of championship dreams at Borussia Dortmund, sports director Sebastian Kehl appeared prepared like a model student during his visit to the ZDF "Sportstudio". He took another look, the sports director said on Saturday evening, just a few hours after the team's leap to the top of the Bundesliga table: the 2011/2012 double season "interested me myself". Back then, BVB had not lost a game in the second half of the season, Kehl said. "If we should also succeed in this series, then such images could come back."

Images that showed him as captain with the championship trophy, then still as a player - at the end of a season with triumph in the league and the DFB Cup. The 1:0 at relegation candidate TSG 1899 Hoffenheim provided only limited information about how title-worthy Borussia really is. But never before in its club history has BVB started the year with nine competitive match victories. "Of course we're playing for the championship, that's clear," said goalkeeper Gregor Kobel.

The exuberant joy of the Dortmunders after the final whistle in Sinsheim and the broad grins everywhere revealed that the belief in the really big coup has grown a bit again. "Nobody is crying," said winger Marius Wolf when asked about the mood in the dressing room at the new leaders. "We are of course very, very happy about the victory today, but we are far from finished," announced coach Edin Terzic elated.

The fans, of course, were happily singing the praises of the league lead and also already the possible championship. Terzic did not dampen the enthusiasm at all, but philosophized at the press conference: "Not only the fans, but every person should dream. Neither the team nor I are paid to dream. Dreaming won't help us go into the next game and win. Nevertheless, we will not forbid anyone in this world to dream."

As early as Friday (8:30 p.m.), Terzic's team can show how mature it really is against title rivals RB Leipzig. The road in the DFB Cup also leads through the Saxons, the quarterfinal match is scheduled for April 5 in Leipzig. And then there's the Champions League with the second leg at Chelsea FC on February 7. "This is now a very, very strong snapshot - but you can also quickly ruin it," said scorer Julian Brandt.

In front of 30 150 spectators - including national coach Hansi Flick - the national player delighted with his back goal in the 43rd minute. Thus, he directed the ball into the net after a sharply kicked free kick by Marco Reus - his eighth goal of the season and the fourth in a row in the fourth game. With his top form, Brandt recommended himself for the upcoming international matches on March 25 in Mainz against Peru and on March 28 in Cologne against Belgium.

"Julian is an outstanding footballer who plays unselfishly, who prepares an incredible number of goals, and at the moment he is also scoring goals," the new DFB sports director praised on "Bild" TV on Sunday. "He has also become a bit more robust, has grown older and is rightly celebrated in Dortmund." And Völler was also effusive in his praise for Borussia: "They have become more stable, there are no turnovers if you ever fall behind. Dortmund are really doing top at the moment."

However, BVB bosses don't want to declare the title a major goal - yet - at least not publicly. "I and we are really far too down-to-earth to declare these goals now in February, because we also know how it looked a few weeks ago," Kehl said./ujo/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
