    BOSN   CH0238627142

BOSSARD HOLDING AG

(BOSN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:20 2022-06-20 am EDT
188.70 CHF   -2.73%
07:03aInvitation Audio Webcast Presentation of Bossard's semi-annual results 2022
EQ
04/13BOSSARD : Annual general meeting of shareholders 2022 of Bossard Holding AG
PU
04/13BOSSARD HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Invitation Audio Webcast Presentation of Bossard's semi-annual results 2022

06/20/2022 | 07:03am EDT
Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Invitation Audio Webcast Presentation of Bossard's semi-annual results 2022

20.06.2022 / 13:01

Bossard will release its semi-annual report 2022 on Thursday, July 21, 2022. We are pleased to invite you to our audio webcast where Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO and Stephan Zehnder, CFO will present to you the financial result of the first half of 2022. The webcast will be held in English.

 

 

Date      Thursday, July 21, 2022
Time      2:00 pm until 3:00 pm (CET/Swiss time)
Venue      Audio Webcast
Speakers      Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO
       Stephan Zehnder, CFO

 

 

Dial-in link - audio webcast live

 

Click here for dial-in


Dial-in link - phone conference and Q&A
 

Click here for dial-in

 

Please dial-in using following numbers:

 

CH:     +41445806522
DE:     +4969201744220
FR:     +33170709502
IT:     +390236006663
UK:     +442030092470
USA:     +18774230830
CAN:     +14162164179
   
PIN:     43621033#

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Stephan Zehnder, CFO

Phone  +41 41 749 65 86

E-mail   investor@bossard.com

 

We look forward to your participation.

 

Kind regards,

 

 

Dr. Daniel Bossard   Stephan Zehnder
CEO CFO

Bossard Holding AG
Investor Relations
Steinhauserstrasse 70
CH-6301 Zug

Tel.:            +41 41 749 65 86
Fax:            +41 41 749 60 21
www.bossard.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Bossard Holding AG
Steinhauserstrasse 70
6301 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 749 65 86
Fax: +41 41 749 6021
E-mail: investor@bossard.com
Internet: www.bossard.com
ISIN: CH0238627142
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1379405

 
End of News EQS News Service

1379405  20.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1379405&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
