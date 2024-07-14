Corporate Relationship Department The Manager BSE Limited Listing Department 1st Floor, New Trading Ring National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Rotunda Building Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Fort Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Code:500530 Symbol: BOSCHLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Completion of tenure of Independent Director.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that Mr. Sakalespur Visweswaraiya Ranganath (DIN: 00323799), who served as an Independent Director of the Company from July 01, 2018 has concluded his tenure as an Independent Director on the Board of the Company. His term officially ended from the close of business hours on June 30, 2024, following completion of his second term. The Board and the Management of the Company extend their sincere appreciation for the valuable contributions made by Mr. Sakalespur Visweswaraiya Ranganath during his term.

We give below details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD- 1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023:

S. No. Details of event Information of such event(s) 1 Reason for change viz, Cessation of directorship due to completion appointment, resignation, of 2nd term as an Independent from the removal, death or otherwise closing hours of June 30, 2024. 2 Date of cessation From the closing hours of June 30, 2024 3 Brief profile (in case of Not Applicable appointment) 4 Disclosure of relationships (in Not Applicable case of appointment of a director)

Kindly take the above information on record.

Yours faithfully,

for Bosch Limited,

V. Srinivasan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

