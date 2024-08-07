Bosch Limited
August 07, 2024
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Regulation 30 & 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Proceedings of the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 07, 2024, Voting Results and Scrutinizer's Report
We wish to inform you that the 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on August 07, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. to transact the business as stated in the Notice convening the 72nd AGM.
The Board of Directors appointed Mr. N. D. Satish, Practicing Company Secretary, as the Scrutinizer for the remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM.
As per the consolidated report of the Scrutinizer, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice convening the 72nd AGM have been duly approved by the shareholders, based on the facility provided for remote e- voting between Saturday, August 03, 2024 at 9.00 am and ended on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 at 5.00 p.m. and electronic voting provided at the 72nd Annual General Meeting.
Further, please find enclosed the following:
- Proceedings of the 72nd AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
- Disclosure of the voting results of the businesses transacted at the 72nd AGM in terms of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
- Report of the scrutinizer dated August 07, 2024, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014
Kindly take the same on record.
Yours faithfully,
for Bosch Limited,
VENKATARA MAN SRINIVASAN
Digitally signed by
VENKATARAMAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2024.08.07 20:56:01 +05'30'
V. Srinivasan
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Encl: as above
Summary of Proceedings of the 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM)
The 72nd Annual General Meeting of Bosch Limited (the Company) was held on Wednesday, August 07, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the WINGS Baldwin Auditorium, Baldwin Boys High School campus, 14, Hosur Road, Richmond Town Bengaluru - 560025, Karnataka.
DIRECTORS IN ATTENDANCE
Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, Non-Executive Director - Chairman Mr. Stefan Grosch, Non-Executive Director
Ms. Padmini Khare, Independent Director, Chairman of Audit Committee
Ms. Hema Ravichandar, Independent Director, Chairperson of Nomination and Remuneration Committee
Dr. Gopichand Katragadda, Independent Director, Chairman of Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee
Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka, Independent Director, Chairman of Risk Management Committee Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer
Mr. Sandeep N, Joint Managing Director
OTHERS
Ms. Karin Gilges, Chief Financial Officer
Mr. V. Srinivasan, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Mr. Harisha Sanjeeva - S. R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditors
Mr. Pramod SM - BMP & Co. LLP, Secretarial Auditor
Mr. Sreepada HR - M/s Kamalakara & Co - Cost Auditor
Mr. N.D. Satish, Scrutiniser
Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya chaired the Meeting. The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the Meeting to order. All Directors attended the Meeting.
The Chairman thereafter addressed the members with his speech.
The Chairman informed the members that the remote e-voting commenced on Saturday, August 03, 2024, at 9.00 a.m. and ended on Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 5.00 p.m. The Chairman also informed that the members who have not cast their vote(s) through remote e-voting can cast their votes at the Meeting using the electronic voting system provided by Central Depository Services (India) Limited.
The Chairman further informed that Mr. N. D. Satish, Practicing Company Secretary is the Scrutinizer appointed by the Board to scrutinize the votes cast through remote e-voting and electronic voting at the AGM.
The following items of business as set out in the Notice convening the 72nd AGM were approved by the shareholders as mentioned below:
S.No
Particulars
Whether Ordinary
/Special resolution
1
Adoption of Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year
Ordinary
ended March 31, 2024, and the Reports of the Board of Directors and
Auditors thereon.
2
Adoption of consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year
Ordinary
ended March 31, 2024, and the Reports of the Board of Directors and
Auditors thereon.
3
Confirmation of payment of Interim Dividend aggregating to ₹ 205/- per
Ordinary
equity share for the financial year 2023-24 and to declare Final
Dividend of ₹ 170/- on equity shares for the financial year ended
March 31, 2024.
4
Re- appointment of Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur (DIN: 07598798), as a
Ordinary
Director liable to retire by rotation.
5
Ratification of remuneration payable to Cost Auditors.
Ordinary
6
Revision in the approval of Material Related Party Transactions with
Ordinary
Robert Bosch GmbH (RB GmbH), Germany for the revised period of 4
years starting from 72nd to be held in 2024 to 76th AGM to be held in
the year 2028.
7
Revision in the approval of Material Related Party Transactions with
Ordinary
Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited for the revised
period of 4 years starting from 72nd to be held in 2024 to 76th AGM to
be held in the year 2028.
8
Revision in the approval of Material Related Party Transactions with
Ordinary
Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited for the revised
period of 4 years starting from 72nd to be held in 2024 to 76th AGM to
be held in the year 2028.
9
Revision in the approval of Material Related Party Transactions with
Ordinary
Robert Bosch Power Tools, GmbH for the revised period of 4 years
starting from 72nd to be held in 2024 to 76th AGM to be held in the year
2028.
10
Revision in the approval of Material Related Party Transactions with
Ordinary
BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Private Limited for the
revised period of 4 years starting from 72nd to be held in 2024 to 76th
AGM to be held in the year 2028.
The Chairman then invited the members to offer their comments or ask questions on the resolutions or on the business of the Company. Reply/clarifications were provided to the queries raised by the members.
The members were informed that the consolidated results of voting and the Scrutinizer's Report will be disseminated to the Stock Exchanges and will also be hosted on the website of the Company viz., www.bosch.inand Central Depository Services (India) Limited, the agency that provided e-voting facility.
The meeting concluded at 13:15 hrs (including the time allowed for e-voting).
Note:
The above should not be construed to be the minutes of the proceedings of the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the Company.
07/08/2024, 20:27
Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html
General information about company
Scrip code
500530
NSE Symbol
BOSCHLTD
MSEI Symbol
NA
ISIN
INE323A01026
Name of the company
BOSCH LIMITED
Type of meeting
AGM
Date of the meeting / last day of receipt of postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)
07-08-2024
Start time of the meeting
11:00 AM
End time of the meeting
01:15 PM
07/08/2024, 20:27
Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html
Scrutinizer Details
Name of the Scrutinizer
Mr. N. D. Satish
Firms Name
NA
Qualification
CS
Membership Number
10003
Date of Board Meeting in which appointed
24-05-2024
Date of Issuance of Report to the company
07-08-2024
07/08/2024, 20:27
Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html
Voting results
Record date
31-07-2024
Total number of shareholders on record date
66696
No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy
a) Promoters and Promoter group
2
b) Public
112
No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing
a) Promoters and Promoter group
0
b) Public
0
No. of resolution passed in the meeting
10
Disclosure of notes on voting results
07/08/2024, 20:27
Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html
Resolution(1)
Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)
Ordinary
Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the
No
agenda/resolution?
Description of resolution considered
Adoption of Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March
31, 2024
No. of
% of Votes
No. of
% of votes in
% of Votes
Mode of
No. of
polled on
No. of votes
Category
votes
votes -
favour on votes
against on votes
voting
shares held
outstanding
- in favour
polled
against
polled
polled
shares
(1)
(2)
(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100
(4)
(5)
(6)=
(7)=
[(4)/(2)]*100
[(5)/(2)]*100
E-Voting
20805224
100
20805224
0
100
0
Promoter and
Poll
20805224
Postal Ballot
Promoter
Group
(if
applicable)
Total
20805224
20805224
100
20805224
0
100
0
E-Voting
5707205
88.6916
5706688
517
99.9909
0.0091
Poll
6434885
3223
0.0501
3223
0
100
0
Public-
Postal Ballot
Institutions
(if
applicable)
Total
6434885
5710428
88.7417
5709911
517
99.9909
0.0091
Public- Non
E-Voting
2253531
15381
0.6825
15275
106
99.3108
0.6892
Institutions
Poll
1079
0.0479
1079
0
100
0
07/08/2024, 20:27
Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html
Postal Ballot
(if
applicable)
Total
2253531
16460
0.7304
16354
106
99.356
0.644
Total
29493640
26532112
89.9588
26531489
623
99.9977
0.0023
Whether resolution is Pass or Not.
Yes
Disclosure of notes on resolution
07/08/2024, 20:27
Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html
Details of Invalid Votes
Category
Promoter and Promoter Group
Public Insitutions
Public - Non Insitutions
No. of Votes
