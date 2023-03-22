Advanced search
    500530   INE323A01026

BOSCH LIMITED

(500530)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
18409.55 INR   +1.56%
06:53aBosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Reg.30 Revised list of KMP for determining materiality of event
PU
06:53aBosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
06:13aBosch : Leadership changes at Bosch in India
PU
Bosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Outcome of Board Meeting

03/22/2023 | 06:53am EDT
Corporate Relationship Department

The Manager

BSE Limited

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip code:500530

Scrip code: BOSCHLTD

Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Hosur Road, Adugodi Bangalore-560030 Karnataka, India

Tel +91 80 6752-3878 www.bosch.in PAN:AAACM9840P

CIN: L85110KA1951PLC000761 Email: secretarial.corp@in.bosch.com

22.03.2023

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of the Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Bosch Limited (the "Company") at its meeting held today i.e., March 22, 2023, has, inter-alia, based on the recommendations of the Nomination &

Remuneration Committee has:

  1. Re-designatedand Appointed Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur (DIN: 07598798) as Managing Director of the Company for a term up to 3 years from July 1, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held in August 2023.
  2. Re-designatedand Appointed Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala (DIN: 08264554) as Joint Managing Director of the Company from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held in August 2023.
  3. Noted the Retirement of Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya (DIN: 02783243) as Managing Director of the Company from the close of office hours of June 30, 2023.
    Mr. Bhattacharya was associated with the Company since 1995 and has worked in the areas of Finance, Accounts and Controlling. He also served as:
    • Commercial Director of Robert Bosch, Turkey.
    • Vice President responsible for the Commercial and administrative functions at the Company's Plants at Nashik and Jaipur

He has also worked in Stuttgart, Germany during 1998-99 on deputation to Parent Company Robert Bosch GmbH as General Manager at the Feuerbach Plant. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Whole-time Director on July 1, 2011, as Joint Managing Director from January 1, 2013, and as Managing Director from January 1, 2017.

4. A Press Release issued on the above is also enclosed herewith.

Please find enclosed herewith details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 September 2015 on 'Continuous Disclosure Requirements - Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR) Regulations, 2015'.

The Board meeting commenced at 1400 hrs. and concluded at 1500 hrs. Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,

VENKATARAMA N SRINIVASAN

Digitally signed by

VENKATARAMAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2023.03.22 15:01:52 +05'30'

V. Srinivasan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: A/a

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Managing Director: Soumitra Bhattacharya ; Joint Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur

Details required in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9 September 2015

1. Re-designationand appointment of Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director.

Sr.

Details of event that

Information of such event(s)

No

need to be provided

1

Reason

for

change

On the recommendations of Nomination & Remuneration Committee

viz.

appointment,

of the Company, Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur has been Re-designated

resignation,

removal,

and Appointed as Managing Director of the Company.

death or otherwise

2

Date of appointment &

The Board has, subject to approval of the shareholders, re-designated

terms of appointment

and appointed Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director of the

Company for a term up to 3 years from July 1, 2023.

3

Brief profile

Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur, Joint Managing Director and Chief

Technology Officer of Bosch Limited, has been associated with Bosch

Group since 2008 and has held various roles in engineering and

business management.

As the Vice President at Robert Bosch Engineering and Business

Solutions India (now Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd.),

he headed electronics engineering and was responsible for design &

development of Automotive Semiconductors and Electronics Control

Units. He was the Regional President and Managing Director of Bosch

Automotive Electronics India Pvt Ltd.

Between 2018 and 2022, he was responsible for setting up the project

house for Electrification and Hydrogen in Bosch India.

Prior to joining Bosch, he was with NXP Semiconductors at Singapore

and The Netherlands in the area of Semiconductor development for

Mobile, Personal Communication and Digital Televisions for almost 15

years.

Mr. Guruprasad holds a Bachelor's degree in Electronics Engineering

from Bangalore University in 1988 and has completed EGMP at IIM-B

in 2011.

Career Stages in Bosch group:

• 2008 General Manager, HW & Semiconductor Engineering, Robert

Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited

• 2013 Vice President, Electronics Control Unit design & development,

Robert Bosch Engineering and Business Solutions Private Limited

• 2016 Regional President & Managing Director of Bosch Automotive

Electronics India Private Limited

• 2018 Head - Project House Electrifications, Bosch Limited

• 2021 Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Bosch Limited

• 2022 Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer, Bosch

Limited

4

Disclosure of

Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur is not related to any Director of the

relationships

company.

5

Information as

It is hereby confirmed that Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur is not debarred

required pursuant to

from holding the office of Director by virtue of SEBI order or any other

BSE Circular

such authority.

LIST/COMP/14/2018-

19 and NSE Circular

NSE/CML/2018/24

dated June 20, 2018

6

Shareholding, if

Nil

any in the

Company

7

Names of Listed entities which the person holds directorship

Nil

2. Re-designationand Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director.

Sr.

Details of event that

Information of such event(s)

No

need to be provided

1

Reason

for

change

On the recommendations of Nomination & Remuneration Committee

viz.

appointment,

of the Company, Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala has been Re-designated

resignation,

removal,

and Appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company.

death or otherwise

2

Date of appointment &

The Board has, subject to approval of the shareholders, re-designated

terms of appointment

and appointed Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director

from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026.

3

Brief profile

Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala has been associated with the Company

since 1992 and is an executive director on the Board of the

Company since February 12, 2021.

Mr. Sandeep holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering

from the University of Mysore.

Career stages in the Bosch Group

1992: Technical Graduate Trainee, Bosch Limited, India

1994-1997: Regional OE Sales account for Cummins Engines

Company, USA

1997-1999: Resident Engineer in Bosch, Diesel Systems (Stuttgart,

Germany)

1999-2000: Bosch resident engineer in Cummins Engines

Company, USA

2001-2007: Regional Sales account for Diesel Systems (Tata Motors,

Mahindra)

2007: Key account sales responsibility for Bosch Diesel Systems -

Passenger Car India

responsibility for Gasoline

2008: Additional key account

Systems, India

2011: Regional President for Gasoline Systems India

2015: Additional responsibility for 2wheeler and power sports business

in India

2016-April (2018): Senior Vice President Business Unit Fuel Injection,

Gasoline Systems Division, Germany.

2019: Non-Executive Director of ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited

4

Disclosure of

Mr. Sandeep is not related to any director of the company.

relationships

5

Information as

It is hereby confirmed that Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala is not debarred

required pursuant to

from holding the office of Director by virtue of SEBI order or any other

BSE Circular

such authority.

LIST/COMP/14/2018-

19 and NSE Circular

NSE/CML/2018/24

dated June 20, 2018

6

Shareholding, if

Nil

any in the

Company

7

Names of Listed entities which the person holds directorship

ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited

3. Retirement of Mr. Soumitra Bhattacharya as Managing Director.

Sr.

Details of event that

Information of such event(s)

No

need to be provided

1

Reason

for

change

Retirement as Managing Director of the Company from the close of

viz.

appointment,

office hours of June 30, 2023.

resignation,

removal,

death or otherwise

2

Date of appointment &

NA

terms of appointment

3

Brief profile

NA

4

Disclosure of

NA

relationships

5

Information as

NA

required pursuant to

BSE Circular

LIST/COMP/14/2018-

19 and NSE Circular

NSE/CML/2018/24

dated June 20, 2018

6

Shareholding, if

Nil

any in the

Company

7

Names of Listed

Nil

entities which

the person holds

directorship

Press release

Leadership changes at Bosch in India

  • Guruprasad Mudlapur to be appointed president of the Bosch Group in India and managing director of Bosch Limited from July 1, 2023
  • Soumitra Bhattacharya to retire as president of the Bosch Group in India and from the board of management of Bosch Limited
  • Sandeep Nelamangala appointed joint managing director of Bosch Limited

Bengaluru, India - Effective July 1, 2023, Guruprasad Mudlapur will be appointed president of the Bosch Group in India and managing director of Bosch Limited. In his new role, Guruprasad will be responsible for the strategic growth and overall performance of the business in the region. At the same time, he will continue to be chief technology officer for Bosch Limited.

Guruprasad has more than 15 years of experience in the Bosch Group and has held various positions in engineering and business management. Most recently, he was joint managing director and chief technology officer of Bosch Limited.

Previously, he was regional president and managing director of Bosch Automotive Electronics Private Limited.

Effective June 30, 2023, Soumitra Bhattacharya will be retiring from Bosch India, after 28 years of service in various capacities. He took over the role of president of the Bosch Group in India and managing director for Bosch Limited in 2017. Prior to that he was joint managing director and chief financial officer for Bosch Limited.

From July 1, 2023, Sandeep Nelamangala, currently executive director at Bosch Limited and executive vice president, Mobility Solutions at Bosch India, will be appointed joint managing director of Bosch Limited.

Filiz Albrecht, member of the board of management and director of industrial relations of Robert Bosch GmbH, who is also responsible for the Bosch Group in India, said: "I want to thank Soumitra for his outstanding leadership and for enabling sustained growth, even in challenging economic times. I am delighted to welcome Guruprasad in his new role from July 2023, a very important time in the advancement of our company as we move into the next century of Bosch in

Bosch Limited

Aakanksha Ahlawat

Corporate Communications/India

Hosur Road, Adugodi

E-mail : Aakanksha.Ahlawat@in.bosch.com

Head - Shakambhari Thakur

Bangalore - 560030

Phone : +91 9986320762

www.boschindia.com

March 22, 2023 Corp/C/CGR-IN

CIN: L85110KA1951PLC000761

Disclaimer

Bosch Limited published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 10:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
