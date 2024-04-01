Bosch : Letter to SE dated 01.04.2024 – Announcement under Reg.30 of SEBI LODR
April 01, 2024
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Schedule III (19)
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III sub-para 19 of Para A of Part A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Bosch Limited has received a refund order under Section 254 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 from the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Government of India for the assessment year 2013-14 during the quarter ended March 31, 2024. As per the order the Company expects a refund of INR 116.38 crores (including interest). The Company is in the process of evaluating the implications of the order on the financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024.
Details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated July 13,2023 are given below:
i
name of the authority;
Deputy Commissioner of Income-Tax
ii
nature and details of the action(s) taken, initiated or order(s) passed;
*Order u/s 254 r.w.s. 143(3) of the Income-tax Act,1961
iii.
date of receipt of direction or order:
March 29, 2024
iv
details of the violation(s)/contravention(s) committed or alleged to be committed;
Not Applicable
v
impact on financial, operation or other activities of the listed entity, quantifiable in monetary terms to the extent possible
The company is in the process of evaluating the implications of the order on the financial statements for the quarter and year ending March 31, 2024
*Order Giving effect to the order passed by Hon'ble Income-tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) of AY 2013-14
This is for your information and records.
Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,
V Srinivasan
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur; Joint Managing Director : Sandeep Nelamangala
