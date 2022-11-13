Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Bosch Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500530   INE323A01026

BOSCH LIMITED

(500530)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-10
16764.30 INR   -0.26%
06:02aGermany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China
RE
11/08Bosch's Consolidated Net Profit Inches Up in Fiscal Q2
MT
11/08Bosch : Q2 F.Y 2022-23 Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Germany's Scholz visits Vietnam as manufacturers eye shift from China

11/13/2022 | 06:02am EST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Vietnam

HANOI (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed energy and trade ties with Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh during a visit to Hanoi on Sunday, the first for a German leader in more than a decade.

Scholz's stop in Vietnam on his way to the G20 leaders' summit in Indonesia, highlights Vietnam's growing role in global supply chains as many German firms consider diversifying their manufacturing operations by expanding their presence beyond China, their main hub in Asia.

At a joint news conference with Chinh, Scholz said Berlin wanted deeper trade relations with Vietnam and would support the country's transition to a greener economy, including through the expansion of the metro system in Hanoi, Vietnam's capital.

The Hanoi visit follows Scholz's trip to China last week, the first by a Western leader in three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. He will next visit Singapore before heading to the G20 summit on Nov 15-16.

Vietnam and Singapore are the only countries in Southeast Asia that have a free trade agreement with the European Union. As a result, they are the EU's biggest trading partners in the region.

Germany is Vietnam's second-largest trading partner among EU states after the Netherlands, with exchanges worth $7.8 billion last year, according to law firm Dezan Shira - far less however than the United States, China, Japan and South Korea.

About 500 German firms operate in Vietnam, of which around 80 have manufacturing plants in the country, according to the German chamber of commerce in Vietnam, AHK.

Among them are engineering giant Bosch, energy firm Messer, and several smaller companies involved in the global automotive supply chain.

Many more are looking to diversify some of their activities away from China where about 5,000 German companies operate, AHK head in Vietnam, Marko Walde, told Reuters.

Over 90% of German firms planning such a move look at Southeast Asia as their preferred choice, Walde said, noting that Vietnam and Thailand were favourites in the region.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; additional reporting by Sarah Marsh in Berlin)

By Francesco Guarascio


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOSCH LIMITED -0.26% 16764.3 End-of-day quote.-3.14%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 2.77% 5514.55 Real-time Quote.-14.53%
Financials
Sales 2023 145 B 1 793 M 1 793 M
Net income 2023 14 127 M 175 M 175 M
Net cash 2023 30 971 M 384 M 384 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,0x
Yield 2023 0,81%
Capitalization 494 B 6 137 M 6 137 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,21x
EV / Sales 2024 2,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart BOSCH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bosch Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSCH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 16 764,30
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Soumitra Bhattacharya Joint Managing Director & Executive Director
Guruprasad Mudlapur Head-Project House Electrifications
Karin Gabriele Gilges Chief Financial Officer
Markus Bamberger Chairman
V. Srinivasan Secretary & Compliance officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSCH LIMITED-3.14%6 137
DENSO CORPORATION-20.37%41 003
APTIV PLC-32.28%30 268
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.08%17 896
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.75%15 121
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-20.87%13 029