Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bossard Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSN   CH0238627142

BOSSARD HOLDING AG

(BOSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/11 11:31:24 am EDT
208.50 CHF   +1.96%
01:01pBOSSARD : Annual general meeting of shareholders 2022 of Bossard Holding AG
PU
12:48pAGM Bossard Holding AG 2022 Press Release
EQ
12:08pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Societe Generale, Airbus, Amazon, Alphabet, Twitter...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bossard : Annual general meeting of shareholders 2022 of Bossard Holding AG

04/11/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The annual general meeting of shareholders of Bossard Holding AG approved all motions of the board of directors with a large majority and confirmed all current directors in their posts. Dr. Thomas Schmuckli remains as chair of the board of directors.

In addition, the annual general meeting of shareholders approved the dividend proposal of the board of directors. Accordingly, a gross dividend of CHF 5.10 will be paid out of the net income for the listed registered A shares and CHF 1.02 for the registered B shares. Bossard registered A shares will be traded ex-dividend as of April 13, 2022. The dividend payment will be made on April 19, 2022.

The annual general meeting of shareholders also approved PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, as auditors for the 2022 fiscal year.

A total of 455 shareholders attended the annual general meeting of shareholders: they represented 10,529,707 of a total of 13,400,000 possible votes.

Press Release (PDF)

Disclaimer

Bossard Holding AG published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:00:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BOSSARD HOLDING AG
01:01pBOSSARD : Annual general meeting of shareholders 2022 of Bossard Holding AG
PU
12:48pAGM Bossard Holding AG 2022 Press Release
EQ
12:08pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Societe Generale, Airbus, Amazon, Alphabet, Twitter...
01:46aSwiss Industrial Group Bossard's Q1 Sales Grow 19% on Regional Growth
MT
12:29aBOSSARD : Sales for the first Quarter of 2022 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
PU
12:03aSales for the first Quarter of 2022 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
EQ
04/06Bank Vontobel Lowers Price Target on Bossard, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
03/02Bossard Holding AG Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
03/02BOSSARD : Compensation Report 2021
PU
03/02TRANSCRIPT : Bossard Holding AG, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 02, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOSSARD HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 067 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
Net income 2022 99,0 M 106 M 106 M
Net Debt 2022 168 M 180 M 180 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,8x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 1 574 M 1 686 M 1 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 522
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart BOSSARD HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Bossard Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSSARD HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 204,50 CHF
Average target price 336,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bossard Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Johannes J. Zehnder Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schmuckli-Grob Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Michel Independent Director
David Dean Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSSARD HOLDING AG-37.75%1 686
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.10%58 969
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.85%35 211
FANUC CORPORATION-12.24%33 005
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-25.90%26 912
SANDVIK AB-21.60%26 313