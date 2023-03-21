Bossini International : Announces 2022 Annual Results

In 2022, generally, being affected by COVID-19 pandemic, the retail markets in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau region were severely affected. The overall economic performance of the two regions was inevitably affected to varying degrees.

In Hong Kong and Macau, the fifth wave of COVID-19 broke out on a large scale in the beginning of the year, which adversely affected the local economy. In order to control the pandemic, the government has adopted a series of strict control measures which led to a reduction in the number of people going out. The overall consumer sentiment was weak. Retail industry encountered difficulties in operation. Nevertheless, as the government introduced a series of measures such as consumption vouchers to stimulate economy, and the Group has actively controlled costs, closing stores with unreasonable rents to reduced losses.

In mainland China, many provinces and cities implemented stringent control measures intermittently, resulting in the closure of a number of stores in a timely manner. Towards the end of the year, there was a large outbreak of the disease across the country. The Group's employees, store sales staff and consumers in mainland China were also infected to a certain extent, resulting in a significant decrease in the flow of people to the shopping malls and unstable operating hours of the stores. As the "bossini.X" brand is in the stage of rebranding, the Group has become more conservative in channel expansion while reducing all non-essential expenses, and has taken the initiative to request rent reductions from landlords to reduce the Group's losses.

Mr. Chang Min Huei, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Bossini, said, "The market generally expects that the economies of mainland China and Hong Kong will recover in 2023 gradually. The Group will continue to take a prudent but a proactive approach and committed to reinventing our brand image, focusing on the development of the "bossini.X" brand, integrating lifestyle and trendy culture and adding sports elements to the design due to our sponsorship to the Chinese Cycling Team to attract the new generation of consumers. In addition to optimising our existing sales network, we will continue to identify suitable locations to increase the number of points of sales of the "bossini.X" brand, as well as seek for joint venture partners through investment fairs and negotiate for partners suitable for the "bossini.X" brand in overseas markets to expand overseas business. In the coming years, the "bossini.X" brand will be in an investment period of product adjustment and channel expansion. The Group will continue to focus its resources on rebranding and stimulate sales through product and channel optimisation. We will grasp the opportunities brought to the retail industry in the process of economic recovery in the post-epidemic era"

