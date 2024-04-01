Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Corporate Relationship Department The Manager Hosur Road, Adugodi BSE Limited Listing Department Bangalore-560030 1st Floor, New Trading Ring National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Karnataka, India Rotunda Building Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Tel +91 80 6752-3878 Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex www.bosch.in Dalal Street, Fort Bandra (E) L85110KA1951PLC000761 Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Secretarial.corp@in.bosch.com Scrip code: BOSCHLTD Scrip code:500530 April 01, 2024 Dear Sir/Madam, Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Completion of Tenure of Independent Director

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Bhaskar Bhat (DIN: 00148778), who served as an Independent Director of the Company from April 01, 2014, has concluded his tenure as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company. His term officially ended from the close of business hours on March 31, 2024, following completion of his second term. The Board and the Management of the Company extend their sincere appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Mr. Bhaskar Bhat during his term.

Details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are enclosed herewith as 'Annexure A'.

Kindly take the above information on record.

