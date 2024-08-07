 

 

Bosch Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

The Manager

Post Box No:3000

Hosur Road, Adugodi

BSE Limited

Listing Department

Bangalore-560030

Karnataka, India

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Tel +91 80 67523878

Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

www.bosch.in

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

L85110KA1951PLC000761

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E)

Secretarial.corp@in.bosch.com

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

 

Code:500530

Symbol: BOSCHLTD

August 07, 2024

 

 

Dear Sir/Madam,

 

 

Sub: Regulation 30 & 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Proceedings of the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on August 07, 2024, Voting Results and Scrutinizer's Report

We wish to inform you that the 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company was held on August 07, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. to transact the business as stated in the Notice convening the 72nd AGM.

The Board of Directors appointed Mr. N. D. Satish, Practicing Company Secretary, as the Scrutinizer for the remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM.

As per the consolidated report of the Scrutinizer, all the resolutions as set out in the Notice convening the 72nd AGM have been duly approved by the shareholders, based on the facility provided for remote e- voting between Saturday, August 03, 2024 at 9.00 am and ended on Tuesday, August 06, 2024 at 5.00 p.m. and electronic voting provided at the 72nd Annual General Meeting.

Further, please find enclosed the following:

  1. Proceedings of the 72nd AGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
  2. Disclosure of the voting results of the businesses transacted at the 72nd AGM in terms of Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
  3. Report of the scrutinizer dated August 07, 2024, pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014

Kindly take the same on record.

Yours faithfully,

for Bosch Limited,

VENKATARA MAN SRINIVASAN

Digitally signed by

VENKATARAMAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2024.08.07 20:56:01 +05'30'

V. Srinivasan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director: Sandeep N

Summary of Proceedings of the 72nd Annual General Meeting (AGM)

The 72nd Annual General Meeting of Bosch Limited (the Company) was held on Wednesday, August 07, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the WINGS Baldwin Auditorium, Baldwin Boys High School campus, 14, Hosur Road, Richmond Town Bengaluru - 560025, Karnataka.

DIRECTORS IN ATTENDANCE

Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya, Non-Executive Director - Chairman Mr. Stefan Grosch, Non-Executive Director

Ms. Padmini Khare, Independent Director, Chairman of Audit Committee

Ms. Hema Ravichandar, Independent Director, Chairperson of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Dr. Gopichand Katragadda, Independent Director, Chairman of Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Dr. Pawan Kumar Goenka, Independent Director, Chairman of Risk Management Committee Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur, Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer

Mr. Sandeep N, Joint Managing Director

OTHERS

Ms. Karin Gilges, Chief Financial Officer

Mr. V. Srinivasan, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Mr. Harisha Sanjeeva - S. R. Batliboi & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditors

Mr. Pramod SM - BMP & Co. LLP, Secretarial Auditor

Mr. Sreepada HR - M/s Kamalakara & Co - Cost Auditor

Mr. N.D. Satish, Scrutiniser

Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya chaired the Meeting. The requisite quorum being present, the Chairman called the Meeting to order. All Directors attended the Meeting.

The Chairman thereafter addressed the members with his speech.

The Chairman informed the members that the remote e-voting commenced on Saturday, August 03, 2024, at 9.00 a.m. and ended on Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 5.00 p.m. The Chairman also informed that the members who have not cast their vote(s) through remote e-voting can cast their votes at the Meeting using the electronic voting system provided by Central Depository Services (India) Limited.

The Chairman further informed that Mr. N. D. Satish, Practicing Company Secretary is the Scrutinizer appointed by the Board to scrutinize the votes cast through remote e-voting and electronic voting at the AGM.

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director: Sandeep N

The following items of business as set out in the Notice convening the 72nd AGM were approved by the shareholders as mentioned below:

S.No

Particulars

Whether Ordinary

 

 

/Special resolution

 

 

 

1

Adoption of Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year

Ordinary

 

ended March 31, 2024, and the Reports of the Board of Directors and

 

 

Auditors thereon.

 

 

 

 

2

Adoption of consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year

Ordinary

 

ended March 31, 2024, and the Reports of the Board of Directors and

 

 

Auditors thereon.

 

 

 

 

3

Confirmation of payment of Interim Dividend aggregating to 205/- per

Ordinary

 

equity share for the financial year 2023-24 and to declare Final

 

 

Dividend of 170/- on equity shares for the financial year ended

 

 

March 31, 2024.

 

 

 

 

4

Re- appointment of Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur (DIN: 07598798), as a

Ordinary

 

Director liable to retire by rotation.

 

 

 

 

5

Ratification of remuneration payable to Cost Auditors.

Ordinary

 

 

 

6

Revision in the approval of Material Related Party Transactions with

Ordinary

 

Robert Bosch GmbH (RB GmbH), Germany for the revised period of 4

 

 

years starting from 72nd to be held in 2024 to 76th AGM to be held in

 

 

the year 2028.

 

 

 

 

7

Revision in the approval of Material Related Party Transactions with

Ordinary

 

Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited for the revised

 

 

period of 4 years starting from 72nd to be held in 2024 to 76th AGM to

 

 

be held in the year 2028.

 

 

 

 

8

Revision in the approval of Material Related Party Transactions with

Ordinary

 

Bosch Global Software Technologies Private Limited for the revised

 

 

period of 4 years starting from 72nd to be held in 2024 to 76th AGM to

 

 

be held in the year 2028.

 

 

 

 

9

Revision in the approval of Material Related Party Transactions with

Ordinary

 

Robert Bosch Power Tools, GmbH for the revised period of 4 years

 

 

starting from 72nd to be held in 2024 to 76th AGM to be held in the year

 

 

2028.

 

 

 

 

10

Revision in the approval of Material Related Party Transactions with

Ordinary

 

BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Private Limited for the

 

 

revised period of 4 years starting from 72nd to be held in 2024 to 76th

 

 

AGM to be held in the year 2028.

 

 

 

 

The Chairman then invited the members to offer their comments or ask questions on the resolutions or on the business of the Company. Reply/clarifications were provided to the queries raised by the members.

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director: Sandeep N

The members were informed that the consolidated results of voting and the Scrutinizer's Report will be disseminated to the Stock Exchanges and will also be hosted on the website of the Company viz., www.bosch.inand Central Depository Services (India) Limited, the agency that provided e-voting facility.

The meeting concluded at 13:15 hrs (including the time allowed for e-voting).

Note:

The above should not be construed to be the minutes of the proceedings of the 72nd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director: Sandeep N

07/08/2024, 20:27

Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html

 

 

 

 

 

General information about company

 

 

 

 

 

Scrip code

500530

 

 

 

 

NSE Symbol

BOSCHLTD

 

 

 

 

MSEI Symbol

NA

 

 

 

 

ISIN

INE323A01026

 

 

 

 

Name of the company

BOSCH LIMITED

 

 

 

 

Type of meeting

AGM

 

 

 

 

Date of the meeting / last day of receipt of postal ballot forms (in case of Postal Ballot)

07-08-2024

 

 

 

 

Start time of the meeting

11:00 AM

 

 

 

 

End time of the meeting

01:15 PM

 

 

 

file:///C:/Users/Tally/Desktop/bosch result 2024/Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html

1/34

07/08/2024, 20:27

Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html

 

Scrutinizer Details

 

 

 

Name of the Scrutinizer

 

Mr. N. D. Satish

 

 

 

Firms Name

 

NA

 

 

 

Qualification

 

CS

 

 

 

Membership Number

 

10003

 

 

 

Date of Board Meeting in which appointed

 

24-05-2024

 

 

 

Date of Issuance of Report to the company

 

07-08-2024

 

 

 

file:///C:/Users/Tally/Desktop/bosch result 2024/Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html

2/34

07/08/2024, 20:27

Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html

Voting results

 

 

 

Record date

31-07-2024

 

 

Total number of shareholders on record date

66696

 

 

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in person or through proxy

 

 

 

a) Promoters and Promoter group

2

 

 

b) Public

112

 

 

No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing

 

 

 

a) Promoters and Promoter group

0

 

 

b) Public

0

 

 

No. of resolution passed in the meeting

10

 

 

Disclosure of notes on voting results

 

 

 

file:///C:/Users/Tally/Desktop/bosch result 2024/Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html

3/34

07/08/2024, 20:27

Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html

 

 

 

 

Resolution(1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Resolution required: (Ordinary / Special)

 

Ordinary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whether promoter/promoter group are interested in the

No

 

 

 

 

agenda/resolution?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Description of resolution considered

 

Adoption of Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March

 

31, 2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

No. of

% of Votes

 

No. of

% of votes in

% of Votes

 

Mode of

No. of

polled on

No. of votes

Category

votes

votes -

favour on votes

against on votes

voting

shares held

outstanding

- in favour

 

polled

against

polled

polled

 

 

 

shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

(2)

(3)=[(2)/(1)]*100

(4)

(5)

(6)=

(7)=

 

 

[(4)/(2)]*100

[(5)/(2)]*100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

E-Voting

 

20805224

100

20805224

0

100

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Promoter and

Poll

20805224

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Postal Ballot

 

 

 

 

 

 

Promoter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Group

(if

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

20805224

20805224

100

20805224

0

100

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

E-Voting

 

5707205

88.6916

5706688

517

99.9909

0.0091

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Poll

6434885

3223

0.0501

3223

0

100

0

Public-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Postal Ballot

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Institutions

(if

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

6434885

5710428

88.7417

5709911

517

99.9909

0.0091

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Public- Non

E-Voting

2253531

15381

0.6825

15275

106

99.3108

0.6892

Institutions

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Poll

 

1079

0.0479

1079

0

100

0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

file:///C:/Users/Tally/Desktop/bosch result 2024/Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html

4/34

07/08/2024, 20:27

 

 

 

 

Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html

 

 

 

 

Postal Ballot

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(if

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

2253531

16460

0.7304

 

16354

106

99.356

0.644

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

29493640

26532112

89.9588

 

26531489

623

99.9977

0.0023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whether resolution is Pass or Not.

Yes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Disclosure of notes on resolution

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

file:///C:/Users/Tally/Desktop/bosch result 2024/Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html

5/34

07/08/2024, 20:27

Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html

Details of Invalid Votes

Category

Promoter and Promoter Group

Public Insitutions

Public - Non Insitutions

No. of Votes

file:///C:/Users/Tally/Desktop/bosch result 2024/Bosch_Voting Results_AGM_2024.html

6/34

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bosch Limited published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 18:24:04 UTC.