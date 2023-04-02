Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Borussia Dortmund GmbH
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BVB   DE0005493092

BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH

(BVB)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:11 2023-03-31 am EDT
4.110 EUR   +0.34%
09:18aKehl on battle for top talent between BVB and Bayern
DP
08:31aWatzke optimistic despite defeat: 'We're not giving up'
DP
08:27aTop match brings TV stations top ratings
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Watzke optimistic despite defeat: 'We're not giving up'

04/02/2023 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DÜSSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - For Borussia Dortmund's CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, the German championship is far from decided after BVB's poor performance at FC Bayern Munich (2:4). "We are not giving up, there is no reason to do so. The road is not over yet," the BVB boss told the Funke Mediengruppe newspapers. Watzke, who was absent from Saturday's match in Munich due to illness, also backed his goalkeeper Gregor Kobel after his serious slip-up to make it 0:1. "Greg will win us the next games again. It goes on. And it will on Wednesday," said the 63-year-old ahead of the Cup quarterfinal at RB Leipzig on Wednesday (8:45 p.m./Sky and ZDF)./ri/DP/jha


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
09:18aKehl on battle for top talent between BVB and Bayern
DP
08:31aWatzke optimistic despite defeat: 'We're not giving up'
DP
08:27aTop match brings TV stations top ratings
DP
03/29A record to be feared: BVB winless in the league at FC Bayern sinc..
DP
03/27BVB boss: Can travel to Munich with plenty of confidence
DP
03/23Borussia Dortmund Gmbh : Thiele becomes new head of handball department, Kuno joins board
PU
03/15Borussia Dortmund Gmbh & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft Auf Aktien Appoints Matthias Bäumer ..
CI
03/15Matthias Bäumer new member of the Supervisory Board
EQ
03/14Borussia Dortmund Gmbh : Presentation Fiscal Year 2022/2023 (7.20 MB)
PU
03/12It doesn't happen on its own: The nonchalant BVB and the po..
DP
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 402 M 437 M 437 M
Net income 2023 6,25 M 6,79 M 6,79 M
Net cash 2023 46,7 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 68,5x
Yield 2023 0,73%
Capitalization 454 M 493 M 493 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 905
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Duration : Period :
Borussia Dortmund GmbH Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,11 €
Average target price 5,57 €
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Joachim Watzke Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Reinhold Lunow President, Treasurer & Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Treß CFO, MD-Finance, Organization, Legal & IR
Christian Kullmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Robin Steden Head-Compliance & Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GMBH10.96%493
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.31.62%99 859
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.18.16%55 789
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED7.50%24 340
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.10.76%14 879
VAIL RESORTS, INC.-1.96%9 424
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer