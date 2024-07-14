Corporate Relationship Department

The Manager

BSE Limited

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Code:500530

Symbol: BOSCHLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Completion of tenure of Independent Director.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Sakalespur Visweswaraiya Ranganath (DIN: 00323799), who served as an Independent Director of the Company from July 01, 2018 has concluded his tenure as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company. His term officially ended from the close of business hours on June 30, 2024, following completion of his second term. The Board and the Management of the Company extend their sincere appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Mr. Sakalespur Visweswaraiya Ranganath during his term.

We give below details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD- 1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023:

S. No.

Details of event

Information of such event(s)

1

Reason

for

change

viz,

Cessation of directorship due to completion

appointment,

resignation,

of 2nd term as an Independent from the

removal, death or otherwise

closing hours of June 30, 2024.

2

Date of cessation

From the closing hours of June 30, 2024

3

Brief profile (in case of

Not Applicable

appointment)

4

Disclosure

of

relationships

(in

Not Applicable

case of appointment of a

director)

Kindly take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

for Bosch Limited,

VENKATARA Digitally signed by

VENKATARAMAN

MAN SRINIVASAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2024.07.01

12:24:10 +05'30'

V. Srinivasan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director: Sandeep Nelamangala

Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Hosur Road, Adugodi Bangalore-560030 Karnataka, India Tel +91 80 67523878 www.bosch.in L85110KA1951PLC000761 Secretarial.corp@in.bosch.com

July 01, 2024

