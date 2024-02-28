Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Result 2023 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

28-Feb-2024 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear Sir or Madam,

Enclosed you find the ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 

of Bossard Holding AG of February 28, 2024.

 

Press Release (PDF)

 

Further information is available on www.bossard.com – Investor Relations.

If you would like to unsubscribe from the mailing list, please click here: Unsubscribe

 

Today at 15:00 am (CET/Swiss time) a webcast in English with CEO Dr. Daniel Bossard

and CFO Stephan Zehnder will take place. You are welcome to log in and participate

via this link (with audio). For Q&A, please register via this link, after that you will get

the individual dial-in numbers.

 

Yours sincerely,

Bossard Holding AG
Investor Relations
Steinhauserstrasse 70
CH-6301 Zug

Tel.:            +41 41 749 65 86
Fax:            +41 41 749 60 21
www.bossard.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Bossard Holding AG
Steinhauserstrasse 70
6301 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 749 65 86
Fax: +41 41 749 6021
E-mail: investor@bossard.com
Internet: www.bossard.com
ISIN: CH0238627142
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1846673

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1846673  28-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1846673&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp