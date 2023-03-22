Bosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Reg.30 Revised list of KMP for determining materiality of event

Sub: Regulation 30 (5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Revised List of Key Managerial Personnel authorised for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information from July 1, 2023.

In continuation of our letter dated March 22, 2023, informing the Stock Exchanges of appointment of Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director and Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director with effect from July 01, 2023 (subject to shareholders' approval), please be informed that the Board of Directors of Bosch Limited (the "Company") at their meeting held on March 22, 2023 has inter-alia authorized Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director and Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director from July 1, 2023 as Key Managerial Personnel for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information and for the purpose of making disclosures to stock exchange(s).

Accordingly, the following Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are authorised for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information and making disclosures to stock exchange(s) with effect from July 1, 2023, is as given below:

SI. No. Name & Designation E-mail Id / Tel.no 1. Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur Guruprasad.mudlapur@in.bosch.com Managing Director (with effect +91(80)6752-7172 from 01.07.2023) 2. Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala nelamangala.sandeep@in.bosch.com Joint Managing Director (with +91(80)6752-2054 effect from 01.07.2023) 3. Mr. Karsten Mueller Karsten.Mueller4@in.bosch.com Whole-time Director +91(80)6752-2909 4. Ms. Karin Gilges Karin.Gilges@in.bosch.com Chief Financial Officer +91(80)6752-1050 5. Mr. V. Srinivasan Srinivasan.Venkataraman@in.bosch.com Company Secretary & +91(80)6752-3878 Compliance Officer

Request you to take the same in your record.

Yours faithfully,

for Bosch Limited,