Corporate Relationship Department
The Manager
BSE Limited
Listing Department
1st Floor, New Trading Ring
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Rotunda Building
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Code:500530
Symbol: BOSCHLTD
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Completion of tenure of Independent Director.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Sakalespur Visweswaraiya Ranganath (DIN: 00323799), who served as an Independent Director of the Company from July 01, 2018 has concluded his tenure as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company. His term officially ended from the close of business hours on June 30, 2024, following completion of his second term. The Board and the Management of the Company extend their sincere appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Mr. Sakalespur Visweswaraiya Ranganath during his term.
We give below details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD- 1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023:
S. No.
Details of event
Information of such event(s)
1
Reason
for
change
viz,
Cessation of directorship due to completion
appointment,
resignation,
of 2nd term as an Independent from the
removal, death or otherwise
closing hours of June 30, 2024.
2
Date of cessation
From the closing hours of June 30, 2024
3
Brief profile (in case of
Not Applicable
appointment)
4
Disclosure
of
relationships
(in
Not Applicable
case of appointment of a
director)
Kindly take the above information on record.
Yours faithfully,
for Bosch Limited,
VENKATARA Digitally signed by
VENKATARAMAN
MAN SRINIVASAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2024.07.01
12:24:10 +05'30'
V. Srinivasan
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India
