Bossini International : CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

BOSSINI INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED ఝ๸Ꮂ਷ყණྠϞࠢʮ̡*

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 592)

CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR END DATE

This announcement is made by Bossini International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that it has resolved to change the financial year end date of the Company from 30 June to 31 December. Accordingly, the forthcoming financial year end date of the Company will be 31 December 2021 and the next audited consolidated financial statements of the Company will be for the period of 18 months from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021.

REASON FOR THE CHANGE

The change of the financial year end date of the Company is to align the financial year end date of the Company with that of Viva China Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8032) ("Viva China"), the controlling shareholder of the Company.

The Board considers that the change of the financial year end date will better facilitate the preparation of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and Viva China. To the best of its knowledge and belief, the Board does not foresee any material adverse impact on the Group resulting from the change of financial year end date of the Company and there is no other significant matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company in this regard.

SUBSEQUENT FINANCIAL REPORTING PERIODS

Following the change of financial year end date of the Company to 31 December, the Company will announce and publish its financial results with respect to the following financial periods on or before the following relevant deadlines:

Deadline for results announcementDeadline for despatch of interim/annual report

Unaudited interim results of the

28 February 2021

31 March 2021

Group for the 6 months ended 31 December 2020

Unaudited interim results of the

31 August 2021

30 September 2021

Group for the 12 months ended 30 June 2021

Audited annual results of the

31 March 2022

30 April 2022

Group for the 18 months ending 31 December 2021

Unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

31 August 2022

30 September 2022

