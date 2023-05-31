Bosch : Trinity India -2023 Annual Investor Conference

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analysts/Investors meet /conference under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In pursuance of Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby wish to inform you that the Joint Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company would be attending following Analyst / Investor's meeting /conference. The details are as below:

Date/Day Particulars of Investor Venue Type of Event/ meeting Organized By Event/ Meeting 31.05.2023 Trinity India -2023 Mumbai Investor Conference Batlivala & Karani Wednesday Annual Investor Securities Pvt. Ltd Conference

The date of the aforesaid meeting/conference is subject to change due to exigencies on the part of Investors/Company. No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared at the above- mentioned meeting.

This is for your information.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,