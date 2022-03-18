Boss Energy : Application for quotation of securities - BOE
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BOSS ENERGY LTD
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday March 18, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
BOE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
8,958,735
18/03/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BOSS ENERGY LTD
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
38116834336
1.3
ASX issuer code
BOE
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
18/3/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted
2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:
Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
BOEAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.52
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
BOE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
312,500
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
18/3/2022
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
18/3/2022
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?
Yes
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
An issue of new +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities
Number of options being exercised
or other +convertible securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
being converted
312,500
Mathew O'Hara
Phillipa Lee O'Hara <>
INVESTMENT A/C>
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue date
18/3/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
249,759
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Nil - Exercise via Cashless Exercise Facility
ASX +security code and description
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the
+securities to be quoted
0.520000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
249,759 ordinary shares were issued following conversion of 312,500 unquoted options (exercisable at $0.52 each on or
before 30 June 2022) via the cashless exercise facility as part of the Company's Employee Securities Incentive Plan.
Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
BOEAH : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.64
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
BOE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options
The first date the options were
The last date the options were
that were exercised or other
exercised or other +convertible
exercised or other +convertible
+convertible securities that were
securities were converted
securities were converted
converted
18/3/2022
18/3/2022
312,500
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been
Application for quotation of +securities
Sales 2022
16,0 M
11,8 M
11,8 M
Net income 2022
-3,41 M
-2,52 M
-2,52 M
Net cash 2022
32,2 M
23,8 M
23,8 M
P/E ratio 2022
-337x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
691 M
510 M
510 M
EV / Sales 2022
41,1x
EV / Sales 2023
12,7x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
92,8%
