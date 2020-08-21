Bosideng International : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on August 21, 2020
08/21/2020 | 07:46am EDT
波 司 登 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
Bosideng International Holdings Limited
(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 3998)
POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON AUGUST 21, 2020
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Bosideng International Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company held on August 21, 2020 (the "AGM"), all the proposed resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM dated July 24, 2020 were duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll. The poll results in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
Ordinary Resolutions
No. of Votes (%)
For
Against
1.
To receive and approve the financial statements and reports of the
8,611,814,862
0
Directors and auditors ("Auditors") for the year ended March 31,
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
2020.
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
2.
To declare a final dividend of HKD6.0 cents per ordinary share of
8,615,183,142
0
the Company.
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
3(i).
To re-elect Mr. Gao Dekang as an executive Director.
8,518,327,204
96,855,938
(98.8758%)
(1.1242%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
3(ii).
To re-elect Ms. Mei Dong as an executive Director.
8,603,361,064
11,822,078
(99.8628%)
(0.1372%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
3(iii).
To re-elect Mr. Dong Binggen, who has already served as a
8,500,698,829
114,484,313
Director for more than nine years as an independent non-executive
(98.6711%)
(1.3289%)
Director.
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
3(iv).
To authorise the Board to fix the Directors' remuneration.
8,614,973,142
0
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
Ordinary Resolutions
No. of Votes (%)
For
Against
4.
To appoint the Auditors and to authorise the Board to fix the
8,614,752,317
430,825
remuneration of the Auditors.
(99.9950%)
(0.0050%)
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
5.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and
8,268,678,580
346,294,562
deal with the shares in accordance with ordinary resolution
(95.9803%)
(4.0197%)
number 5 as set out in the notice of the AGM.
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
6.
To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase the
8,614,973,142
0
shares in accordance with ordinary resolution number 6 as set out
(100.0000%)
(0.0000%)
in the notice of the AGM.
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
7.
Conditional upon ordinary resolutions number 5 and 6 being
8,288,597,135
326,586,007
passed, to extend the general mandate to the Directors to allot,
(96.2092%)
(3.7908%)
issue and deal with additional shares by the number of shares
repurchased in accordance with ordinary resolution number 7 as
set out in the notice of the AGM.
The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.
As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 10,764,470,385. Since none of the shareholders was required to abstain from voting on any of the above resolutions, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM was 10,764,450,385 (excluding 20,000 shares newly issued during the book closure period). No shareholder was required to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). No parties have stated any intention in the circular of the Company dated July 24, 2020 to vote against the resolutions proposed at the AGM.
The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Gao Dekang, Ms. Mei Dong, Ms. Huang Qiaolian, Mr. Rui Jinsong and Mr. Gao Xiaodong; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Dong Binggen, Mr. Wang Yao and Dr. Ngai Wai Fung.
