  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Boss Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOE   AU000000BOE4

BOSS ENERGY LIMITED

(BOE)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/18 01:10:52 am EDT
2.26 AUD   -6.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boss Energy : Application for quotation of securities - BOE

03/18/2022 | 03:41am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BOSS ENERGY LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 18, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

BOE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

8,958,735

18/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

BOSS ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

38116834336

1.3

ASX issuer code

BOE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

18/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BOEAG : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.52

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BOE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

312,500

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

18/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

18/3/2022

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Yes

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities

Number of options being exercised

or other +convertible securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

being converted

312,500

Mathew O'Hara

Phillipa Lee O'Hara <>

INVESTMENT A/C>

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue date

18/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

use

Number of +securities to be quoted

249,759

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil - Exercise via Cashless Exercise Facility

ASX +security code and description

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the

+securities to be quoted

0.520000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

249,759 ordinary shares were issued following conversion of 312,500 unquoted options (exercisable at $0.52 each on or

before 30 June 2022) via the cashless exercise facility as part of the Company's Employee Securities Incentive Plan.

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

BOEAH : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2022 EX $0.64

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BOE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options

The first date the options were

The last date the options were

that were exercised or other

exercised or other +convertible

exercised or other +convertible

+convertible securities that were

securities were converted

securities were converted

converted

18/3/2022

18/3/2022

312,500

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Boss Resources Limited published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 07:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16,0 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net income 2022 -3,41 M -2,52 M -2,52 M
Net cash 2022 32,2 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -337x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 691 M 510 M 510 M
EV / Sales 2022 41,1x
EV / Sales 2023 12,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boss Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,42 AUD
Average target price 3,18 AUD
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Craib Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mathew OHara Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Edmund O'Connor Non-Executive Chairman
Bryn Llywelyn Jones Director & Technical Director
Wyatt Buck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSS ENERGY LIMITED7.56%510
CAMECO CORPORATION24.15%10 788
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-5.27%8 163
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-10.80%1 554
ENERGY FUELS INC.23.81%1 483
DENISON MINES CORP.18.39%1 328