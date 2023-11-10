Into the hydrogen age: Bosch starts volume production of its fuel-cell power module
November 10, 2023 at 04:50 pm EST
Share
Into the hydrogen age: Bosch starts volume production of its fuel-cell power module
Sales of 5 billion euros with H2 technologies by 2030
2023-11-10
Bosch operates along the entire hydrogen value chain.
Bosch chairman Stefan Hartung: "Bosch knows its way around hydrogen, and Bosch is growing with hydrogen."
Bosch to invest nearly 2.5 bn euros in H2 technology from 2021 to 2026.
Bosch employs more than 3,000 people in hydrogen technology.
Bosch automotive expertise in demand in the hydrogen economy.
Bosch is exploring several options for the use of hydrogen. Stationary solid-oxide fuel cells can be used for the distributed supply of power and heat. In a pilot project at the hospital in Erkelenz, near Cologne in Germany, Bosch wants to use this technology to achieve overall efficiency of 90 percent. The micropower plant there will initially run on natural gas, but can be converted to green hydrogen. Apart from the fuel-cell powertrain, Bosch is also working on the hydrogen engine, developing systems for both port and direct injection of hydrogen. This solution is particularly suitable for heavy vehicles on long hauls with especially heavy loads. "A hydrogen engine can do everything a diesel engine does, but on top of that, it is carbon neutral. It also allows a fast and cost-effective entry into hydrogen-based mobility," Heyn said. One major advantage is that more than 90 percent of the development and manufacturing technologies needed for it already exist. The H2 engine is expected to be launched starting in 2024. Even now, Bosch has four orders for production projects from all the major economic regions, and expects six-figure unit volumes by 2030. In this field as well, Bosch is dynamically taking the hydrogen economy forward.
Bosch Fren Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS published this content on 09 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2023 21:49:31 UTC.
Bosch Fren Sistemleri Sanayi ve Ticaret AS is a Turkey-based automotive parts manufacturer. It is primarily engaged in the production, sale and distribution of hydraulic brakes for commercial vehicles and light-weight trucks, as well as various allied products. The Company's head office and production plant are located in Bursa. It is a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH.