Corporate Relationship Department

The Manager

BSE Limited

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip code:500530

Scrip code: BOSCHLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Hosur Road, Adugodi Bangalore-560030 Karnataka, India

Tel +91 80 6752-3878 www.bosch.in L85110KA1951PLC000761 Secretarial.corp@in.bosch.com

August 7, 2024

Sub: Regulation 30 and 46(2)(oa) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 - Disclosure of Audio Recording of the Investors' Concall

The Audio Recording of the aforesaid Q1 FY24-25 Investors' Concall is now available on the Company's website and can be accessed at

https://www.bosch.in/media/our_company/shareholder_information/2024/q1_fy_2024- 25_audio_call.mp4

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,

VENKATARA MAN SRINIVASAN

Digitally signed by

VENKATARAMAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2024.08.07 18:54:34 +05'30'

V Srinivasan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director: Sandeep Nelamangala

