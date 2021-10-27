Log in
    BOSN   CH0238627142

BOSSARD HOLDING AG

(BOSN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 10/26 11:31:44 am
340.5 CHF
Swiss-listed Bossard Targets Up to 15% EBIT Margin in Medium Term
MT
Capital Markets Day 2021
PU
Bank Vontobel Lifts Price Target on Bossard, Maintains Hold Recommendation
MT
Capital Markets Day 2021

10/27/2021 | 12:18am EDT
Successful implementation of Strategy 200 boosts medium-term financial goals

Today, the Bossard Group is holding its first Capital Markets Day at the company's headquarters in Zug. The event for institutional investors and analysts is designed to deepen the knowledge about the Bossard Group's business model and its Strategy 200 announced in spring.

In line with its long-standing successful "Proven Productivity" philosophy, Bossard as a strategic industrial partner focuses on substantially reducing the management and assembly costs of C-parts of its customers. This approach is designed to increase their competitiveness sustainably and measurably. Through its Strategy 200 initiative, Bossard expects to further expand its strong market position both organically and through acquisitions.

According to CEO Daniel Bossard and CFO Stephan Zehnder, Bossard aims to consistently increase its average organic growth rate to over 5 percent after a phase of increased investments. As a result, an EBIT margin of 12 percent to 15 percent (currently 10 percent to 13 percent) is targeted in the medium term. Bossard continues to rely on a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of at least 40 percent. Despite the increased investments in growth initiatives, the dividend payout ratio is to remain at about 40 percent of net income.

The presentations from the Capital Markets Day 2021 will be available on the website.

Read Press Release as PDF

Disclaimer

Bossard Holding AG published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 04:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 968 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
Net income 2021 96,1 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2021 133 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 2 619 M 2 846 M 2 848 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 480
Free-Float 68,6%
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bossard Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Johannes J. Zehnder Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schmuckli-Grob Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Michel Independent Director
David Dean Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSSARD HOLDING AG90.86%2 849
ATLAS COPCO AB31.23%74 608
FANUC CORPORATION-3.15%40 924
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.56%39 234
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED47.74%37 558
SANDVIK AB9.64%32 206