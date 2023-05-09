Bosch : Q4 FY2022-23 Earning call Intimation

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analysts/Investors meet- Earnings Call for Q4 FY 2022-23

In pursuance of Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the schedule of analysts or institutional investors meeting with the Company as given hereunder:

Date/Day Type of Interaction with Venue Time Interaction 11.05.2023 Conference Call Fund Managers Virtual 12:15 hrs Thursday /Analysts/Investors

Please find enclosed invitation for investors conference call to be held on 11.05.2023 at 12:15 hrs

This is for your information.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,