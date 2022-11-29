Advanced search
    BOSN   CH0238627142

BOSSARD HOLDING AG

(BOSN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-11-28 am EST
208.00 CHF   -2.35%
12:03aAcquisition PennEngineering Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
EQ
10/31Press Release Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
EQ
10/18Bank Vontobel Lowers Price Target on Bossard, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
Acquisition PennEngineering Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

11/29/2022 | 12:03am EST
Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Acquisition PennEngineering Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

29-Nov-2022 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear Sir or Madam,

Enclosed you find the ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 

of Bossard Holding AG of November 29, 2022.

 

Press Release (PDF)

 

Further information is available on www.bossard.com – Investor Relations.

If you would like to unsubscribe from the mailing list, please click here: Unsubscribe

 

Yours sincerely,

Bossard Holding AG
Investor Relations
Steinhauserstrasse 70
CH-6301 Zug

Tel.:            +41 41 749 65 86
Fax:            +41 41 749 60 21
www.bossard.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Bossard Holding AG
Steinhauserstrasse 70
6301 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 749 65 86
Fax: +41 41 749 6021
E-mail: investor@bossard.com
Internet: www.bossard.com
ISIN: CH0238627142
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1499793

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1499793  29-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499793&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
