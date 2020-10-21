South Korean deaths spark flu vaccine safety fears

(Recasts and updates throughout with government and health
SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korean officials refused to
SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korean officials refused to
suspend the country's seasonal flu inoculation programme on
Thursday, despite growing calls to do so following the deaths of
at least 13 people who were vaccinated in recent days.
Health authorities said they have found no direct links
between the deaths, which include a 17-year-old boy, and the
vaccines being given under a programme to inoculate some 19
million teenagers and senior citizens for free.
"The number of deaths has increased, but our team sees low
possibility that the deaths resulted from the shots," Jeong
Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention
Agency (KDCA), told parliament.
South Korea ordered 20% more flu vaccines this year to ward
off what it calls a "twindemic" of people with flu developing
potential COVID-19 complications, and overburdening hospitals
over the winter.
"I understand and regret that people are concerned about the
vaccine," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Thursday, while
confirming the free programme would go ahead.
"We're looking into the causes but will again thoroughly
examine the entire process in which various government agencies
are involved, from production to distribution," he added.
The country's free vaccine programme uses doses manufactured
by local drug makers GC Pharma, SK Bioscience and Ilyang
Pharmaceutical Co, along with France's Sanofi
and Britain's Glaxosmithkline. The vaccines
are distributed by local companies LG Chem Ltd and
Boryung Biopharma Co. Ltd., a unit of Boryung Pharm Co. Ltd.
.
GC Pharma, LG Chem, SK Bioscience and Boryung declined to
comment. Ilyang Pharmaceutical, Sanofi and GSK did not
immediately reply to requests for comment.
It was not immediately clear if any of the South
Korean-manufactured vaccines were exported, or whether those
supplied by Sanofi and GSK were also being used in other
countries.
Kim Chong-in, leader of the main opposition People Power
party, said the programme should be halted until the exact
causes of the deaths had been verified.
Health authorities said on Wednesday that a preliminary
investigation into six deaths found no direct connection to the
vaccines. No toxic substances were found in the vaccines, and at
least five of the six people investigated had underlying
conditions, officials said.
EARLIER SUSPENSION
The free programme has proved controversial from its launch
last month. Its start was suspended for three weeks after it was
discovered that some 5 million doses, which need to be
refrigerated, had been exposed to room temperature while being
transported to a medical facility.
Officials said 8.3 million people had been inoculated since
the programme resumed on Oct. 13, with around 350 cases of
adverse reactions reported.
The government is also offering a paid vaccine programme
which, combined with the free programme, aims to inoculate about
30 million of the country's 52-million population. Under the
paid programme, the purchaser can select the vaccine provider
from a larger pool that includes the free vaccine manufacturers
plus others.
The highest number of deaths in South Korea linked to
seasonal flu vaccinations was six in 2005, according to the
Yonhap news agency. Officials have said it is difficult to make
comparisons to previous years because of the greater numbers of
people taking the vaccine this year.
Kim Myung-suk, 65, who is eligible for a free vaccine, was
among a growing number of people opting to exercise choice
instead.
"Though just a few people died so far, the number is growing
and that makes me uneasy," she told Reuters in Seoul. "So I'm
getting a shot somewhere else and will pay for it."
(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Sangmi Cha,
Dogyun Kim and Daewoung Kim; editing by Jane Wardell)