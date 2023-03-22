Bosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Outcome of Board Meeting

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of the Board Meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bosch Limited (the "Company") at its meeting held today i.e., March 22, 2023, has, inter-alia, based on the recommendations of the Nomination &
Remuneration Committee has:
Re-designatedand Appointed Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur (DIN: 07598798) as Managing Director of the Company for a term up to 3 years from July 1, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held in August 2023.
Re-designatedand Appointed Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala (DIN: 08264554) as Joint Managing Director of the Company from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held in August 2023.
Noted theRetirement of Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya (DIN: 02783243) as Managing Director of the Company from the close of office hours of June 30, 2023.
Mr. Bhattacharya was associated with the Company since 1995 and has worked in the areas of Finance, Accounts and Controlling. He also served as:
Commercial Director of Robert Bosch, Turkey.
Vice President responsible for the Commercial and administrative functions at the Company's Plants at Nashik and Jaipur
He has also worked in Stuttgart, Germany during 1998-99 on deputation to Parent Company Robert Bosch GmbH as General Manager at the Feuerbach Plant. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Whole-time Director on July 1, 2011, as Joint Managing Director from January 1, 2013, and as Managing Director from January 1, 2017.
4. A Press Release issued on the above is also enclosed herewith.
Please find enclosed herewith details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 September 2015 on 'Continuous Disclosure Requirements - Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR) Regulations, 2015'.
The Board meeting commenced at 1400 hrs. and concluded at 1500 hrs. Thanking you,
• 2022 Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Bosch
Limited
4
Disclosure of
Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur is not related to any Director of the
relationships
company.
5
Information as
It is hereby confirmed that Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur is not debarred
required pursuant to
from holding the office of Director by virtue of SEBI order or any other
BSE Circular
such authority.
LIST/COMP/14/2018-
19 and NSE Circular
NSE/CML/2018/24
dated June 20, 2018
6
Shareholding, if
Nil
any in the
Company
7
Names of Listed entities which the person holds directorship
Nil
2. Re-designationand Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director.
Sr.
Details of event that
Information of such event(s)
No
need to be provided
1
Reason
for
change
On the recommendations of Nomination & Remuneration Committee
viz.
appointment,
of the Company, Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala has been Re-designated
resignation,
removal,
and Appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company.
death or otherwise
2
Date of appointment &
The Board has, subject to approval of the shareholders, re-designated
terms of appointment
and appointed Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director
from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026.
3
Brief profile
Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala has been associated with the Company
since 1992 and is an executive director on the Board of the
Company since February 12, 2021.
Mr. Sandeep holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering
from the University of Mysore.
Career stages in the Bosch Group
1992: Technical Graduate Trainee, Bosch Limited, India
1994-1997: Regional OE Sales account for Cummins Engines
Company, USA
1997-1999: Resident Engineer in Bosch, Diesel Systems (Stuttgart,
Germany)
1999-2000: Bosch resident engineer in Cummins Engines
Company, USA
2001-2007: Regional Sales account for Diesel Systems (Tata Motors,
Mahindra)
2007: Key account sales responsibility for Bosch Diesel Systems -
Passenger Car India
responsibility for Gasoline
2008: Additional key account
Systems, India
2011: Regional President for Gasoline Systems India
2015: Additional responsibility for 2wheeler and power sports business
in India
2016-April (2018): Senior Vice President Business Unit Fuel Injection,
Gasoline Systems Division, Germany.
2019: Non-Executive Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited
4
Disclosure of
Mr. Sandeep is not related to any director of the company.
relationships
5
Information as
It is hereby confirmed that Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala is not debarred
required pursuant to
from holding the office of Director by virtue of SEBI order or any other
BSE Circular
such authority.
LIST/COMP/14/2018-
19 and NSE Circular
NSE/CML/2018/24
dated June 20, 2018
6
Shareholding, if
Nil
any in the
Company
7
Names of Listed entities which the person holds directorship
ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited
3. Retirement of Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya as Managing Director.
Sr.
Details of event that
Information of such event(s)
No
need to be provided
1
Reason
for
change
Retirement as Managing Director of the Company from the close of
viz.
appointment,
office hours of June 30, 2023.
resignation,
removal,
death or otherwise
2
Date of appointment &
NA
terms of appointment
3
Brief profile
NA
4
Disclosure of
NA
relationships
5
Information as
NA
required pursuant to
BSE Circular
LIST/COMP/14/2018-
19 and NSE Circular
NSE/CML/2018/24
dated June 20, 2018
6
Shareholding, if
Nil
any in the
Company
7
Names of Listed
Nil
entities which
the person holds
directorship
Press release
Leadership changes at Bosch in India
Guruprasad Mudlapur to be appointed president of the Bosch Group in India and managing director of Bosch Limited from July 1, 2023
Soumitra Bhattacharya to retire as president of the Bosch Group in India and from the board of management of Bosch Limited
Sandeep Nelamangala appointed joint managing director of Bosch Limited
Bengaluru, India - Effective July 1, 2023, Guruprasad Mudlapur will be appointed president of the Bosch Group in India and managing director of Bosch Limited. In his new role, Guruprasad will be responsible for the strategic growth and overall performance of the business in the region. At the same time, he will continue to be chief technology officer for Bosch Limited.
Guruprasad has more than 15 years of experience in the Bosch Group and has held various positions in engineering and business management. Most recently, he was joint managing director and chief technology officer of Bosch Limited.
Previously, he was regional president and managing director of Bosch Automotive Electronics Private Limited.
Effective June 30, 2023, Soumitra Bhattacharya will be retiring from Bosch India, after 28 years of service in various capacities. He took over the role of president of the Bosch Group in India and managing director for Bosch Limited in 2017. Prior to that he was joint managing director and chief financial officer for Bosch Limited.
From July 1, 2023, Sandeep Nelamangala, currently executive director at Bosch Limited and executive vice president, Mobility Solutions at Bosch India, will be appointed joint managing director of Bosch Limited.
Filiz Albrecht, member of the board of management and director of industrial relations of Robert Bosch GmbH, who is also responsible for the Bosch Group in India, said: "I want to thank Soumitra for his outstanding leadership and for enabling sustained growth, even in challenging economic times. I am delighted to welcome Guruprasad in his new role from July 2023, a very important time in the advancement of our company as we move into the next century of Bosch in