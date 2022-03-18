Boss Energy : Application for quotation of securities - BOE 03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Application for quotation of +securities Announcement Summary For personal use only Entity name BOSS ENERGY LTD Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Friday March 18, 2022 The +securities to be quoted are: +Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted Total number of +securities to be quoted ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date BOE ORDINARY FULLY PAID 8,958,735 18/03/2022 Refer to next page for full details of the announcement Application for quotation of +securities 1 / 15 Application for quotation of +securities Part 1 - Entity and announcement details For personal use only 1.1 Name of entity BOSS ENERGY LTD We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules. 1.2 Registered number type Registration number ABN 38116834336 1.3 ASX issuer code BOE The announcement is New announcement Date of this announcement 18/3/2022 Application for quotation of +securities 2 / 15 Application for quotation of +securities Part 2 - Type of Issue For personal use only 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: +Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are: Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class") Application for quotation of +securities 3 / 15 Application for quotation of +securities Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B only Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class FROM (Existing Class) ASX +security code and description BOEAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.52 use TO (Existing Class) ASX +security code and description BOE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted 312,500 The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted 18/3/2022 The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted 18/3/2022 For personal Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)? Yes The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by: An issue of new +securities The underlying securities being received by the holder are: Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme? Yes Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities Name of KMP Name of registered holder being converted 312,500 Mathew O'Hara Phillipa Lee O'Hara <> INVESTMENT A/C> Application for quotation of +securities 4 / 15 Application for quotation of +securities Issue date 18/3/2022 Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class? Yes only Issue details use Number of +securities to be quoted 249,759 Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration? No Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities personal Nil - Exercise via Cashless Exercise Facility ASX +security code and description Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted 0.520000 Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted 249,759 ordinary shares were issued following conversion of 312,500 unquoted options (exercisable at $0.52 each on or before 30 June 2022) via the cashless exercise facility as part of the Company's Employee Securities Incentive Plan. Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class FROM (Existing Class) For BOEAH : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.64 TO (Existing Class) ASX +security code and description BOE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID Please state the number of options The first date the options were The last date the options were that were exercised or other exercised or other +convertible exercised or other +convertible +convertible securities that were securities were converted securities were converted converted 18/3/2022 18/3/2022 312,500 Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been Application for quotation of +securities 5 / 15

