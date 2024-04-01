Bosch Limited

April 01, 2024

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Completion of Tenure of Independent Director

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Bhaskar Bhat (DIN: 00148778), who served as an Independent Director of the Company from April 01, 2014, has concluded his tenure as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company. His term officially ended from the close of business hours on March 31, 2024, following completion of his second term. The Board and the Management of the Company extend their sincere appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Mr. Bhaskar Bhat during his term.

Details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are enclosed herewith as 'Annexure A'.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,

V Srinivasan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Annexure A

Details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015:

S. No.

Details of event

Information of such event(s)

1

Reason for change viz, appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise

Cessation of directorship due to completion of 2nd term as an Independent Director on March 31, 2024.

2

Date of cessation

From the closing hours of March 31, 2024

3

Brief profile (in case of appointment)

Not Applicable

4

Disclosure of relationships (in case of appointment of a director)

Not Applicable

