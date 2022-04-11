Bossard : Annual general meeting of shareholders 2022 of Bossard Holding AG

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Bossard Holding AG approved all motions of the board of directors with a large majority and confirmed all current directors in their posts. Dr. Thomas Schmuckli remains as chair of the board of directors.

In addition, the annual general meeting of shareholders approved the dividend proposal of the board of directors. Accordingly, a gross dividend of CHF 5.10 will be paid out of the net income for the listed registered A shares and CHF 1.02 for the registered B shares. Bossard registered A shares will be traded ex-dividend as of April 13, 2022. The dividend payment will be made on April 19, 2022.

The annual general meeting of shareholders also approved PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, as auditors for the 2022 fiscal year.

A total of 455 shareholders attended the annual general meeting of shareholders: they represented 10,529,707 of a total of 13,400,000 possible votes.

