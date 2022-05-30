Boryszew S A : to pay out record dividend

The General Meeting of Boryszew Group, one of Poland's largest private industrial groups, has approved a resolution on dividend payment on 10th June. The total dividend of nearly PLN 190 million will be the highest in the Company's history. It is also the biggest payout since Boryszew Group's debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange.

"Boryszew Group's performance in 2021 was very strong, so it is a good time to share the profit with our shareholders. The dividend payout will not affect the Company's investment plans - in 2022, we are planning CAPEX of at least PLN 200 million. Under our new dividend policy, from now on we plan to propose to the General Meeting the annual dividend payout ranging from 30% to 70% of Boryszew Group's consolidated net profit, provided that the net debt to consolidated operating profit plus depreciation (EBITDA) ratio at the end of the financial year for which dividend distribution is planned remains below 3.5 for the Group. In the first quarter of 2022, the Group generated PLN 100 million in EBITDA, which represents a 9% rise year-on-year. Moreover, we are observing record high results in the companies of the Group's Metals Segment while the Group's consolidated revenue grew by 17% on the first quarter of 2021," said Wojciech Kowalczyk, President of the Board and CEO of Boryszew S.A.

The record date for dividend payment has been fixed on 3rd June 2022 whereas the payment date has been fixed on 10th June 2022. It will be the highest total dividend paid by Boryszew S.A. since the Company's debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The total dividend paid to the shareholders will amount to PLN 188,788,600.