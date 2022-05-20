Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Boss Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOE   AU000000BOE4

BOSS ENERGY LIMITED

(BOE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/20 02:10:07 am EDT
2.130 AUD   +2.40%
10:58aUnloved since Fukushima, uranium is hot again for miners
RE
05/03Boss Energy Limited - Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares
AQ
05/02Boss Energy Limited - Results of General Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Unloved since Fukushima, uranium is hot again for miners

05/20/2022 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: MINING-URANIUM/

SYDNEY/MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Uranium miners are racing to revive projects mothballed after the Fukushima disaster more than a decade ago, spurred by renewed demand for nuclear energy and a leap in yellowcake prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Spot prices for uranium have doubled from lows of $28 per pound last year to $64 in April, sparking the rush on projects set aside after a 2011 earthquake and tsunami crippled Japan's Fukushima nuclear power plant.

"Things are moving very quickly in our industry, and we're seeing countries and companies turn to nuclear with an appetite that I'm not sure I've ever seen in my four decades in this business," Tim Gitzel, CEO of Canada's Cameco, which mothballed four of its mines after Fukushima, said on a May 5 earnings call.

Uranium prices began to rise in mid-2021 as several countries seeking to limit climate change said they aimed to move back to nuclear power as a source of carbon-free energy.

A quest for secure energy supplies has added to the potential demand.

Unrest in January in Kazakhstan, which produces 45% of primary global uranium output, had already driven prices further when Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine spurred a 50% rally.

Russia accounts for 35% of global supply of enriched uranium.

Prices have retreated since a peak in April, but John Ciampaglia, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, which runs the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, told Reuters Moscow's invasion had "shifted the energy markets dramatically".

"Now the theme is about energy security, energy independence and trying to move away from Russian origin energy supply chains," he said.

There are about 440 nuclear power plants around the world that require approximately 180 million pounds of uranium every year, according to the World Nuclear Association.

Uranium mines produce about 130 million pounds, a deficit that mining executives predict will widen even if idled capacity by major producers such as Cameco and Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom comes back online.

The supply gap used to be filled by stockpiled material, much of which came from Russia.

Now, miners are dusting off feasibility studies for mothballed mines and reviving projects.

In Australia, uranium producers - including Paladin Energy Ltd which aims to restart its Langer Heinrich uranium mine in Namibia, idled over a decade ago - have raised close to A$400 million ($282.08 million) in share sales over the last six months to fund exploration and resuscitate mines on three continents.

"With all of the additional demand that's coming from the new nuclear (plants), the thesis is that over a five or 10-year period, that additional demand will just dwarf those volumes coming back to market," said Regal Funds Management analyst James Hood.

China plans to build 150 new reactors between 2020 and 2035 and Japan also aims to boost nuclear capacity as does South Korea.

In Europe, Britain has committed to build one new nuclear plant every year while France plans to build 14 new reactors and the European Union has proposed counting nuclear plants as a green investment.

EASIER SAID THAN DONE?

Delivering the new reactors, however, will be a challenge as repeated delays and cost-overruns could be exacerbated by the supply chain problems following the pandemic and the additional disruption of the Ukraine war, making demand for uranium hard to predict.

Many environmental campaigners, especially in the West, also remain opposed to nuclear energy because of the waste it generates even though atomic power is emissions-free.

Advocates of nuclear energy say small modular reactors are a solution to the difficulty of bringing on new capacity.

Keith Bowes, managing director of Lotus Resources, which owns the idled Kayelekera uranium mine in Malawi, says modular reactors will be a major source of growth from 2028 onwards.

Others say the traditional obstacle of high cost is less of a problem given the sharpened focus on security of supply.

"No longer is price the determinant, it's now security of supply," Duncan Craib, managing director at Boss Resources told the Macquarie Australia conference on May 9.

Boss will make a final investment decision soon on developing the Honeymoon uranium mine in South Australia, aiming for first production 18 months after any go-ahead.

Sprott's Ciampaglia said uranium could hit $100 per pound in the long run. Prices peaked around $140 per pound in 2007.

This year's rally has taken them to levels last seen in 2011 in part as a result of Sprott's activity in the market with its uranium funds growing from near zero last year to about $4 billion now.

(Graphic: Uranium prices,

)

Ciampaglia said Sprott's buying is in response to investor demand: "The Trust provides investors with a vehicle to express their view on physical uranium."

Smaller uranium developers also want to get involved, but will need prices of at least $60 a pound to ensure the economic viability of projects, industry watchers said.

Even then there would be risks. The restart of idled capacity from uranium giants could disproportionately hit smaller players while community opposition in some areas remains.

"No mine development or restart of an idled mine is easy or without challenges," said Guy Keller, manager of Tribeca Investment Partners' Nuclear Energy Opportunities Fund.

($1 = 1.4180 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Menon and Sonali Paul; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Praveen Menon and Sonali Paul


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOSS ENERGY LIMITED 2.40% 2.13 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
CAMECO CORPORATION 0.71% 29.82 Delayed Quote.7.18%
EASY HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 0.44% 4585 End-of-day quote.14.05%
GOLD -0.13% 1839.94 Delayed Quote.-0.72%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 1.66% 192.65 Delayed Quote.-20.58%
LOTUS RESOURCES LIMITED 1.85% 0.275 Delayed Quote.-12.90%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 2.10% 181.37 Delayed Quote.-13.52%
ORIGIN ENERGY LIMITED -1.59% 6.8 Delayed Quote.31.87%
PALADIN ENERGY LTD 0.70% 0.715 Delayed Quote.-19.32%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.01% 1076.1 Real-time Quote.-0.34%
SECURE, INC. 1.51% 1007 Delayed Quote.-57.42%
SILVER -0.91% 21.711 Delayed Quote.-8.42%
SPROTT INC. -2.96% 45.57 Delayed Quote.-19.95%
SPROTT PHYSICAL SILVER TRUST -1.20% 7.44 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. -2.57% 493 Delayed Quote.70.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.20% 60.75 Delayed Quote.-15.26%
All news about BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
10:58aUnloved since Fukushima, uranium is hot again for miners
RE
05/03Boss Energy Limited - Issue of Tranche 2 Placement Shares
AQ
05/02Boss Energy Limited - Results of General Meeting
AQ
05/01Boss Energy Limited Announces Change of Registered Corporate Office, Principal Place of..
CI
04/25BOSS ENERGY : Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quar..
PU
04/07BOSS ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - BOE
PU
04/04Boss Energy Limited - Share Purchase Plan to close early
AQ
03/31Boss set for Final Investment Decision after engineering study confirms strong financia..
AQ
03/23BOSS ENERGY : Change of Director's Interest Notices (x4)
PU
03/22BOSS ENERGY : Application for quotation of securities - BOE
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21,3 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
Net income 2022 -2,70 M -1,91 M -1,91 M
Net cash 2022 86,7 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -276x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 751 M 530 M 530 M
EV / Sales 2022 31,1x
EV / Sales 2023 15,1x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Boss Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSS ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,08 AUD
Average target price 3,21 AUD
Spread / Average Target 54,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Duncan Craib Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Mathew OHara Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Peter Edmund O'Connor Non-Executive Chairman
Bryn Llywelyn Jones Director & Technical Director
Wyatt Buck Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSS ENERGY LIMITED-7.56%518
CAMECO CORPORATION7.18%9 212
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-26.83%7 471
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-19.32%1 492
ENERGY FUELS INC.-20.19%948
DENISON MINES CORP.-18.39%907