Agenda

1. Votes on the financial and non-financial reporting for the 2023 financial year

Approval of the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the 2023 financial year

The Board of Directors requests the approval of the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2023.

Explanation:

The Board of Directors is required by law to submit the management report, the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements of Bossard Holding AG to the annual general meeting of shareholders for approval. The auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers AG has audited the consolidated financial statements and annual financial statements and recommends their approval in their audit reports. Advisory vote on the non-financial report for the 2023 financial year

The Board of Directors requests the approval of the non-financial report for the 2023 financial year (advisory vote).

Explanation:

Based on Art. 964a of the Swiss Code of Obligations, Bossard Holding AG is required to prepare a report on non-financial matters as of the 2023 financial year. The report on non-financial matters can be found in the Annual Report 2023 under the heading "Sustainability" on pages

21- 73. The report on non-financial matters must be submitted to the annual general meeting of shareholders for approval as part of an advisory vote. The vote covers the sections of the sustainability report 2023 specified on page 68.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee

The Board of Directors requests the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee for 2023.

Explanation:

By discharging the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee, the company as well as the approving shareholders declare that they will no longer hold accountable those responsible persons for events from the past financial year that were brought to the attention of the annual general meeting of shareholders. Appropriation of available retained earnings of Bossard Holding AG

The Board of Directors requests that the retained earnings in the amount of CHF 53,316,757 as of December 31, 2023 be used as follows:

Retained earnings CHF 53,316,757.00 Distribution of a dividend* in the amount of CHF 4.00 gross per registered A share and CHF 0.80 gross per registered B share CHF - 30,805,692.00 Earnings to be carried forward CHF 22,511,065.00

*The dividend from retained earnings is subject to Swiss withholding tax.