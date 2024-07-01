Acquisition Dejond Fastening NV

Bossard Holding AG is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Bossard Group specialized in the procurement and sale of fastening elements. Through its operating entities, the Company focuses on the procurements of fasteners, including sales, technical and engineering support and inventory management. The Companyâs business model covers three strategic areas: Product Solutions, providing product line, which covers standard parts, components developed in-house, branded products, as well as special parts; Application Engineering, which includes technical advice, and Customer Logistics, which offers logistic solutions. The Company has approximately 50 locations worldwide. The Companyâs products include Bossard ecosyn, screws and fastening elements, standard fasteners, custom-made screws, nut and bolts for special uses and brand-name fasteners. The Company operates through its subsidiaries in Europe, America and Aisia.