Bosideng International : Poll Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on August 21, 2020

Ordinary Resolutions No. of Votes (%) For Against 4. To appoint the Auditors and to authorise the Board to fix the 8,614,752,317 430,825 remuneration of the Auditors. (99.9950%) (0.0050%) The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 5. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to allot, issue and 8,268,678,580 346,294,562 deal with the shares in accordance with ordinary resolution (95.9803%) (4.0197%) number 5 as set out in the notice of the AGM. The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 6. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase the 8,614,973,142 0 shares in accordance with ordinary resolution number 6 as set out (100.0000%) (0.0000%) in the notice of the AGM. The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution. 7. Conditional upon ordinary resolutions number 5 and 6 being 8,288,597,135 326,586,007 passed, to extend the general mandate to the Directors to allot, (96.2092%) (3.7908%) issue and deal with additional shares by the number of shares repurchased in accordance with ordinary resolution number 7 as set out in the notice of the AGM. The resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 10,764,470,385. Since none of the shareholders was required to abstain from voting on any of the above resolutions, the total number of shares entitling the holders to attend and vote on the resolutions proposed at the AGM was 10,764,450,385 (excluding 20,000 shares newly issued during the book closure period). No shareholder was required to attend and abstain from voting in favour at the AGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). No parties have stated any intention in the circular of the Company dated July 24, 2020 to vote against the resolutions proposed at the AGM.

The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

