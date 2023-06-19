Advanced search
    BOSN   CH0238627142

BOSSARD HOLDING AG

(BOSN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:09:11 2023-06-19 am EDT
211.25 CHF   -3.98%
10:01aInvitation Audio Webcast Presentation of Bossard's semi-annual results 2023
EQ
04/19BOSSARD HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/17AGM 2023 - Bossard Holding AG Press Release
EQ
Invitation Audio Webcast Presentation of Bossard's semi-annual results 2023

06/19/2023 | 10:01am EDT
Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Invitation Audio Webcast Presentation of Bossard's semi-annual results 2023

19.06.2023 / 15:59 CET/CEST

Bossard will release its semi-annual report 2023 on Thursday, July 20, 2023. We are pleased to invite you to our audio webcast where Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO and Stephan Zehnder, CFO will present to you the financial result of the first half of 2023. The audio webcast will be held in English.

 

 

Date      Thursday, July 20, 2023
Time      2:00 pm until 3:00 pm (CET/Swiss time)
Venue      Audio Webcast
Speakers      Dr. Daniel Bossard, CEO
       Stephan Zehnder, CFO

 

 

Dial-in link - audio webcast live

 

Click here for dial-in


Dial-in links - phone conference and Q&A
 

Click here to register and get the individual dial-in data

Click here for dial-in


 

For further information, please contact:

Stephan Zehnder, CFO

Phone  +41 41 749 65 86

E-mail   investor@bossard.com

 

We look forward to your participation.

 

Kind regards,

 

 

Dr. Daniel Bossard   Stephan Zehnder
CEO CFO

Bossard Holding AG
Investor Relations
Steinhauserstrasse 70
CH-6301 Zug

Tel.:            +41 41 749 65 86
Fax:            +41 41 749 60 21
www.bossard.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Bossard Holding AG
Steinhauserstrasse 70
6301 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 749 65 86
Fax: +41 41 749 6021
E-mail: investor@bossard.com
Internet: www.bossard.com
ISIN: CH0238627142
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1660609

 
End of News EQS News Service

1660609  19.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1660609&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
