Boss Energy : More strong progress in preparation for Honeymoon re-start

More strong progress in preparation for re-start of Honeymoon uranium project

Front-end engineering work more than 50% complete and high-voltage power connection agreement executed; Plus, new wellfield design optimised, which is far superior to the previous wellfields

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE; OTCQB: BQSSF) is pleased to report more strong progress on several fronts as part of its preparations for the re-start of production at its Honeymoon uranium project in South Australia.

Boss is undertaking multiple work streams in line with its strategy to ensure Honeymoon is as close as practicably possible to re-starting production once the Company determines that the uranium price makes it commercially desirable to do so.

Boss Managing Director Duncan Craib said: "Our latest outstanding progress demonstrates why Honeymoon is set to be Australia's next uranium producer.

"Our strategy is aimed at ensuring Boss can move from a Final Investment Decision into execution and production as rapidly as possible.

"This will enable us to capitalise on a rising uranium price at the moment of our choosing."

Engineering process on track and Project execution plan approved

The critical planning tool of Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) studies are more than half complete, and remains on target to finish in the March quarter, 2022. This will allow detailed design to commence immediately after a Final Investment Decision is made.

Boss has also approved the Project Execution Plan (PEP) for Honeymoon's restart, which outlines the objectives, processes and strategies to be employed by the Company's personnel (Owner's Team) and appointed EPCM Engineer. This plan will also establish a framework to ensure that project expectations and key performance indicators are met.

Undertaken by the Owner's Team, the PEP will be the governing control document for all aspects of Honeymoon's execution phase of restarting operations and is designed to ensure the project meets targeted production requirements. The plan ensures that a consistent approach is adopted by all parties managing the project.