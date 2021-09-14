Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A003850   KR7003850005

BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(A003850)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korea's GL Rapha to ship out 10 mln Sputnik Light COVID-19 shots this month

09/14/2021 | 01:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Korean biotech firm GL Rapha expects to win regulatory approval from Russia to export Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccines this month, its chairman said, paving the way for the first overseas production of the shot to ease a supply shortage.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets Sputnik V and single-dose version Sputnik Light abroad, plans to produce around 700 million doses overseas this year.

But production got off to a slow start and growing domestic demand constrained supply from Russia, disrupting both shots' global rollout plan and allowing rival vaccine makers to fill the gap in several markets.

"Everything is pretty much ready and we continue to produce the vaccine as we wait for Russia to validate our production process," GL Chairman Whang Jae-gan said in an interview.

He said the RDIF, the Russian sovereign wealth fund, had informed the firm that approval was expected later this month, and it is preparing a joint ceremony to mark the first overseas vaccine production and shipment.

RDIF declined to comment.

GL, which oversees the entire production of the vaccine from drug substance to packaging in its facility in Chuncheon, east of Seoul, has at least 10 million doses of Sputnik Light already in storage ready for shipment pending approval.

It comes more than a year after the two sides first started cooperation talks, which accelerated following technology transfer by its Russian developer Gamaleya Research Institute in October, underscoring the complicated process facing global efforts to rapidly boost vaccine supply.

"We needed to act decisively and decided to put all our resources into it," Whang said, adding he was encouraged by confidential clinical data presented to it even before a deal was agreed.

He said the company suspended all other drug production, and boosted efforts to scale up and generate synergies.

In April, just six months after the technology transfer, GL sent out a validation batch for Sputnik V, and around the same time the RDIF also asked the company to produce Sputnik Light concurrently. GL is now awaiting a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) nod from Russia for its production facility.

The company has scaled up production far exceeding its initial target of 650 million doses per year through its consortia that include botox-maker Jetema Corp, CKD BiO Corp, Hankook Korus Pharm, and Boryung Biopharma, a vaccine manufacturing arm of Boryung Pharm , Whang said.

He declined to elaborate on exact capacity.

While the RDIF will decide which nations get the vaccine first, it's likely to be sent to various countries that have reported delays, Whang said.

Production is also set to accelerate elsewhere, with Serum Institute of India planning to manufacture trial batches from this month.

Six Indian companies have already signed deals to produce around 1 billion doses of Sputnik V annually. (Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Additional reporting by Anton Zverev in Moscow; Editing by Miyoung Kim & Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BINEX CO., LTD. -2.49% 17650 End-of-day quote.-33.52%
BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 3.36% 16900 End-of-day quote.6.46%
CKD BIO CORP. -0.30% 49800 End-of-day quote.-37.67%
JETEMA, CO., LTD. -1.55% 34850 End-of-day quote.52.18%
All news about BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
01:07aS.Korea's GL Rapha to ship out 10 mln Sputnik Light COVID-19 shots this month
RE
02/25Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan Extended till April 1,..
CI
02/25Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan Extended till April 1,..
CI
02/25Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan Extended till April 1,..
CI
02/25Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan Extended till April 1,..
CI
02/09Tranche Update on Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan anno..
CI
2020North Korea-linked hackers targeted J&J, Novavax in hunt for COVID research
RE
2020Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2020Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for KRW 10,000 m..
CI
2020S.Korea sticks to flu vaccine plan despite safety fears after 25 die
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 599 B 0,51 B 0,51 B
Net income 2021 41,7 B 0,04 B 0,04 B
Net cash 2021 41,1 B 0,04 B 0,04 B
P/E ratio 2021 28,8x
Yield 2021 0,47%
Capitalization 1 109 B 945 M 946 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 261
Free-Float 41,5%
Chart BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 16 900,00 KRW
Average target price 21 249,99 KRW
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sam-Soo Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jae-Hyeon Ahn Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gwang-Sup Gil Independent Director
In-Goo Jeon Independent Director
Yoon-Sik Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.6.46%945
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.31.05%25 345
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.88%24 451
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL (GROUP) CO., LTD.18.06%22 969
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-13.06%12 193
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.4.71%11 907