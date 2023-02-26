Advanced search
What happens with Reus and Hummels? Kehl hints at decision in March

02/26/2023 | 09:01am EST
MAINZ (dpa-AFX) - Borussia Dortmund plans to make a decision with captain Marco Reus and defensive star Mats Hummels about their contractual futures, probably next month. Their working papers end after this Bundesliga season, and both professional footballers will then be 34 years old. "I'm in talks with both the players and their advisors," BVB sports director Sebastian Kehl told ZDF's "Aktueller Sportstudio" on Saturday evening. He added that they were not yet ready, but that there was a tendency.

Kehl did not want to reveal exactly what that looks like. But he stressed: "I believe that we will make goal-oriented decisions in the next few weeks. That doesn't mean we will make decisions in April or May, but we will make them earlier," said the 43-year-old.

With regard to top performer Jude Bellingham, Kehl said he would try to even extend the contract with the 19-year-old English super talent, who is being courted by many clubs, which runs until the end of June 2025. "Why not?" replied Kehl when asked about this. "We will sit down with the family in peace and then we will see what the player, what the family wants, and prepare for all possible scenarios."

Kehl also did not want to comment specifically on the rumors about possible commitments of Bundesliga professionals Daichi Kamada from Eintracht Frankfurt and Ramy Bensebaini from Borussia Mönchengladbach in the summer. If there was anything to report, the club would do so, the BVB sports director stressed./jmx/DP/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
