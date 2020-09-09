Log in
BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3998)
Bosideng International : CHANGE OF NAME OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

09/09/2020 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

波 司 登 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

Bosideng International Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3998)

CHANGE OF NAME OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER AGENT IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Bosideng International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the name of the Company's share registrar and transfer agent in the Cayman Islands has been changed from "SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited" to "Suntera (Cayman) Limited" (the "Cayman Islands Share Registrar") with effect from September 4, 2020.

The address of the Cayman Islands Share Registrar remains unchanged.

By order of the Board

Bosideng International Holdings Limited

Gao Dekang

Chairman

Hong Kong, September 9, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Gao Dekang, Ms. Mei Dong, Ms. Huang Qiaolian, Mr. Rui Jinsong and Mr. Gao Xiaodong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Dong Binggen, Mr. Wang Yao and Dr. Ngai Wai Fung.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bosideng International Holdings Limited published this content on 09 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2020 04:09:08 UTC
