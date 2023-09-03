DORTMUND (dpa-AFX) - BVB boss Hans-Joachim Watzke has understanding for the fans' loud whistles during Friday's 2-2 draw against 1. FC Heidenheim and expects to see solutions after the analysis during the international break. "We will use the international break to go into the analysis. This remains internal," Watzke told the "WAZ": "Of course, I will exchange ideas with the coach and the sports director, they are now first and foremost in demand."

He added that the fans had supported the team "very well" for a long time against newcomer Heidenheim: "The way our fans reacted when Niclas Füllkrug was substituted was extraordinary. That there were then whistles after the game is understandable. That was completely in order," Watzke said. BVB had recklessly given away a 2-0 lead./sho/DP/he