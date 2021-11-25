Log in
    BOE   AU000000BOE4

BOSS ENERGY LIMITED

(BOE)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/24
0.335 AUD   -4.29%
12:10aBOSS ENERGY : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOE
PU
11/24BOSS ENERGY : Update - Consolidation/Split - BOE
PU
11/01Boss Energy to Start Drilling at Honeymoon Project; Shares Fall 3%
MT
Boss Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOE

11/25/2021 | 12:10am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

BOSS ENERGY LTD

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 25, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

BOEAN

OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2026 EX NIL

2,392,500

25/11/2021

BOEAM

OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX NIL

2,007,500

25/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BOSS ENERGY LTD

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

38116834336

1.3

ASX issuer code

BOE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

25/11/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

29-Sep-2021 08:58

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

BOE

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

No

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class or new class) where issue has previously been

notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Placement Details

ASX +security code and description

BOEAM : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX NIL

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

use

25/11/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue of short term unquoted options subject to the attainment against performance hurdles as assessed by the Board in

connection with services as Managing Director/CEO, and approved by Shareholders on 24 November 2021.

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities

2,007,500

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued for non-cash consideration, subject to the attainment against performance hurdles as assessed by the Board in connection with services as Managing Director/CEO.

ASX +security code and description

BOEAN : OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2026 EX NIL

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

25/11/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Issue of long term unquoted options subject to the attainment against performance hurdles as assessed by the Board in connection with services as Managing Director/CEO, and approved by Shareholders on 24 November 2021.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 6

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities

2,392,500

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued for non-cash consideration, subject to the attainment against performance hurdles as assessed by the Board in connection with services as Managing Director/CEO.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Boss Resources Limited published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 05:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
