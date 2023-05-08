Advanced search
Watzke and Hellmann do not expect any changes to match schedule

05/08/2023 | 03:31pm EDT
DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - The head of the German Football League (DFL) has defended plans to bring in an investor against criticism. At a discussion event organized by the "Südtribüne Dortmund" alliance and the board of the BVB fans' section on Monday evening at the stadium of the Bundesliga runner-up, DFL supervisory board head Hans-Joachim Watzke and DFL managing director Axel Hellmann promoted a fresh injection of capital by a strategic partner.

Watzke tried to allay fans' fears about an investor having too much influence, for example, in shaping the match schedule. "I haven't been fighting for the 50+1 rule for years to let a Trojan horse in now. We definitely don't want any more kick-off times," said the BVB managing director. Hellmann was even more explicit: "The worry about the matchday being fanned out is a theoretical one. We could do that now. But we don't do it because there is a soccer culture in Germany. There will never be a matchday fanning out."

In recent weeks, many soccer fans at Bundesliga matches had made it clear that they reject the entry of an investor. "There are a lot of fears and anxieties among fans that go hand in hand with this construct. It's about classic issues like matchday scheduling and venues," commented Jakob Scholz, chairman of BVB's fan department.

Under the plan, the future investor will acquire a 12.5 percent stake in the marketing of national and international Bundesliga media rights for a term of 20 years. The deal is expected to bring the league fresh capital of around two billion euros, 85 percent of which is to be used for earmarked investments in future fields and to strengthen the stability of the DFL. The 36 clubs are to receive only 15 percent of the total sum - around 300 million euros - for free use. The DFL sees a lot of catching up to do, especially in international marketing, and sees the rival leagues from England, Spain and Italy further ahead./bue/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
