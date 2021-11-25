Boss Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOE
11/25/2021 | 12:10am EST
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BOSS ENERGY LTD
Date of this announcement
Thursday November 25, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
BOEAN
OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2026 EX NIL
2,392,500
25/11/2021
BOEAM
OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX NIL
2,007,500
25/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BOSS ENERGY LTD
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
38116834336
1.3
ASX issuer code
BOE
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
25/11/2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
29-Sep-2021 08:58
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
BOE
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
No
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class or new class) where issue has previously been
notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
ASX +security code and description
BOEAM : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX NIL
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
use
25/11/2021
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue of short term unquoted options subject to the attainment against performance hurdles as assessed by the Board in
connection with services as Managing Director/CEO, and approved by Shareholders on 24 November 2021.
Issue details
Number of +securities
2,007,500
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued for non-cash consideration, subject to the attainment against performance hurdles as assessed by the Board in connection with services as Managing Director/CEO.
ASX +security code and description
BOEAN : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2026 EX NIL
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
25/11/2021
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Issue of long term unquoted options subject to the attainment against performance hurdles as assessed by the Board in connection with services as Managing Director/CEO, and approved by Shareholders on 24 November 2021.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
2,392,500
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Issued for non-cash consideration, subject to the attainment against performance hurdles as assessed by the Board in connection with services as Managing Director/CEO.
