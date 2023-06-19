|
Bossard Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Invitation Audio Webcast
Presentation of Bossard's semi-annual results 2023
19.06.2023 / 15:59 CET/CEST
Bossard will release its semi-annual report 2023 on Thursday, July 20, 2023. We are pleased to invite you to our audio webcast where Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO and Stephan Zehnder, CFO will present to you the financial result of the first half of 2023. The audio webcast will be held in English.
