Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Presentation made at Investor Concall for Q1 FY 2024-25
Bosch Limited
www.bosch.in
August 7, 2024
In pursuance of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation of our earlier letter dated July 23, 2024, intimating schedule of Investor Concall for Q1 FY 2024-25 convened on August 7, 2024, between 1630 hrs to 1730 hrs, please find attached Presentation made thereat.
V Srinivasan
V Srinivasan
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
1
2024-08-07
BOSCH LIMITED INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Quarterly Results June 30, 2024
August 07, 2024 | Bengaluru
Bosch Ltd | Investor Con-call Q1 FY24-25
Production
2112
2091
2176
2003
1976
1954
1864
103
1848
112
1776
86
1774
121
178
97
183
170
95
107
93
96
175
161
165
152
169
1213
146
1216
1284
1346
1204
1138
1145
1060
1087
170
229
220
207
207
273
249
231
230
284
305
225
257
259
274
195
219
262
Q1-FY'23
Q2-FY'23
Q3-FY'23
Q4-FY'23
Q1-FY'24
Q2-FY'24
Q3-FY'24
Q4-FY'24
Q1-FY'25
Forecast
Q2-FY'25
FY2023-24
FY2024-25
FY2022-23
Tractor
3W
PC
LCV
HCV
Total
Q1 FY 2024-25
Volumes
Volumes
%Change
%Change
in '000s
w.
w.
Q1-FY24
Q4-FY24
97
3%
-13%
161
-3%
-12%
1,204
6%
-11%
230 11% -1%
262 1% 20%
Total 1,953 5% -7%
5,953 20% 6%
The automotive industry continued its growth trajectory with an increase of
5% (w/o 2WH) in vehicle production during Q1 FY24-25 compared to Q1 FY 2023-24
3
2024-08-07
Bosch Ltd | Investor Con-call Q1 FY24-25
Automotive Market Prognosis | Production Outlook
Unit of Measure in Mio vehicles for FY (April-March)
Peak
4. 91
FY
2024
FY23
Actual
4.56
FY24
Actual
4.91
F2025
Low
4.92
F2025
High
5.02
0.47
2019
0.40
0.42
0.41
0.44
0.67
2024
0.66
0.67
0.68
0.72
1.07
2023
1.07
0.95
0.96
0.98
1.27
2019
0.82
0.96
0.95
1.04
24.5
2019
24
22.2
19.62
21.78
4
2024-08-07
Bosch Ltd | Investor Con-call Q1 FY24-25
Sector-wise sales performance
Q-on-Q
Amounts in mINR
3,750
1,012
3,941
1,208
33,800
35,196
Apr-Jun '23
Apr-Jun '24
Mobility solution
Consumer Goods
Energy & Building Technology
Apr-Jun '23 vs Apr-Jun '24 (Q-on-Q)
Mobility business has grown by 4.1% driven by growth in:
- Mobility Aftermarket by 8.1%
- Power Solutions by 2.3%
- 2-Wheelersegment by 14.6%
Consumer goods segment grew by 5.1%
Building Technologies business has grown by 19.4%
5
2024-08-07
Bosch Ltd | Investor Con-call Q1 FY24-25
Key Financial Highlights
3.8%
Q-on-Q
43,168
Q-on-Q
Amounts in mINR
Q-on-Q
41,584
4,6795,197
4,090
4,655
Apr-Jun '23
Apr-Jun '24
Apr-Jun '23
Apr-Jun '24
Apr-Jun '23
Apr-Jun '24
Revenue from Operations
Revenue from operations grew +3.8% Q-o-Q
Driven by growth in Mobility Aftermarket business by 8.1%, Power Solutions by 2.3% and Consumer Goods by 5.1%.
EBITDA
Profit After Tax
EBITDA grew +11.1% Q-o-Q
Absolute growth in EBITDA Q-o-Q is mainly driven by increased revenue and lower spending in new business areas (Project house mobility solutions business).
Profit After Tax (PAT) grew +13.8% Q-o-Q
Absolute growth in PAT Q-on-Q is on account of better EBITDA margin.
6
2024-08-07
Bosch Ltd | Investor Con-call Q1 FY24-25
Mobility Solutions
Power Solutions
Global recognition of Hydrogen Engines
- European Union: Classified as Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) powertrain alongside Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)
- North America: Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Phase 3 GHG emission regulations acknowledge hydrogen engine
- China: considering incorporating hydrogen engines into their NEV framework.
India
- Likely appropriate alternative to diesel for long-haul trucks
- Critical factors: pump price & re-fueling infrastructure
2-Wheeler and Power Sports
- Production line (2nd) inauguration for Lambda Sensors (LSFmh) @ Bosch Bidadi plant to support the upcoming BS6 ODBII stage B regulation (effective from April 2025).
- New Bajaj Pulsar N250cc & Bajaj Pulsar 400cc launches confirms Bosch positions as preferred technology partner in premium segment. Includes Value-added functions (VAF) for the first time in Bajaj motorcycles.
Mobility Aftermarket
-
Launched a cutting-edgeTyre Pressure
Monitoring System
- Go-liveof Adicare Extended Warranty offer for Diesel and Rotating Machine products, benefiting
both Independent Aftermarket & Original Equipment customers
7
2024-08-07
Bosch Ltd | Investor Con-call Q1 FY24-25
Beyond Mobility
Power Tools
-
India now one of the 5 independent regions within Bosch Power Tools global; Responsible
for India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives
- Mega Launches and Campaign:
- Massive SoMe "Seen the unseen" campaign for thermal / detection
- "Marvellous metal league campaign" targeted at metal fabrication segment
Building Technologies
- Launched 'AVENAR' made in India Detectors - First product from the Business Unit Fire Systems to be manufactured in India.
- Launched ZLX G2 Portable speakers under the Electro-Voice brand.
8
2024-08-07
THANK YOU
