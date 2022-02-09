Log in
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 02/08
16064.9 INR   +0.05%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bosch : Q3 FY21-22-Investor Concall

02/09/2022 | 08:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

investigationIn er alas| RBIN/OFEyou may-ECconsider| 2022-01-26necessary or appropriate for such purpose. Moreover, no express or implied

© Bosch Limited 2022. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights.

BOSCH LTD.

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Quarterly Results December 2021

09th Feb, 2022 | Bengaluru

Bosch Ltd || Investor Con-call Q3 FY21-22

Economic Update

.

Daily Confirmed cases

Stringent state-wise lockdown`

Covid wave 3 @ Bosch

Nation wide lockdown

Covid wave 1

Covid wave 2

Covid wave3

450

Total active - 582

Thousands

First peak recorded in Sep 2020 with

Second peak recorded in May

Home quarantine - 579

400

97,894 cases

2021 with 4,14,188 case

350

Hospitalized - 2

Critical - 0

300

Institutional quarantine -

1

250

Stable condition - 582

200

Symptomatic - 561

As on 07th Feb '22

150

100

50

0

Jan-20Feb-20Feb-20Feb-20Feb-20Mar-20Mar-20Mar-20Mar-20Apr-20Apr-20Apr-20Apr-20Apr-20May-20May-20May-20May-20Jun-20Jun-20Jun-20Jun-20Jul-20Jul-20

Jul-20Jul-20Jul-20Aug-20Aug-20Aug-20Aug-20Sep-20Sep-20Sep-20Sep-20Oct-20Oct-20Oct-20Oct-20Oct-20Nov-20Nov-20Nov-20Nov-20Dec-20Dec-20Dec-20Dec-20

Dec-20Jan-21Jan-21Jan-21Jan-21Feb-21Feb-21Feb-21Feb-21Mar-21Mar-21Mar-21Mar-21Apr-21Apr-21Apr-21Apr-21Apr-21May-21May-21May-21May-21Jun-21Jun-21Jun-21Jun-21Jul-21Jul-21Jul-21Jul-21

Jul-21Aug-21Aug-21

Aug-21Aug-21Sep-21Sep-21Sep-21Sep-21Sep-21Oct-21Oct-21Oct-21Oct-21Nov-21Nov-21Nov-21Nov-21Dec-21

Dec-21Dec-21Dec-21Dec-21Jan-22Jan-22Jan-22Jan-22

  • Omicron-ledwaves tend to rise, and taller peak is likely to occur
  • In the present surge, 8% to 10% of active cases needed hospitalization so far compared to 22-23% in wave 2
  • Budget Key Takeaways
  • GDP growth for FY22 expected to be 9.2% and the economic survey pegs FY23 growth at 8-8.5%
  • Capital expenditure up 24% to 7.5 trillion INR; Highlighting governments commitment to NIP spending
  • Battery swapping policy with interoperability amongst players
  • Focus towards energy efficiency of large commercial buildings is a positive
  • Tax at 15% plus surcharge and cess on new manufacturing companies extended till Mar'24

3

Source:- IN/MKR, COWIN

© Bosch Limited 2022. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights.

Bosch Ltd || Investor Con-call Q3 FY21-22Automotive Market Production Nos.

1728

1801

94

1600

1586

63

1569

1526

1494

149

96

54

1426

156

63

1402

80

54

1356

146

130

49

33

129

140

47

138

109

119

97

867

1020

1056

877

903

818

844

895

840

801

FY2021-22

Q3

Volumes

%Change w.

%Change w.

Q3-FY21

Q2-FY22

80 +28% +27%

138 -12% +7%

Volumes in '000s

FY2021-22

Q1-Q3 YTD

%Change w.

Volumes Q1-Q3 FY21 YTD

  1. +83%
  1. +22%

351

895

-12%

+2%

318

9

198

207

190

267

302

247

23

144

162

201

201

+1%

+5%

145

291

295

310

188

217

180

177

62

266

249

212

112

212

-27%

-32%

Q1-FY20Q2-FY20

Q3-FY20

Q4-FY20

Q1-FY21

Q2-FY21

Q3-FY21Q4-FY21

Q1-FY22

Q2-FY22Q3-FY22

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

Total

1525

-12%

-3%

Tractor

3W

PC

LCV

HCV

Total

4549

-23%

-13%

2572 +28%

  1. +37%
  1. +15%
    4450 +28%
    13253+4%

Automotive Production Volumes Moderated In Q3FY22 Led By Semiconductors/Chips Shortage Globally, Weak Festive

Season And High Base Effect

4

© Bosch Limited 2022. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights.

Bosch Ltd || Investor Con-call Q3 FY21-22Sector Wise Sales Dec 2021 Q on Q

Figs. in MINR

Mobility

Solutions

(BBM)

Consumer

Goods

(BBG)

19,907

24,130

26,630

20,342

23,430

24,760

6,744

Q1-FY21 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1-FY22 Q2 Q3

3,638

3,416

2,602

2,488

2,140

2,420

972

Q1-FY21 Q2

Q3

Q4 Q1-FY22

Q2

Q3

Mobility Solutions comprises of Powertrain Solutions (PS), Automotive Aftermarket (AA) and 2-Wheeler Business (2WP)

  • Overall automotive market has de-grown by ~12%; PS domestic OE revenue declined by 6.0% (impact of redn. in tractors by 27% & passenger cars by 12%; partly off-set by robust growth in HCV by 27%)
  • Strong growth in AA (+29%) due to increased demand for Diesel products, Spark Plug & Rotating machines and higher exports due to easing of supply bottle-neck
  • 2WP sales declined by 11%, due to shortage of semi- conductors and shift of sales from premium to commuter segment (viz. <125 cc)

Consumer goods comprises of Power Tools (PT)

  • Reduction is mainly driven by higher base of Q3 FY21 and pre-buying from dealers in Q2 FY22 ahead of festive season

Energy &

Building

Technology

(BBE)

5

931

Energy & Building Technologies comprises of Security

735

Technology (ST) & Energy Solutions

658

568

566

• Strong

growth of +41.5% is driven by increased orders

433

executed for (i) security systems (video & public address

396

systems) & (ii) energy efficiency projects, aided by opening

up of the economy post lock down

Note: The above are total revenue from sale of

Q1-FY21 Q2

Q3

Q4 Q1-FY22 Q2

Q3

products only. It does not include income from sale

of services and other operating income.

Disclaimer

Bosch Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 13:08:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
