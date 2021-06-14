Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bossard Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSN   CH0238627142

BOSSARD HOLDING AG

(BOSN)
Bossard : Our new SmartBin Cloud system is a pioneer of additional technological innovations

06/14/2021
Our new SmartBin Cloud system is a pioneer of additional technological innovations June 14, 2021

Factories these days are highly digitized and systems are increasingly interconnected through the exchange of real time information (update). Ideally all systems work smoothly so that human intervention is hardly necessary. A completely networked factory, the so-called 'smart factory,' is able to utilize constant data flows and information from all operation and production systems by using intelligent systems.

Our new SmartBin Cloud system is a step in this direction - it connects the proven SmartBin system with the latest SmartLabel system. The product is a pioneer of additional technological innovations in the factory, supports lean processes and delivers precise real time information.

The weight sensor in our SmartBin systems is triggered by movement and updates the stock and order information every time it is used (the removal or refilling of material). This ensures a transparent and monitored real-time inventory at all times. If a pre-defined ordering point is reached, the system independently initiates a new order. All data is forwarded Bossard's supply chain platform ARIMS cloud-based via IIoT communication.

Bossard Holding AG published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 18:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 903 M 1 004 M 1 004 M
Net income 2021 81,2 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
Net Debt 2021 166 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,9x
Yield 2021 1,81%
Capitalization 1 877 M 2 087 M 2 085 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 2 463
Free-Float 68,6%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSSARD HOLDING AG36.77%2 087
ATLAS COPCO AB21.59%71 397
FANUC CORPORATION3.39%45 815
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.86%38 972
SANDVIK AB11.43%33 801
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED27.22%33 241