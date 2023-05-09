Advanced search
    500530   INE323A01026

BOSCH LIMITED

(500530)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
19322.85 INR   -0.11%
12:30aBosch : Q4 FY2022-23 Earning call Intimation
PU
05/04Bosch : Letter to SE dated 03.05.2023 – Resignation of Chairman
PU
05/03Bosch Chairman Resigns
MT
Bosch : Q4 FY2022-23 Earning call Intimation

05/09/2023 | 12:30am EDT
Corporate Relationship Department

The Manager

BSE Limited

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip code:500530

Scrip code: BOSCHLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Hosur Road, Adugodi Bangalore-560030 Karnataka, India Tel +91 80 67523878 www.bosch.in L85110KA1951PLC000761 Secretarial.Corp@in.bosch.com

08.05.2023

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analysts/Investors meet- Earnings Call for Q4 FY 2022-23

In pursuance of Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the schedule of analysts or institutional investors meeting with the Company as given hereunder:

Date/Day

Type of

Interaction with

Venue

Time

Interaction

11.05.2023

Conference Call

Fund Managers

Virtual

12:15 hrs

Thursday

/Analysts/Investors

Please find enclosed invitation for investors conference call to be held on 11.05.2023 at 12:15 hrs

This is for your information.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,

VENKATARAM AN SRINIVASAN

Digitally signed by

VENKATARAMAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2023.05.08 17:08:38 +05'30'

V Srinivasan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Managing Director: Soumitra Bhattacharya,Joint Managing Director :Guruprasad Mudlapur

CONCALL INVITE

B&K Securities shall hold

a Conference Call of

BOSCH Limited

to discuss the 4QFY22-23 Financial performance

on Thursday, 11th May 2023 at 12:15 Hrs IST

Management Representatives:

Mr Soumitra Bhattacharya - Managing Director

Mr Guruprasad Mudlapur - Joint Managing Director

Ms. Karin Gilges - Chief Financial Officer

You are cordially invited

Click the Link Below to Register in Advance to attend the Webex

Webinar

https://bksec.webex.com/weblink/register/rfe02a10955cfda9c3f4f332e52c4

d12e

For further information, please contact

Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj

Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt Ltd

+91 99401 89718 / +91 90046 69843

annamalai.jayaraj@bksec.com

Disclaimer

Bosch Limited published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 04:29:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
