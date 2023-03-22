Bosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Outcome of Board Meeting

22.03.2023

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of the Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bosch Limited (the "Company") at its meeting held today i.e., March 22, 2023, has, inter-alia, based on the recommendations of the Nomination &

Remuneration Committee has:

Re-designated and Appointed Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur (DIN: 07598798) as Managing Director of the Company for a term up to 3 years from July 1, 2023 , subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held in August 2023. Re-designated and Appointed Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala (DIN: 08264554 ) as Joint Managing Director of the Company from July 1, 2023 , to June 30, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held in August 2023. Noted the Retirement of Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya (DIN: 02783243) as Managing Director of the Company from the close of office hours of June 30, 2023.

Mr. Bhattacharya was associated with the Company since 1995 and has worked in the areas of Finance, Accounts and Controlling. He also served as: Commercial Director of Robert Bosch, Turkey.

Vice President responsible for the Commercial and administrative functions at the Company's Plants at Nashik and Jaipur

He has also worked in Stuttgart, Germany during 1998-99 on deputation to Parent Company Robert Bosch GmbH as General Manager at the Feuerbach Plant. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Whole-time Director on July 1, 2011, as Joint Managing Director from January 1, 2013, and as Managing Director from January 1, 2017.

4. A Press Release issued on the above is also enclosed herewith.

Please find enclosed herewith details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 September 2015 on 'Continuous Disclosure Requirements - Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR) Regulations, 2015'.

