    500530   INE323A01026

BOSCH LIMITED

(500530)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
18542.80 INR   +1.32%
12:14aBosch : Trinity India -2023 Annual Investor Conference
PU
05/26Automobility Services and Solutions Private Limited agreed to acquire Digital Mobility Business from Bosch Limited for INR 6.9 billion.
CI
05/17Bosch : Letter to SE dated 16.05.2023 – Transcript
PU
Bosch : Trinity India -2023 Annual Investor Conference

05/31/2023 | 12:14am EDT
Corporate Relationship Department

The Manager

BSE Limited

Listing Department

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

Rotunda Building

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort

Bandra (E)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip code:500530

Scrip code: BOSCHLTD

Dear Sir/Madam,

Bosch Limited Post Box No:3000 Hosur Road, Adugodi Bangalore-560030 Karnataka, India Tel +91 80 67523878 www.bosch.in L85110KA1951PLC000761 Secretarial.Corp@in.bosch.com

30.05.2023

Sub: Intimation of Schedule of Analysts/Investors meet /conference under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

In pursuance of Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We hereby wish to inform you that the Joint Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company would be attending following Analyst / Investor's meeting /conference. The details are as below:

Date/Day

Particulars of Investor

Venue

Type of Event/ meeting

Organized By

Event/ Meeting

31.05.2023

Trinity India -2023

Mumbai

Investor Conference

Batlivala & Karani

Wednesday

Annual Investor

Securities Pvt. Ltd

Conference

The date of the aforesaid meeting/conference is subject to change due to exigencies on the part of Investors/Company. No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared at the above- mentioned meeting.

This is for your information.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely, for Bosch Limited,

VENKATARA MAN SRINIVASAN

Digitally signed by

VENKATARAMAN SRINIVASAN Date: 2023.05.30 13:01:40 +05'30'

V Srinivasan

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Registered Office: Bosch Limited, Hosur Road, Bangalore-560030, Karnataka, India

Managing Director: Soumitra Bhattacharya,Joint Managing Director :Guruprasad Mudlapur

Disclaimer

Bosch Limited published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 04:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
