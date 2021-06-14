Bossard : Our new SmartBin Cloud system is a pioneer of additional technological innovations

June 14, 2021

Factories these days are highly digitized and systems are increasingly interconnected through the exchange of real time information (update). Ideally all systems work smoothly so that human intervention is hardly necessary. A completely networked factory, the so-called 'smart factory,' is able to utilize constant data flows and information from all operation and production systems by using intelligent systems.

Our new SmartBin Cloud system is a step in this direction - it connects the proven SmartBin system with the latest SmartLabel system. The product is a pioneer of additional technological innovations in the factory, supports lean processes and delivers precise real time information.



The weight sensor in our SmartBin systems is triggered by movement and updates the stock and order information every time it is used (the removal or refilling of material). This ensures a transparent and monitored real-time inventory at all times. If a pre-defined ordering point is reached, the system independently initiates a new order. All data is forwarded Bossard's supply chain platform ARIMS cloud-based via IIoT communication.