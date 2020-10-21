Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.    A003850   KR7003850005

BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.

(A003850)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange - 10/21
15150 KRW   +0.33%
10/21South Korean deaths spark flu vaccine safety fears
RE
10/21Number of South Koreans dying after flu shot rises, prompts vaccine worries
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Korean deaths spark flu vaccine safety fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 11:47pm EDT

(Recasts and updates throughout with government and health official comment, vaccine detail and potential recipient)

SEOUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - South Korean officials refused to suspend the country's seasonal flu inoculation programme on Thursday, despite growing calls to do so following the deaths of at least 13 people who were vaccinated in recent days.

Health authorities said they have found no direct links between the deaths, which include a 17-year-old boy, and the vaccines being given under a programme to inoculate some 19 million teenagers and senior citizens for free.

"The number of deaths has increased, but our team sees low possibility that the deaths resulted from the shots," Jeong Eun-kyeong, director of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), told parliament.

South Korea ordered 20% more flu vaccines this year to ward off what it calls a "twindemic" of people with flu developing potential COVID-19 complications, and overburdening hospitals over the winter.

"I understand and regret that people are concerned about the vaccine," Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Thursday, while confirming the free programme would go ahead.

"We're looking into the causes but will again thoroughly examine the entire process in which various government agencies are involved, from production to distribution," he added.

The country's free vaccine programme uses doses manufactured by local drug makers GC Pharma, SK Bioscience and Ilyang Pharmaceutical Co, along with France's Sanofi and Britain's Glaxosmithkline. The vaccines are distributed by local companies LG Chem Ltd and Boryung Biopharma Co. Ltd., a unit of Boryung Pharm Co. Ltd. .

GC Pharma, LG Chem, SK Bioscience and Boryung declined to comment. Ilyang Pharmaceutical, Sanofi and GSK did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

It was not immediately clear if any of the South Korean-manufactured vaccines were exported, or whether those supplied by Sanofi and GSK were also being used in other countries.

Kim Chong-in, leader of the main opposition People Power party, said the programme should be halted until the exact causes of the deaths had been verified.

Health authorities said on Wednesday that a preliminary investigation into six deaths found no direct connection to the vaccines. No toxic substances were found in the vaccines, and at least five of the six people investigated had underlying conditions, officials said.

EARLIER SUSPENSION

The free programme has proved controversial from its launch last month. Its start was suspended for three weeks after it was discovered that some 5 million doses, which need to be refrigerated, had been exposed to room temperature while being transported to a medical facility.

Officials said 8.3 million people had been inoculated since the programme resumed on Oct. 13, with around 350 cases of adverse reactions reported.

The government is also offering a paid vaccine programme which, combined with the free programme, aims to inoculate about 30 million of the country's 52-million population. Under the paid programme, the purchaser can select the vaccine provider from a larger pool that includes the free vaccine manufacturers plus others.

The highest number of deaths in South Korea linked to seasonal flu vaccinations was six in 2005, according to the Yonhap news agency. Officials have said it is difficult to make comparisons to previous years because of the greater numbers of people taking the vaccine this year.

Kim Myung-suk, 65, who is eligible for a free vaccine, was among a growing number of people opting to exercise choice instead.

"Though just a few people died so far, the number is growing and that makes me uneasy," she told Reuters in Seoul. "So I'm getting a shot somewhere else and will pay for it."

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Additional reporting by Sangmi Cha, Dogyun Kim and Daewoung Kim; editing by Jane Wardell)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 0.33% 15150 End-of-day quote.-8.73%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC -2.35% 1355.2 Delayed Quote.-23.91%
ILYANG PHARMACEUTICAL CO.,LTD 3.75% 74700 End-of-day quote.231.26%
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.64% 617000 End-of-day quote.94.33%
LG CORP. 0.28% 72400 End-of-day quote.-1.90%
SANOFI -1.49% 83.36 Real-time Quote.-6.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
10/21South Korean deaths spark flu vaccine safety fears
RE
10/21Number of South Koreans dying after flu shot rises, prompts vaccine worries
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 570 B 0,50 B 0,50 B
Net income 2020 29,8 B 0,03 B 0,03 B
Net Debt 2020 71,8 B 0,06 B 0,06 B
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 0,66%
Capitalization 689 B 608 M 608 M
EV / Sales 2020 1 209x
EV / Sales 2021 1 125x
Nbr of Employees 1 018
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Boryung Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 20 333,33 KRW
Last Close Price 15 150,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sam-Soo Lee Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jae-Hyeon Ahn Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gwang-Sup Gil Independent Director
In-Goo Jeon Independent Director
Yoon-Sik Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BORYUNG PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.-8.73%603
OTSUKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.26%21 109
SHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD.121.05%20 201
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.12.44%15 879
ONO PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD.32.81%15 697
DIVI'S LABORATORIES LIMITED67.18%11 147
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group