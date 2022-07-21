Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Bossard Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOSN   CH0238627142

BOSSARD HOLDING AG

(BOSN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-07-20 am EDT
197.40 CHF   +2.28%
12:18aSwiss Industrial Fasteners Maker Bossard Logs Record H1 on High Demand
MT
12:17aSwiss Fastening Tech Group Bossard's H1 Profit Rises 14% Amid Sales Growth
MT
12:04aSemi Annual Report 2022 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Semi Annual Report 2022 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

07/21/2022 | 12:04am EDT
Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Semi Annual Report 2022 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

21-Jul-2022 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dear Sir or Madam,

Enclosed you find the ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR 

of Bossard Holding AG of July 21, 2022.

 

Press Release (PDF)

 

Further information is available on www.bossard.com – Investor Relations.

If you would like to unsubscribe from the mailing list, please click here: Unsubscribe

 

Today at 14:00 am (CET/Swiss time) a webcast in English with CEO Dr. Daniel Bossard

and CFO Stephan Zehnder will take place. You are welcome to log in and participate

via this link (with audio). For Q&A, please dial in via this link (no audio) using the

numbers below:

CH: +41445806522
DE: +4969201744220
FR: +33170709502
IT: +390236006663
UK: +442030092470
USA: +18774230830
CAN: +14162164179

PIN: 43621033#

 

Yours sincerely,

Bossard Holding AG
Investor Relations
Steinhauserstrasse 70
CH-6301 Zug

Tel.:            +41 41 749 65 86
Fax:            +41 41 749 60 21
www.bossard.com


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Bossard Holding AG
Steinhauserstrasse 70
6301 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +41 41 749 65 86
Fax: +41 41 749 6021
E-mail: investor@bossard.com
Internet: www.bossard.com
ISIN: CH0238627142
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1402545

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1402545  21-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1402545&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about BOSSARD HOLDING AG
06/20Invitation Audio Webcast Presentation of Bossard's semi-annual results 2022
EQ
04/13BOSSARD : Annual general meeting of shareholders 2022 of Bossard Holding AG
PU
04/13BOSSARD HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/11BOSSARD : Annual general meeting of shareholders 2022 of Bossard Holding AG
PU
04/11AGM Bossard Holding AG 2022 Press Release
EQ
04/11GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Societe Generale, Airbus, Amazon, Alphabet, Twitter...
04/11Swiss Industrial Group Bossard's Q1 Sales Grow 19% on Regional Growth
MT
Analyst Recommendations on BOSSARD HOLDING AG
Financials
Sales 2022 1 076 M 1 106 M 1 106 M
Net income 2022 99,3 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2022 200 M 205 M 205 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 2,71%
Capitalization 1 520 M 1 563 M 1 563 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 2 522
Free-Float 68,9%
Chart BOSSARD HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Bossard Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSSARD HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 197,40 CHF
Average target price 267,29 CHF
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Bossard Chief Executive Officer
Stephan Johannes J. Zehnder Group Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Schmuckli-Grob Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stefan Michel Independent Director
David Dean Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSSARD HOLDING AG-41.25%1 535
ATLAS COPCO AB-31.38%49 362
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.27%33 375
FANUC CORPORATION-11.96%29 789
SANDVIK AB-31.85%21 121
FORTIVE CORPORATION-25.81%20 288