  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Bossard Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    BOSN   CH0238627142

BOSSARD HOLDING AG

(BOSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/08 11:31:18 am EDT
204.50 CHF   +2.00%
Sales for the first Quarter of 2022 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

04/11/2022 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Sales for the first Quarter of 2022 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

11-Apr-2022 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear Sir or Madam,

Enclosed you find the ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR of Bossard Holding AG of April 11, 2022.

Further information is available on www.bossard.com - Investor Relations.

If you would like to unsubscribe from the mailing list, please click here: Unsubscribe

 

Press Release (PDF)

 

Yours sincerely,

 

Bossard Holding AG
Investor Relations
Steinhauserstrasse 70
CH-6301 Zug

Tel.:            +41 41 749 65 86
Fax:            +41 41 749 60 21
www.bossard.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Bossard Holding AG
Steinhauserstrasse 70
6301 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 749 65 86
Fax: +41 41 749 6021
E-mail: investor@bossard.com
Internet: www.bossard.com
ISIN: CH0238627142
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1324575

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1324575  11-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1324575&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 067 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
Net income 2022 96,0 M 103 M 103 M
Net Debt 2022 176 M 188 M 188 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 2,70%
Capitalization 1 574 M 1 686 M 1 686 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 522
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart BOSSARD HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Bossard Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSSARD HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 204,50 CHF
Average target price 336,00 CHF
Spread / Average Target 64,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bossard Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Johannes J. Zehnder Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schmuckli-Grob Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Michel Independent Director
David Dean Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSSARD HOLDING AG-37.75%1 686
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.10%58 969
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.85%35 211
FANUC CORPORATION-12.24%33 005
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-25.90%26 912
SANDVIK AB-21.60%26 313