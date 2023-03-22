Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bosch Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500530   INE323A01026

BOSCH LIMITED

(500530)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-20
18409.55 INR   +1.56%
06:53aBosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Reg.30 Revised list of KMP for determining materiality of event
PU
06:53aBosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
06:13aBosch : Leadership changes at Bosch in India
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Reg.30 Revised list of KMP for determining materiality of event

03/22/2023 | 06:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Relationship Department

The Manager

BSE Limited

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip code:500530

Scrip code: BOSCHLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Hosur Road, Adugodi Bangalore-560030 Karnataka, India Tel +91 80 67524938 www.bosch.in L85110KA1951PLC000761 Secretarial.corp@in.bosch.com

22.03.2023

Sub: Regulation 30 (5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Revised List of Key Managerial Personnel authorised for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information from July 1, 2023.

In continuation of our letter dated March 22, 2023, informing the Stock Exchanges of appointment of Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director and Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director with effect from July 01, 2023 (subject to shareholders' approval), please be informed that the Board of Directors of Bosch Limited (the "Company") at their meeting held on March 22, 2023 has inter-alia authorized Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director and Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director from July 1, 2023 as Key Managerial Personnel for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information and for the purpose of making disclosures to stock exchange(s).

Accordingly, the following Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are authorised for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information and making disclosures to stock exchange(s) with effect from July 1, 2023, is as given below:

SI. No.

Name & Designation

E-mail Id / Tel.no

1.

Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur

Guruprasad.mudlapur@in.bosch.com

Managing Director (with

effect

+91(80)6752-7172

from 01.07.2023)

2.

Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala

nelamangala.sandeep@in.bosch.com

Joint Managing Director

(with

+91(80)6752-2054

effect from 01.07.2023)

3.

Mr. Karsten Mueller

Karsten.Mueller4@in.bosch.com

Whole-time Director

+91(80)6752-2909

4.

Ms. Karin Gilges

Karin.Gilges@in.bosch.com

Chief Financial Officer

+91(80)6752-1050

5.

Mr. V. Srinivasan

Srinivasan.Venkataraman@in.bosch.com

Company Secretary &

+91(80)6752-3878

Compliance Officer

Request you to take the same in your record.

Yours faithfully,

for Bosch Limited,

VENKATAR AMAN SRINIVASA N

Digitally signed by

VENKATARAMAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2023.03.22 15:12:11 +05'30'

V. Srinivasan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Managing Director: Soumitra Bhattacharya; Joint Managing Director:Guruprasad Mudlapur

Disclaimer

Bosch Limited published this content on 22 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2023 10:52:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BOSCH LIMITED
06:53aBosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Reg.30 Revised list of KMP for determining m..
PU
06:53aBosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
06:13aBosch : Leadership changes at Bosch in India
PU
06:07aBosch India Names New President
MT
02/22BOSCH LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/21Bosch : Letter to SE dated 21.02.2023 – Schedule of Investor meet
PU
02/17Bosch : Q3 F.Y 2022-23 Earnings Call Transcript
PU
02/15Bosch Posts Growth in Fiscal Q3 Consolidated Net Profit
MT
02/14Bosch : Q3 F.Y 2022-23 Investor Presentation
PU
02/14Transcript : Bosch Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 146 B 1 770 M 1 770 M
Net income 2023 14 281 M 173 M 173 M
Net cash 2023 24 216 M 293 M 293 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,0x
Yield 2023 1,03%
Capitalization 543 B 6 566 M 6 566 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 3,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart BOSCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bosch Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 18 409,55
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Soumitra Bhattacharya Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Guruprasad Mudlapur Head-Project House Electrifications
Karin Gabriele Gilges Chief Financial Officer
Markus Bamberger Chairman
V. Srinivasan Secretary & Compliance officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSCH LIMITED6.74%6 566
DENSO CORPORATION6.23%39 548
APTIV PLC19.17%29 482
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD7.23%14 818
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.52%14 387
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.9.16%14 091
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer