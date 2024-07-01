Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Acquisition Dejond Fastening NV

01.07.2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST

Dear Sir or Madam,

Enclosed you find the press release of Bossard Holding AG of July 1, 2024.

Further information is available on www.bossard.com – Investor Relations.

If you would like to unsubscribe from the mailing list, please click here: Unsubscribe

Press Release (PDF)

Yours sincerely,

Bossard Holding AG
Investor Relations
Steinhauserstrasse 70
CH-6301 Zug

Tel.:            +41 41 749 65 86
Fax:            +41 41 749 60 21
www.bossard.com


End of Media Release

Language: English
Company: Bossard Holding AG
Steinhauserstrasse 70
6301 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 749 65 86
Fax: +41 41 749 6021
E-mail: investor@bossard.com
Internet: www.bossard.com
ISIN: CH0238627142
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1936253

 
End of News EQS News Service

1936253  01.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1936253&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a