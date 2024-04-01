Bosch : Letter to SE dated 01.04.2024 - Completion of tenure of Independent Director
April 01, 2024 at 07:01 am EDT
April 01, 2024
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Completion of Tenure of Independent Director
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Bhaskar Bhat (DIN: 00148778), who served as an Independent Director of the Company from April 01, 2014, has concluded his tenure as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company. His term officially ended from the close of business hours on March 31, 2024, following completion of his second term. The Board and the Management of the Company extend their sincere appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Mr. Bhaskar Bhat during his term.
Details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are enclosed herewith as 'Annexure A'.
Kindly take the above information on record.
Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,
V Srinivasan
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur; Joint Managing Director : Sandeep Nelamangala
Annexure A
Details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015:
S. No.
Details of event
Information of such event(s)
1
Reason for change viz, appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise
Cessation of directorship due to completion of 2nd term as an Independent Director on March 31, 2024.
2
Date of cessation
From the closing hours of March 31, 2024
3
Brief profile (in case of appointment)
Not Applicable
4
Disclosure of relationships (in case of appointment of a director)
Not Applicable
