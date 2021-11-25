Boss Energy : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BOE

For personal use only

Entity name

BOSS ENERGY LTD

Date of this announcement

Thursday November 25, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B that are not quoted, and are not intended to be quoted, on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of ASX +security +securities to be code Security description issued/transferred Issue date BOEAN OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2026 EX NIL 2,392,500 25/11/2021 BOEAM OPTION EXPIRING 30-JUN-2025 EX NIL 2,007,500 25/11/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement