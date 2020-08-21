Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Bosideng International Holdings Limited    3998   KYG126521064

BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(3998)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bosideng International : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on August 21, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 07:46am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

波 司 登 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

Bosideng International Holdings Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3998)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON AUGUST 21, 2020

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Bosideng International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on August 21, 2020 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated July 24, 2020 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Ordinary Resolutions

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

1.

To receive and approve the financial statements and reports of the

8,611,814,862

0

Directors and auditors ("Auditors") for the year ended March 31,

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

2020.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

2.

To declare a final dividend of HKD6.0 cents per ordinary share of

8,615,183,142

0

the Company.

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3(i).

To re-elect Mr. Gao Dekang as an executive Director.

8,518,327,204

96,855,938

(98.8758%)

(1.1242%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3(ii).

To re-elect Ms. Mei Dong as an executive Director.

8,603,361,064

11,822,078

(99.8628%)

(0.1372%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3(iii).

To re-elect Mr. Dong Binggen, who has already served as a

8,500,698,829

114,484,313

Director for more than nine years as an independent non-executive

(98.6711%)

(1.3289%)

Director.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

3(iv).

To authorise the Board to fix the Directors' remuneration.

8,614,973,142

0

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

1

Ordinary Resolutions

No. of Votes (%)

For

Against

4.

To appoint the Auditors and to authorise the Board to fix the

8,614,752,317

430,825

remuneration of the Auditors.

(99.9950%)

(0.0050%)

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

5.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and

8,268,678,580

346,294,562

deal with the shares in accordance with ordinary resolution

(95.9803%)

(4.0197%)

number 5 as set out in the notice of the AGM.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

6.

To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase the

8,614,973,142

0

shares in accordance with ordinary resolution number 6 as set out

(100.0000%)

(0.0000%)

in the notice of the AGM.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

7.

Conditional upon ordinary resolutions number 5 and 6 being

8,288,597,135

326,586,007

passed, to extend the general mandate to the Directors to allot,

(96.2092%)

(3.7908%)

issue and deal with additional shares by the number of shares

repurchased in accordance with ordinary resolution number 7 as

set out in the notice of the AGM.

The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 10,764,470,385. Since none of the shareholders was required to abstain from voting on any of the above resolutions, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM was 10,764,450,385 (excluding 20,000 shares newly issued during the book closure period). No shareholder was required to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). No parties have stated any intention in the circular of the Company dated July 24, 2020 to vote against the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

This announcement is available for viewing on the designated website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at http://www.hkexnews.hk and on the website of the Company at http://company.bosideng.com.

By order of the Board

Bosideng International Holdings Limited

Gao Dekang

Chairman

Hong Kong, August 21, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Gao Dekang, Ms. Mei Dong, Ms. Huang Qiaolian, Mr. Rui Jinsong and Mr. Gao Xiaodong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Dong Binggen, Mr. Wang Yao and Dr. Ngai Wai Fung.

2

Disclaimer

Bosideng International Holdings Limited published this content on 21 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2020 11:45:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
08:06aBOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL : Adjustment to the Conversion Price of US$275,000,000 1...
PU
07:46aBOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on Augu..
PU
08/11BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL : Supplemental Announcement to the Annual Reports for the..
PU
07/23BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL : Letter to New Registered Shareholders - Election of Lan..
PU
07/23BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL : Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting
PU
07/23BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL : 2019/20 Annual Report
PU
07/23BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL : General Mandates to Repurchase Shares and to Issue New ..
PU
06/18BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMI : annual earnings release
03/09BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL : (Revised) Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
2019BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMI : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 15 038 M 1 940 M 1 940 M
Net income 2021 1 574 M 203 M 203 M
Net cash 2021 3 710 M 479 M 479 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
Yield 2021 4,72%
Capitalization 24 307 M 3 136 M 3 136 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 7 801
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Bosideng International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,14 HKD
Last Close Price 2,27 HKD
Spread / Highest target 65,2%
Spread / Average Target 38,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
De Kang Gao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Dong Mei Executive President & Executive Director
Gao Feng Zhu Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Wai Fung Ngai Independent Non-Executive Director
Qiao Lian Huang Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-19.22%3 136
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-27.03%84 670
KERING SA-15.56%73 177
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-6.71%58 470
ROSS STORES, INC.-22.47%31 129
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-27.29%26 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group