Invitation Audio Webcast Presentation of Bossard's semi-annual results 2022

Bossard Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
20.06.2022 / 13:01
Bossard will release its semi-annual report 2022 on Thursday, July 21, 2022. We are pleased to invite you to our audio webcast where Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO and Stephan Zehnder, CFO will present to you the financial result of the first half of 2022. The webcast will be held in English.
Date
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Time
2:00 pm until 3:00 pm (CET/Swiss time)
Venue
Audio Webcast
Speakers
Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO
Stephan Zehnder, CFO
Dial-in link - audio webcast live
Click here for dial-in
Dial-in link - phone conference and Q&A
Click here for dial-in
Please dial-in using following numbers:
CH:
+41445806522
DE:
+4969201744220
FR:
+33170709502
IT:
+390236006663
UK:
+442030092470
USA:
+18774230830
CAN:
+14162164179
PIN:
43621033#
For further information, please contact:
Stephan Zehnder, CFO
Phone +41 41 749 65 86
E-mail
investor@bossard.com
We look forward to your participation.
Kind regards,
Dr. Daniel Bossard
Stephan Zehnder
CEO
CFO
Bossard Holding AG
Investor Relations
Steinhauserstrasse 70
CH-6301 Zug
Tel.: +41 41 749 65 86
Fax: +41 41 749 60 21 www.bossard.com
Language:
English
Company:
Bossard Holding AG
Steinhauserstrasse 70
6301 Zug
Switzerland
Phone:
+41 41 749 65 86
Fax:
+41 41 749 6021
E-mail:
investor@bossard.com
Internet:
www.bossard.com
ISIN:
CH0238627142
Listed:
SIX Swiss Exchange
