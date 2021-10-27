Successful implementation of Strategy 200 boosts medium-term financial goals

Today, the Bossard Group is holding its first Capital Markets Day at the company's headquarters in Zug. The event for institutional investors and analysts is designed to deepen the knowledge about the Bossard Group's business model and its Strategy 200 announced in spring.

In line with its long-standing successful "Proven Productivity" philosophy, Bossard as a strategic industrial partner focuses on substantially reducing the management and assembly costs of C-parts of its customers. This approach is designed to increase their competitiveness sustainably and measurably. Through its Strategy 200 initiative, Bossard expects to further expand its strong market position both organically and through acquisitions.

According to CEO Daniel Bossard and CFO Stephan Zehnder, Bossard aims to consistently increase its average organic growth rate to over 5 percent after a phase of increased investments. As a result, an EBIT margin of 12 percent to 15 percent (currently 10 percent to 13 percent) is targeted in the medium term. Bossard continues to rely on a strong balance sheet with an equity ratio of at least 40 percent. Despite the increased investments in growth initiatives, the dividend payout ratio is to remain at about 40 percent of net income.

The presentations from the Capital Markets Day 2021 will be available on the website.

