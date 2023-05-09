Bosch : Q4 FY2022-23 Earning call Intimation

|
Corporate Relationship Department
The Manager
BSE Limited
Listing Department
1st Floor, New Trading Ring
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
Rotunda Building
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Dalal Street, Fort
Bandra (E)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip code:500530
Scrip code: BOSCHLTD
Dear Sir/Madam,
Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Hosur Road, Adugodi Bangalore-560030 Karnataka, India Tel +91 80 67523878 www.bosch.in L85110KA1951PLC000761 Secretarial.Corp@in.bosch.com
08.05.2023
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analysts/Investors meet- Earnings Call for Q4 FY 2022-23
In pursuance of Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find the schedule of analysts or institutional investors meeting with the Company as given hereunder:
Date/Day
Type of
Interaction with
Venue
Time
11.05.2023
Conference Call
Fund Managers
Virtual
12:15 hrs
Thursday
Please find enclosed invitation for investors conference call to be held on 11.05.2023 at 12:15 hrs
This is for your information.
Thanking you,
Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,
Digitally signed by
VENKATARAMAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2023.05.08 17:08:38 +05'30'
V Srinivasan
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India
Managing Director: Soumitra Bhattacharya,Joint Managing Director :Guruprasad Mudlapur
CONCALL INVITE
B&K Securities shall hold
a Conference Call of
BOSCH Limited
to discuss the 4QFY22-23 Financial performance
on Thursday, 11th May 2023 at 12:15 Hrs IST
Management Representatives:
Mr Soumitra Bhattacharya - Managing Director
Mr Guruprasad Mudlapur - Joint Managing Director
Ms. Karin Gilges - Chief Financial Officer
You are cordially invited
Click the Link Below to Register in Advance to attend the Webex
Webinar
https://bksec.webex.com/weblink/register/rfe02a10955cfda9c3f4f332e52c4
d12e
For further information, please contact
Mr. Annamalai Jayaraj
Batlivala & Karani Securities India Pvt Ltd
+91 99401 89718 / +91 90046 69843
annamalai.jayaraj@bksec.com