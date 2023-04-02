Watzke optimistic despite defeat: 'We're not giving up'

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - For Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, the German championship is far from decided after BVB's poor performance at FC Bayern Munich (2:4). "We are not giving up, there is no reason to do so. The road is not over yet," the BVB boss told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers. Watzke, who was absent from Saturday's match in Munich due to illness, also backed his goalkeeper Gregor Kobel after his serious slip-up to make it 0:1. "Greg will win us the next games again. It goes on. And it will on Wednesday," said the 63-year-old ahead of the Cup quarterfinal at RB Leipzig on Wednesday (8:45 p.m./Sky and ZDF)./ri/DP/jha