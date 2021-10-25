Log in
    BOSN   CH0238627142

BOSSARD HOLDING AG

(BOSN)
  Report
Bossard : Expanding market presence in the Benelux countries

10/25/2021
The Bossard Group has acquired Dutch company Jeveka B.V. ("Jeveka"), substantially expanding its presence in the Benelux countries.

Jeveka B.V., headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, is a leading supplier for product solutions as well as engineering and logistics services in industrial fastening and assembly technology in the Benelux countries. Founded in 1937, the company has 117 employees and primarily serves customers in the mechanical engineering and in high-tech segments. Jeveka expects net sales of around EUR 27 million for the current financial year.

"A decades-long partnership unites us with Bossard. By joining the Bossard Group, we are pleased to deepen this relationship and also to broaden the range of products and services we can offer our customers," as Jeveka's former owners Stephanie and Adriaan Veltkamp point out.

The acquisition of Jeveka is in line with the Bossard Group's strategic approach of broadening its market presence in technologically advanced end markets. In Jeveka, Bossard is acquiring a company well experienced in the market that will facilitate the successful continuation of Bossard's profitability-oriented growth strategy and open up further development and growth potential.

"Jeveka is not only a strong partner who will help us significantly expand Bossard's market presence in the Benelux countries, but also a company that has lived Bossard's "Proven Productivity" philosophy for years," states Bossard CEO Daniel Bossard.

The acquisition is being financed through the use of existing credit facilities. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price for the transaction concluded on October 22, 2021.

Press Release as PDF

Disclaimer

Bossard Holding AG published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 04:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 967 M 1 057 M 1 057 M
Net income 2021 96,4 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2021 133 M 145 M 145 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,6x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 2 577 M 2 811 M 2 814 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 480
Free-Float 68,6%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bossard Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Johannes J. Zehnder Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schmuckli-Grob Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Michel Independent Director
David Dean Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSSARD HOLDING AG87.78%2 811
ATLAS COPCO AB32.42%75 542
FANUC CORPORATION-3.81%41 149
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.85%38 634
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED40.87%36 759
SANDVIK AB11.67%32 868