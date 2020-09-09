Bosideng International : CHANGE OF NAME OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER AGENT IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
波 司 登 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
Bosideng International Holdings Limited
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3998)
CHANGE OF NAME OF SHARE REGISTRAR AND
TRANSFER AGENT IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Bosideng International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the name of the Company's share registrar and transfer agent in the Cayman Islands has been changed from "SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited" to "Suntera (Cayman) Limited" (the "Cayman Islands Share Registrar") with effect from September 4, 2020.
The address of the Cayman Islands Share Registrar remains unchanged.
By order of the Board
Bosideng International Holdings Limited
Gao Dekang
Chairman
Hong Kong, September 9, 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Gao Dekang, Ms. Mei Dong, Ms. Huang Qiaolian, Mr. Rui Jinsong and Mr. Gao Xiaodong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Dong Binggen, Mr. Wang Yao and Dr. Ngai Wai Fung.
