Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bosch Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500530   INE323A01026

BOSCH LIMITED

(500530)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-12
18906.15 INR   +0.70%
08:38aBosch : Letter to SE – Resignation of Ms. Filiz as Director
PU
04/15Bosch Limited announces resignation of Filiz Albrecht as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
CI
03/22Bosch Appoints Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director, Effective July 1, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bosch : Letter to SE – Resignation of Ms. Filiz as Director

04/17/2023 | 08:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Relationship Department

The Manager

BSE Limited

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip code:500530

Scrip code: BOSCHLTD

Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Hosur Road, Adugodi Bangalore-560030 Karnataka, India Tel +91 80 67524938 www.bosch.in L85110KA1951PLC000761 Email: Secretarial.corp@in.bosch.com

15.04.2023

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Resignation of Ms. Filiz Albrecht as Director of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that Ms. Filiz Albrecht (DIN: 09607767), being a Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director of the Company has submitted her resignation as a Director of the Company, vide letter dated April 14, 2023, with effect from close of business hours on April 15, 2023, consequent to her leaving Robert Bosch GmbH.

The details of cessation of Ms. Filiz Albrecht (DIN: 09607767) as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

The resignation letter received from Ms. Filiz Albrecht is enclosed herewith.

This is for your information please.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,

VENKATARA MAN SRINIVASAN

Digitally signed by

VENKATARAMAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2023.04.15 09:20:21 +05'30'

V Srinivasan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Managing Director: Soumitra Bhattacharya, Joint Managing Director: Guruprasad Mudlapur

Page 2 of 2

Resignation of Ms. Filiz as a Director of the Company.

Annexure A:

Sr.

Details of event that need to be disclosed

Information about the event

No.

1.

Reason for change viz. appointment,resignation,

Consequent to her resignation from Board

removal, death or otherwise

of Management of Robert Bosch GmbH.

2.

Date of appointment/cessation (as applicable) &

April 15, 2023

term of appointment

Disclaimer

Bosch Limited published this content on 15 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 12:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BOSCH LIMITED
08:38aBosch : Letter to SE – Resignation of Ms. Filiz as Director
PU
04/15Bosch Limited announces resignation of Filiz Albrecht as Non-Executive Non-Independent ..
CI
03/22Bosch Appoints Guruprasad Mudlapur as Managing Director, Effective July 1, 2023
CI
03/22Bosch Names Guruprasad Mudlapur as Its New President , Effective July 1, 2023
CI
03/22Bosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Reg.30 Revised list of KMP for determining m..
PU
03/22Bosch : Letter to SE dated 22.03.2023 – Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
03/22Bosch : Leadership changes at Bosch in India
PU
03/22Bosch India Names New President
MT
03/22Bosch Limited Announces Retirement of Soumitra Bhattacharya as Managing Director, Effec..
CI
02/22BOSCH LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 146 B 1 788 M 1 788 M
Net income 2023 14 279 M 174 M 174 M
Net cash 2023 24 298 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,0x
Yield 2023 1,00%
Capitalization 558 B 6 807 M 6 807 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,64x
EV / Sales 2024 3,15x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart BOSCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bosch Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 18 906,15
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Soumitra Bhattacharya Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Guruprasad Mudlapur Head-Project House Electrifications
Karin Gabriele Gilges Chief Financial Officer
Markus Bamberger Chairman
V. Srinivasan Secretary & Compliance officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSCH LIMITED9.61%6 807
DENSO CORPORATION13.62%41 592
APTIV PLC14.97%29 011
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD15.21%16 121
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.56%15 529
CONTINENTAL AG22.15%15 032
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer