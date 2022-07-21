|
Bossard Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Semi Annual Report 2022
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
21-Jul-2022 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Press Release (PDF)
Further information is available on www.bossard.com – Investor Relations.
Today at 14:00 am (CET/Swiss time) a webcast in English with CEO Dr. Daniel Bossard
and CFO Stephan Zehnder will take place. You are welcome to log in and participate
via this link (with audio). For Q&A, please dial in via this link (no audio) using the
numbers below:
CH: +41445806522
DE: +4969201744220
FR: +33170709502
IT: +390236006663
UK: +442030092470
USA: +18774230830
CAN: +14162164179
PIN: 43621033#
Steinhauserstrasse 70
CH-6301 Zug
Tel.: +41 41 749 65 86
Fax: +41 41 749 60 21
www.bossard.com
End of ad hoc announcement
1402545 21-Jul-2022 CET/CEST