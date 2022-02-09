Bosch : Q3 FY21-22-Investor Concall 02/09/2022 | 08:09am EST Send by mail :

Economic Update . Daily Confirmed cases Stringent state-wise lockdown` Covid wave 3 @ Bosch Nation wide lockdown Covid wave 1 Covid wave 2 Covid wave3 450 • Total active - 582 Thousands First peak recorded in Sep 2020 with Second peak recorded in May • Home quarantine - 579 400 97,894 cases 2021 with 4,14,188 case 350 • Hospitalized - 2 • Critical - 0 300 • Institutional quarantine - 1 250 • Stable condition - 582 200 • Symptomatic - 561 As on 07th Feb '22 150 100 50 0 Jan-20Feb-20Feb-20Feb-20Feb-20Mar-20Mar-20Mar-20Mar-20Apr-20Apr-20Apr-20Apr-20Apr-20May-20May-20May-20May-20Jun-20Jun-20Jun-20Jun-20Jul-20Jul-20 Jul-20Jul-20Jul-20Aug-20Aug-20Aug-20Aug-20Sep-20Sep-20Sep-20Sep-20Oct-20Oct-20Oct-20Oct-20Oct-20Nov-20Nov-20Nov-20Nov-20Dec-20Dec-20Dec-20Dec-20 Dec-20Jan-21Jan-21Jan-21Jan-21Feb-21Feb-21Feb-21Feb-21Mar-21Mar-21Mar-21Mar-21Apr-21Apr-21Apr-21Apr-21Apr-21May-21May-21May-21May-21Jun-21Jun-21Jun-21Jun-21Jul-21Jul-21Jul-21Jul-21 Jul-21Aug-21Aug-21 Aug-21Aug-21Sep-21Sep-21Sep-21Sep-21Sep-21Oct-21Oct-21Oct-21Oct-21Nov-21Nov-21Nov-21Nov-21Dec-21 Dec-21Dec-21Dec-21Dec-21Jan-22Jan-22Jan-22Jan-22 Omicron-led waves tend to rise, and taller peak is likely to occur Daily Confirmed cases Stringent state-wise lockdown` Covid wave 3 @ Bosch Nation wide lockdown Covid wave 1 Covid wave 2 Covid wave3 450 • Total active - 582 Thousands First peak recorded in Sep 2020 with Second peak recorded in May • Home quarantine - 579 400 97,894 cases 2021 with 4,14,188 case 350 • Hospitalized - 2 • Critical - 0 300 • Institutional quarantine - 1 250 • Stable condition - 582 200 • Symptomatic - 561 As on 07th Feb '22 150 100 50 0 Jan-20Feb-20Feb-20Feb-20Feb-20Mar-20Mar-20Mar-20Mar-20Apr-20Apr-20Apr-20Apr-20Apr-20May-20May-20May-20May-20Jun-20Jun-20Jun-20Jun-20Jul-20Jul-20 Jul-20Jul-20Jul-20Aug-20Aug-20Aug-20Aug-20Sep-20Sep-20Sep-20Sep-20Oct-20Oct-20Oct-20Oct-20Oct-20Nov-20Nov-20Nov-20Nov-20Dec-20Dec-20Dec-20Dec-20 Dec-20Jan-21Jan-21Jan-21Jan-21Feb-21Feb-21Feb-21Feb-21Mar-21Mar-21Mar-21Mar-21Apr-21Apr-21Apr-21Apr-21Apr-21May-21May-21May-21May-21Jun-21Jun-21Jun-21Jun-21Jul-21Jul-21Jul-21Jul-21 Jul-21Aug-21Aug-21 Aug-21Aug-21Sep-21Sep-21Sep-21Sep-21Sep-21Oct-21Oct-21Oct-21Oct-21Nov-21Nov-21Nov-21Nov-21Dec-21 Dec-21Dec-21Dec-21Dec-21Jan-22Jan-22Jan-22Jan-22 Omicron-led waves tend to rise, and taller peak is likely to occur

waves tend to rise, and taller peak is likely to occur In the present surge, 8% to 10% of active cases needed hospitalization so far compared to 22-23% in wave 2

22-23% in wave 2 Budget Key Takeaways

GDP growth for FY22 expected to be 9.2% and the economic survey pegs FY23 growth at 8-8.5%

8-8.5% Capital expenditure up 24% to 7.5 trillion INR; Highlighting governments commitment to NIP spending

Battery swapping policy with interoperability amongst players

Focus towards energy efficiency of large commercial buildings is a positive

Tax at 15% plus surcharge and cess on new manufacturing companies extended till Mar'24 3 Internal | RBIN/OFE-EC | 2022-01-26 Source:- IN/MKR, COWIN © Bosch Limited 2022. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights. Bosch Ltd || Investor Con-call Q3 FY21-22Automotive Market Production Nos. 1728 1801 94 1600 1586 63 1569 1526 1494 149 96 54 1426 156 63 1402 80 54 1356 146 130 49 33 129 140 47 138 109 119 97 867 1020 1056 877 903 818 844 895 840 801 FY2021-22 Q3 Volumes %Change w. %Change w. Q3-FY21 Q2-FY22 80 +28% +27% 138 -12% +7% Volumes in '000s FY2021-22 Q1-Q3 YTD %Change w. Volumes Q1-Q3 FY21 YTD +83% +22% 351 895 -12% +2% 318 9 198 207 190 267 302 247 23 144 162 201 201 +1% +5% 145 291 295 310 188 217 180 177 62 266 249 212 112 212 -27% -32% Q1-FY20Q2-FY20 Q3-FY20 Q4-FY20 Q1-FY21 Q2-FY21 Q3-FY21Q4-FY21 Q1-FY22 Q2-FY22Q3-FY22 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 Total 1525 -12% -3% Tractor 3W PC LCV HCV Total 4549 -23% -13% 2572 +28% +37% +15%

4450 +28%

13253 +4% Automotive Production Volumes Moderated In Q3FY22 Led By Semiconductors/Chips Shortage Globally, Weak Festive Season And High Base Effect 4 Internal | RBIN/OFE-EC | 2022-01-26 © Bosch Limited 2022. All rights reserved, also regarding any disposal, exploitation, reproduction, editing, distribution, as well as in the event of applications for industrial property rights. Bosch Ltd || Investor Con-call Q3 FY21-22Sector Wise Sales Dec 2021 Q on Q Figs. in MINR Mobility Solutions (BBM) Consumer Goods (BBG) 19,907 24,130 26,630 20,342 23,430 24,760 6,744 Q1-FY21 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1-FY22 Q2 Q3 3,638 3,416 2,602 2,488 2,140 2,420 972 Q1-FY21 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1-FY22 Q2 Q3 Mobility Solutions comprises of Powertrain Solutions (PS), Automotive Aftermarket (AA) and 2-Wheeler Business (2WP) Overall automotive market has de-grown by ~12%; PS domestic OE revenue declined by 6.0% (impact of redn. in tractors by 27% & passenger cars by 12%; partly off-set by robust growth in HCV by 27%)

de-grown by ~12%; PS domestic OE revenue declined by 6.0% (impact of redn. in tractors by 27% & passenger cars by 12%; partly off-set by robust growth in HCV by 27%) Strong growth in AA (+29%) due to increased demand for Diesel products, Spark Plug & Rotating machines and higher exports due to easing of supply bottle-neck

bottle-neck 2WP sales declined by 11%, due to shortage of semi- conductors and shift of sales from premium to commuter segment (viz. <125 cc) Consumer goods comprises of Power Tools (PT) Reduction is mainly driven by higher base of Q3 FY21 and pre-buying from dealers in Q2 FY22 ahead of festive season Energy & Building Technology (BBE) 5 931 Energy & Building Technologies comprises of Security 735 Technology (ST) & Energy Solutions 658 568 566 • Strong growth of +41.5% is driven by increased orders 433 executed for (i) security systems (video & public address 396 systems) & (ii) energy efficiency projects, aided by opening up of the economy post lock down Note: The above are total revenue from sale of Q1-FY21 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1-FY22 Q2 Q3 products only. It does not include income from sale of services and other operating income.

