Bosch : Letter to SE – Resignation of Ms. Filiz as Director
04/17/2023 | 08:38am EDT
Corporate Relationship Department
The Manager
BSE Limited
Listing Department
1st Floor, New Trading Ring
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Rotunda Building
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip code:500530
Scrip code: BOSCHLTD
Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Hosur Road, Adugodi Bangalore-560030 Karnataka, India Tel +91 80 67524938 www.bosch.in L85110KA1951PLC000761 Email: Secretarial.corp@in.bosch.com
15.04.2023
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Resignation of Ms. Filiz Albrecht as Director of the Company.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that Ms. Filiz Albrecht (DIN: 09607767), being a Non-ExecutiveNon-Independent Director of the Company has submitted her resignation as a Director of the Company, vide letter dated April 14, 2023, with effect from close of business hours on April 15, 2023, consequent to her leaving Robert Bosch GmbH.
The details of cessation of Ms. Filiz Albrecht (DIN: 09607767) as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are given in Annexure A to this letter.
The resignation letter received from Ms. Filiz Albrecht is enclosed herewith.