Corporate Relationship Department

The Manager

BSE Limited

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip code:500530

Scrip code: BOSCHLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Presentation made at Investor Concall for Q1 FY 2024-25

Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Hosur Road, Adugodi Bangalore-560030 Karnataka, India

Tel +91 80 6752-3878 www.bosch.in L85110KA1951PLC000761 Secretarial.corp@in.bosch.com

August 7, 2024

In pursuance of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our earlier letter dated July 23, 2024, intimating schedule of Investor Concall for Q1 FY 2024-25 convened on August 7, 2024, between 1630 hrs to 1730 hrs, please find attached Presentation made thereat.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,

VENKATARAMA N SRINIVASAN

Digitally signed by

VENKATARAMAN SRINIVASAN

Date: 2024.08.07 18:55:46 +05'30'

V Srinivasan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director: Sandeep Nelamangala

"The contents of this presentation are for information purposes only and for the reader's personal non-commercial use. The contents are intended, but not guaranteed, to be correct, complete, or absolutely accurate. This presentation also contains forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company, which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, are reasonable. Forward- looking statements involve known and unknown risks, contingencies, uncertainties, market conditions and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of the Company or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not make any representation, warranty or prediction that the results anticipated by such forward looking statements will be achieved. Neither the Company nor its affiliates or advisors or representatives nor any of their respective affiliates or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements or management estimates are free from errors and the Company disclaims any obligation or liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions, whether arising from negligence, accident or any other cause. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, competition, technology, the effect of COVID 19 in India and globally, and any macroeconomic conditions in India and globally can cause actual events, performance or results to differ significantly from any anticipated development. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and are not guarantees of future performance. As a result, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Given these uncertainties and other factors, viewers of this presentation are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and management estimates. Recipients of this presentation are not to construe its contents, or any prior or subsequent communications from or with the Company or its representatives as investment, legal or tax advice. In addition, this presentation does not purport to be all inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of the Company or the proposed transaction. Recipients of this presentation should each make their own evaluation of the Company and of the relevance and adequacy of the information and should make such other investigations as they deem necessary. This presentation is not a prospectus, a statement in lieu of a prospectus, an offering circular, an offering memorandum, an advertisement, an offer or an offer document under the Companies Act, 2013, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended, or any other applicable law in India. This presentation does not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, directly or indirectly, any offer or invitation or inducement to sell or issue or an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to purchase or sell any securities nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment therefor. This presentation does not solicit any action based on the material contained herein. This presentation should not be considered as a recommendation that any person should subscribe for or purchase any securities of Bosch Limited and should not be used as a basis for any investment decision. This presentation has not been approved and will not or may not be reviewed or approved by any statutory or regulatory authority in India or by any stock exchange in India. This presentation does not purport to be a complete description of the markets conditions or developments referred to in the material. The information contained in this presentation is only current as of its date, unless specified otherwise, and has not been independently verified. Please note that, you will not be updated in the event the information in the presentation becomes stale. You must make your own assessment of the relevance, accuracy and adequacy of the information contained in this presentation and must make such independent investigation as you may consider necessary or appropriate for such purpose. Moreover, no express or implied

representation or warranty is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the accuracy, fairness or completeness of the information presented or contained in this presentation. None of the Company, its directors, promoter or affiliates, nor any of its or their respective employees, advisers or representatives or any other person accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, for any errors, omissions or inaccuracies in such information or opinions or for any loss, cost or damage suffered or incurred howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise in connection with this presentation, and makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, for the contents of this presentation including its accuracy, fairness, completeness or verification or for any other statement made or purported to be made by any of them, or on behalf of them. Further, past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Any opinions expressed in this presentation, or the contents of this presentation are subject to change without notice. The presentation should not be construed as legal, tax, investment or other advice. THIS

ANNOUNCEMENT AND/OR PRESENTATION IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (the "U.S."). This announcement does not constitute nor form part of any offer or invitation to sell, issue or subscribe for securities in the U.S. or any other jurisdiction. No securities have been or will be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the U.S. or any other jurisdiction. No securities may be offered, sold or delivered in the U.S. except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. No public offering is being made in the U.S. or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited or where such offer would be unlawful. Neither this announcement nor any portion hereof may be sent or transmitted into the U.S. or any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may result in a violation of the Securities Act or the applicable laws of other jurisdictions. No money, securities or other consideration is being solicited by this announcement or the information contained herein and, if sent in response to this announcement or the information contained herein, will not be accepted. The extract(s), reconciliations or the explanation(s) provided in this presentation has been prepared only for illustrative purposes and the Company does not (i) hereby commit in any form that these differences will exist in subsequent periods, or (ii) necessarily intend to provide this in future. Bosch Limited or any of its affiliates, advisers or representatives accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation. Furthermore, no person is authorized to give any information or make any representation which is not contained in, or is inconsistent with, this presentation. Any such extraneous or inconsistent information or representation, if given or made, should not be relied upon as having been authorized by or on behalf of the Bosch Limited. This presentation is strictly confidential and may not be copied or disseminated, reproduced, re-circulated, re-distributed,published or advertised in any media, website or otherwise, in whole or in part, and in any manner or for any purpose. Any unauthorized use, disclosure or public dissemination of information contained herein is prohibited. No person is authorized to give any information or to make any representation not contained in or inconsistent with this presentation and if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorized by any person. Failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of the applicable securities laws. The distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Accordingly, any persons in possession of this presentation should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. By reviewing this presentation, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. By accessing this presentation, you accept that this disclaimer and any claims arising out of the use of the information from this presentation shall be governed by the laws of India and only the courts in Bangalore, India and no other courts, shall have jurisdiction over the same."

1

2024-08-07

 

 

© Bosch Limited 2024. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights.

BOSCH LIMITED INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Quarterly Results June 30, 2024

August 07, 2024 | Bengaluru

Bosch Ltd | Investor Con-call Q1 FY24-25

Production

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2112

 

 

 

 

 

2091

 

 

 

 

 

 

2176

 

 

 

 

2003

 

 

 

 

1976

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1954

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1864

 

103

 

1848

 

112

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1776

 

86

 

1774

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

97

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

183

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

170

 

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

107

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

 

96

 

 

175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

152

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

169

 

1213

 

 

146

 

1216

 

 

 

1284

 

 

 

1346

 

1204

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1138

 

 

 

 

 

 

1145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1060

 

 

 

 

1087

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

170

 

229

 

220

 

207

 

207

 

273

 

249

 

231

 

230

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

284

 

305

 

225

 

257

 

259

 

274

 

195

 

219

 

262

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1-FY'23

Q2-FY'23

Q3-FY'23

Q4-FY'23

Q1-FY'24

Q2-FY'24

Q3-FY'24

Q4-FY'24

Q1-FY'25

 

Forecast

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q2-FY'25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FY2023-24

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FY2024-25

 

 

 

 

 

FY2022-23

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tractor

 

 

 

3W

 

 

PC

 

 

 

 

 

LCV

 

 

HCV

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q1 FY 2024-25

Volumes

Volumes

%Change

%Change

in '000s

 

w.

w.

 

 

Q1-FY24

Q4-FY24

 

97

3%

-13%

 

161

-3%

-12%

 

1,204

6%

-11%

230 11% -1%

262 1% 20%

Total 1,953 5% -7%

5,953 20% 6%

The automotive industry continued its growth trajectory with an increase of

5% (w/o 2WH) in vehicle production during Q1 FY24-25 compared to Q1 FY 2023-24

3

2024-08-07

 

 

© Bosch Limited 2024. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights.

Bosch Ltd | Investor Con-call Q1 FY24-25

Automotive Market Prognosis | Production Outlook

Unit of Measure in Mio vehicles for FY (April-March)

Peak

4. 91

FY

2024

FY23

Actual

4.56

FY24

Actual

4.91

F2025

Low

4.92

F2025

High

5.02

0.47

2019

0.40

0.42

0.41

0.44

0.67

2024

0.66

0.67

0.68

0.72

1.07

2023

1.07

0.95

0.96

0.98

1.27

2019

0.82

0.96

0.95

1.04

 

24.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2019

 

 

 

 

 

24

 

 

 

 

 

22.2

 

 

19.62

21.78

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

2024-08-07

 

© Bosch Limited 2024. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights.

Bosch Ltd | Investor Con-call Q1 FY24-25

Sector-wise sales performance

Q-on-Q

Amounts in mINR

3,750

1,012

3,941

1,208

33,800

35,196

 

Apr-Jun '23

Apr-Jun '24

Mobility solution

Consumer Goods

Energy & Building Technology

Apr-Jun '23 vs Apr-Jun '24 (Q-on-Q)

Mobility business has grown by 4.1% driven by growth in:

  • Mobility Aftermarket by 8.1%
  • Power Solutions by 2.3%
  • 2-Wheelersegment by 14.6%

Consumer goods segment grew by 5.1%

Building Technologies business has grown by 19.4%

5

2024-08-07

 

 

© Bosch Limited 2024. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights.

Bosch Ltd | Investor Con-call Q1 FY24-25

Key Financial Highlights

3.8%

Q-on-Q

43,168

Q-on-Q

Amounts in mINR

Q-on-Q

41,584

4,6795,197

4,090

4,655

Apr-Jun '23

Apr-Jun '24

Apr-Jun '23

Apr-Jun '24

Apr-Jun '23

Apr-Jun '24

Revenue from Operations

Revenue from operations grew +3.8% Q-o-Q

Driven by growth in Mobility Aftermarket business by 8.1%, Power Solutions by 2.3% and Consumer Goods by 5.1%.

EBITDA

Profit After Tax

EBITDA grew +11.1% Q-o-Q

Absolute growth in EBITDA Q-o-Q is mainly driven by increased revenue and lower spending in new business areas (Project house mobility solutions business).

Profit After Tax (PAT) grew +13.8% Q-o-Q

Absolute growth in PAT Q-on-Q is on account of better EBITDA margin.

6

2024-08-07

 

 

© Bosch Limited 2024. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights.

Bosch Ltd | Investor Con-call Q1 FY24-25

Mobility Solutions

Power Solutions

Global recognition of Hydrogen Engines

  • European Union: Classified as Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) powertrain alongside Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)
  • North America: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Phase 3 GHG emission regulations acknowledge hydrogen engine
  • China: considering incorporating hydrogen engines into their NEV framework.

India

  • Likely appropriate alternative to diesel for long-haul trucks
  • Critical factors: pump price & re-fueling infrastructure

2-Wheeler and Power Sports

  • Production line (2nd) inauguration for Lambda Sensors (LSFmh) @ Bosch Bidadi plant to support the upcoming BS6 ODBII stage B regulation (effective from April 2025).
  • New Bajaj Pulsar N250cc & Bajaj Pulsar 400cc launches confirms Bosch positions as preferred technology partner in premium segment. Includes Value-added functions (VAF) for the first time in Bajaj motorcycles.

Mobility Aftermarket

  • Launched a cutting-edgeTyre Pressure
    Monitoring System
  • Go-liveof Adicare Extended Warranty offer for Diesel and Rotating Machine products, benefiting
    both Independent Aftermarket & Original Equipment customers

7

2024-08-07

 

 

© Bosch Limited 2024. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights.

Bosch Ltd | Investor Con-call Q1 FY24-25

Beyond Mobility

Power Tools

  • India now one of the 5 independent regions within Bosch Power Tools global; Responsible
    for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives
  • Mega Launches and Campaign:
    • Massive SoMe "Seen the unseen" campaign for thermal / detection
    • "Marvellous metal league campaign" targeted at metal fabrication segment

Building Technologies

  • Launched 'AVENAR' made in India Detectors - First product from the Business Unit Fire Systems to be manufactured in India.
  • Launched ZLX G2 Portable speakers under the Electro-Voice brand.

8

2024-08-07

 

 

© Bosch Limited 2024. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights.

THANK YOU

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Bosch Limited published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 18:24:03 UTC.