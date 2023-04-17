Bosch : Letter to SE – Resignation of Ms. Filiz as Director

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Resignation of Ms. Filiz Albrecht as Director of the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that Ms. Filiz Albrecht (DIN: 09607767), being a Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director of the Company has submitted her resignation as a Director of the Company, vide letter dated April 14, 2023, with effect from close of business hours on April 15, 2023, consequent to her leaving Robert Bosch GmbH.

The details of cessation of Ms. Filiz Albrecht (DIN: 09607767) as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.

The resignation letter received from Ms. Filiz Albrecht is enclosed herewith.

This is for your information please.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,