Bosch : Trinity India -2023 Annual Investor Conference
05/31/2023 | 12:14am EDT
Dear Sir/Madam,
Bosch Limited
Bangalore-560030
Karnataka, India
www.bosch.in
30.05.2023
Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analysts/Investors meet /conference under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
In pursuance of Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby wish to inform you that the Joint Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company would be attending following Analyst / Investor's meeting /conference. The details are as below:
Date/Day
Particulars of Investor
Venue
Type of Event/ meeting
Organized By
Event/ Meeting
31.05.2023
Trinity India -2023
Mumbai
Investor Conference
Batlivala & Karani
Wednesday
Annual Investor
Securities Pvt. Ltd
Conference
The date of the aforesaid meeting/conference is subject to change due to exigencies on the part of Investors/Company. No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared at the above- mentioned meeting.