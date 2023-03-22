Bosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Reg.30 Revised list of KMP for determining materiality of event
03/22/2023 | 06:53am EDT
Corporate Relationship Department
The Manager
BSE Limited
Listing Department
1st Floor, New Trading Ring
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Rotunda Building
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip code:500530
Scrip code: BOSCHLTD
Dear Sir/Madam,
Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Hosur Road, Adugodi Bangalore-560030 Karnataka, India Tel +91 80 67524938 www.bosch.in L85110KA1951PLC000761 Secretarial.corp@in.bosch.com
22.03.2023
Sub: Regulation 30 (5) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Revised List of Key Managerial Personnel authorised for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information from July 1, 2023.
In continuation of our letter dated March 22, 2023, informing the Stock Exchanges of appointment of Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director and Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director with effect from July 01, 2023 (subject to shareholders' approval), please be informed that the Board of Directors of Bosch Limited (the "Company") at their meeting held on March 22, 2023 has inter-alia authorized Mr. Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director and Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala as Joint Managing Director from July 1, 2023 as Key Managerial Personnel for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information and for the purpose of making disclosures to stock exchange(s).
Accordingly, the following Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are authorised for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information and making disclosures to stock exchange(s) with effect from July 1, 2023, is as given below: