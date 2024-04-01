Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Corporate Relationship Department The Manager Hosur Road, Adugodi BSE Limited Listing Department Bangalore-560030 1st Floor, New Trading Ring National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Karnataka, India Rotunda Building Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Tel +91 80 6752-3878 Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex www.bosch.in Dalal Street, Fort Bandra (E) L85110KA1951PLC000761 Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Secretarial.corp@in.bosch.com Scrip code: BOSCHLTD Scrip code:500530 April 01, 2024 Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Schedule III (19)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III sub-para 19 of Para A of Part A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Bosch Limited has received a refund order under Section 254 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Government of India for the assessment year 2013-14 during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. As per the order the Company expects a refund of INR 116.38 crores (including interest). The Company is in the process of evaluating the implications of the order on the financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024.

Details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated July 13,2023 are given below:

i name of the authority; Deputy Commissioner of Income-Tax ii nature and details of the action(s) taken, initiated or order(s) passed; *Order u/s 254 r.w.s. 143(3) of the Income-tax Act,1961 iii. date of receipt of direction or order: March 29, 2024 iv details of the violation(s)/contravention(s) committed or alleged to be committed; Not Applicable v impact on financial, operation or other activities of the listed entity, quantifiable in monetary terms to the extent possible The company is in the process of evaluating the implications of the order on the financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024

*Order Giving effect to the order passed by Hon'ble Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) of AY 2013-14

This is for your information and records.

Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,

V Srinivasan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur; Joint Managing Director : Sandeep Nelamangala