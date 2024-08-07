Market Closed -
Bombay S.E.
06:00:52 2024-08-07 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
32,403.75
INR
-0.91%
-7.22%
+46.04%
Bosch : Letter to SE dated 07.08.2024- Audio Recording
August 07, 2024 at 02:25 pm EDT
Corporate Relationship Department
The Manager
BSE Limited
Listing Department
1
st Floor, New Trading Ring
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Rotunda Building
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip code:500530
Scrip code: BOSCHLTD
Dear Sir/Madam,
Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Hosur Road, Adugodi Bangalore-560030 Karnataka, India
Tel +91 80 6752-3878 www.bosch.in L85110KA1951PLC000761
Secretarial.corp@in.bosch.com
August 7, 2024
Sub: Regulation 30 and 46(2)(oa) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - Disclosure of Audio Recording of the Investors' Concall
The Audio Recording of the aforesaid Q1 FY24-25 Investors' Concall is now available on the Company's website and can be accessed at
https://www.bosch.in/media/our_company/shareholder_information/2024/q1_fy_2024- 25_audio_call.mp4
This is for your information and records.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,
Digitally signed by
VENKATARAMAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2024.08.07 18:54:34 +05'30'
V Srinivasan
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India
Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director: Sandeep Nelamangala
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer Bosch Limited published this content on
07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
07 August 2024 18:24:04 UTC.
Bosch Records Rise in Fiscal Q1 Consolidated Net Profit
01:17am
MT
Bosch Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2024
Aug. 06
CI
Bosch Limited Announces Executive Changes, Effective from October 1, 2024
Jul. 18
CI
Bosch Limited Announces Completion of Term of Sakalespur Visweswaraiya Ranganath as an Independent Director
Jul. 01
CI
Global markets live: Bayer, FedEx, Nvidia, KKR, Verizon...
Jun. 26
Monetary policy is getting even more confusing
Jun. 26
Bosch's Consolidated Net Profit Jumps in Fiscal Q4
May. 27
MT
Transcript : Bosch Limited, Q4 2024 Earnings Call, May 27, 2024
May. 27
India's Bosch posts Q4 profit rise on higher demand
May. 24
RE
Bosch Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
May. 24
CI
Bosch Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
May. 24
CI
Bosch Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-2024, Payable on August 13, 2024
May. 24
CI
India's weight in key MSCI equity index hits another high, to boost inflows
May. 14
RE
Bosch and Gapwaves Expand Engineering Services in the Joint Development Agreement for High-Resolution Antennas
May. 07
CI
Bosch Limited Announces Cessation of Bhaskar Bhat as Independent Director
Apr. 01
CI
Global markets live: United Airlines, Qualcomm, Amazon, Nissan, Boeing...
Mar. 25
Bosch Board to Consider Final Dividend for Fiscal 2024
Mar. 20
MT
Transcript : Bosch Limited, Q3 2024 Earnings Call, Feb 13, 2024
Feb. 13
India's Bosch posts Q3 profit climb on healthy auto parts demand
Feb. 13
RE
Bosch Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023
Feb. 13
CI
Bosch Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Fiscal Year 2024, Payable on or After March 6, 2024
Feb. 13
CI
Bosch India Names Sandeep Nelamangala as Head of Mobility Business, Effective January 1,2024
Dec. 18
CI
Bosch Records Sharp Gains in Fiscal Q2 Consolidated Net Profit
Nov. 10
MT
Transcript : Bosch Limited, Q2 2024 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2023
Nov. 09
Bosch Limited Appoints Dr. Ing. Huseyin Ozmeral, Senior Vice President Manufacturing, Effective January 1, 2024
Nov. 09
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
Bosch is an industrial group that is organized around two product families:
- automotive components and accessories (85.3% of net sales): injection systems, chassis control systems, propulsion systems, generators, mechatronic components and systems, multimedia systems, etc.;
- other (14.7%): mass market products (electric tools and appliances), Industrial equipment (control and industrial automation systems, packaging systems, etc.), and building solutions (heating systems, detection, access control, video surveillance and intrusion detection systems, etc.). In addition, the group offers solar energy solutions.
At the end of March 2018, Bosch has 8 production sites located in India.
More about the company
+951% of historical
performance
More than 20 years
at your side
Our Experts
are here for you
OUR EXPERTS ARE HERE FOR YOU
Monday - Friday 9am-12pm / 2pm-6pm GMT + 1