Bossini International : INTERIM REPORT 20/21

Hong Kong and Macau ࠰ಥʿዦژ Mainland China ʕ਷ɽ௔ Singapore อ̋ս 37 (38) 136 (154) 17 (17) Bangladesh ֗̋ז Brunei ӡഺ Czech Republic ઠд΍ձ਷ Dominican Republic ε׼̵̋΍ձ਷ India Ιܓ Indonesia Ι̵ Laos ϼዅ Middle East* ʕ؇* Myanmar ᇚӳ Nepal ̵غဧ Reunion Island व̵׶ࢥ Romania ᖯ৵̵ԭ Rwanda ጅ׶༺ Thailand इ਷ Venezuela ։ʫ๿ז Vietnam ൳ی 1 (1)

1 (1)

2 (2) 370 (405) 234 (230) 1 (1)

4 (4) 0 (8) 19 (19) 0 (2) 2 (1) 4 (4) * The Middle East includes Armenia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, 1 (1) 80 (80) 10 (6) 8 (8) Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE ʕ؇ܼ̍ԭߕ̵ԭeˋ؍eߒ͇e߅۾तe ኇˋྲeڛਟe̔෫ဧeӍतڛזЬʿڛזЬᑌΥࠞڗ਷ ( ) Figures at 30 June 2020 are shown in brackets ׵ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚ʘᅰο˸ܼ໮ڌͪ

Financial and operational highlights 財務及營運摘要 Financial performance ৌਕڌତ 62525% Revenue ϗू Gross profit ˣл Loss from operating activities ᐄ༶ุਕᑦฦ Loss for the period attributable to owners# ኹϞɛᏐЦಂʫᑦฦ# Basic loss per share# (HK cents) ӊٰਿ͉ᑦฦ€ಥ̀ Gross margin (%) ˣлଟ€ % Operating margin (%) ᐄ༶๐лଟ€ % Net margin# (%) ଋ๐лଟ€ % # EBITDA ͊ࠇлࢹe೼ධeұᔚʿᛅቖۃޮл # EBITDA margin (%) ͊ࠇлࢹe೼ධeұᔚʿᛅቖۃޮлଟ€ % Capital expenditure# ༟͉ක˕# Key financial indicators# ˴ࠅৌਕܸᅺ# Inventory turnover* (days) π஬մᔷಂ*€˂ Inventory level (HK$mn) π஬˥̻€ಥ࿆ϵຬʩ Current ratio (times) ݴਗˢଟ€࠴ Time deposits, cash and bank balances (HK$mn) ֛ಂπಛձତږʿვБഐቱ€ಥ࿆ϵຬʩ Net cash† (HK$mn) ତږଋᕘ† €ಥ࿆ϵຬʩ Total liabilities to equity ratio (%) ᐼࠋව࿁ٰ؇ᛆूˢଟ€ % 30 June 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ # * Inventory held at period/year end divided by annualised cost of sales times 365 days ಂŊϋഐ˚ʘπ஬ৰ˸ϋܓʷቖਯϓ͉࠱365˂ † Time deposits, cash and bank balances less bank borrowings ֛ಂπಛձତږʿვБഐቱಯვБ൲ಛ Including continuing and discontinued operations ܼ̍ܵᚃ຾ᐄʿʊ୞˟ุਕ 31624% (79)2% (94)7% (5.71)7% 51% 1% pt ࡈϵʱᓃ -13%4% pts ࡈϵʱᓃ

Hong Kong and Macau ࠰ಥʿዦژ Directly managed stores ٜટ၍ଣֳ⧕ Mainland China ʕ਷ɽ௔ Directly managed stores ٜટ၍ଣֳ⧕ Singapore อ̋ս Directly managed stores ٜટ၍ଣֳ⧕ Other countries Չ˼਷࢕ Export franchised stores ̈ɹत஢຾ᐄֳ⧕ Taiwan^ ̨ᝄ^ Directly managed stores ٜટ၍ଣֳ⧕ Total Υ΍ Directly managed stores ٜટ၍ଣֳ⧕ Export franchised stores ̈ɹत஢຾ᐄֳ⧕ 30 June 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ ^ From discontinued operation ԸІʊ୞˟ุਕ Revenue by geographical market 按區域分類之收益 Six months ended 31 December 2020 截至二零二零年十二月三十一日止六個月 Hong Kong and Macau 香港及澳門 55% (66%) Change ᔷᜊ 38 31 December 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ 1 39 154 Change ᔷᜊ 18 180 17 0 17 773 36 799 - 0 209 773 982 193655 51 28797 79962 1,086 Singapore 新加坡10%(8%) 2 44 0 6251 159 Mainland China 中國大陸35% (26%) ( ) Figures for the six months ended 31 December 2019 are shown in brackets 截至二零一九年十二月三十一日止六個月之數字以括號表示 Regional retail performance indicators ήਜཧਯڌତܸᅺ * Same-store sales growth (%)* Νֳቖਯᕘᄣڗ€ %* Net retail floor area (sq. ft.) ଋཧਯᅽࠦࠦጐ€̻˙ъ Same-store sales growth is the comparison of sales of the same stores having full month operations in comparable periods Νֳቖਯᕘᄣڗމ޴Νֳ⧕׵ˢ༰ಂʫҁ዆˜΅ʘቖਯᕘˢ༰ ^ From discontinued operation ԸІʊ୞˟ุਕ

• RESULTS OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS 持續經營業務業績

• DISTRIBUTION NETWORK 分銷網絡

• ANALYSIS BY MARKET 市場分析

• FINANCIAL POSITION 財務狀況

• OUTLOOK 未來展望 INTERIM DIVIDEND 中期股息 SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION 補充資料 FINANCIAL RESULTS 財務業績 • CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 簡明綜合損益及其他全面收益表 Inside Front Cover 封面內頁 > 1 2 4 5 8 10 11 12 > > > > > > > > 36 >

• CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION 簡明綜合財務狀況表

• CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY 簡明綜合權益變動報表

• CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 簡明綜合現金流量表

• NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 簡明綜合中期財務報表附註 38 40 42 43 > > > > MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OVERVIEW Group revenue for the six months ended 31 December 2020 was HK$468 million (2019: HK$625 million) at a gross margin of 52% (2019: 51%). Table 1 provides details of the Group's results of continuing operations in core markets. Loss attributable to owners of the Company was HK$87 million (2019: HK$94 million), a decrease of 7% from 2019. The Group's same-store sales and same-store gross profit were down by 22% (2019: 10% decline) and 25% (2019: 15% decline), respectively. Net cash balance was HK$248 million (2019: HK$232 million) as of 31 December 2020. ၍ଣᄴীሞʿʱؓ ฿ᚎ ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜d ͉ණྠϗूމಥ࿆4.68ᄂʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ ࿆6.25 ᄂʩdˣлଟމ 52%€ɚཧɓɘϋj 51%fڌɓމ͉ණྠ׵ࣨː̹ఙʘܵᚃ຾ᐄ ุਕุᐶ༉ઋf͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦᑦฦމಥ ࿆8.7ɷຬʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆9.4ɷຬʩd ༰ɚཧɓɘϋಯˇ7%f͉ණྠٙΝֳቖਯᕘ ʿΝֳˣлʱйɨൻ22%€ɚཧɓɘϋj10% ൻషʿ25%€ɚཧɓɘϋj15%ൻషf׵ɚ ཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dତږଋᕘഐቱމ ಥ࿆2.48ᄂʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆2.32ᄂʩf RESULTS OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS Table 1: Group's results of continuing operations ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕุᐶ ڌɓj͉ණྠʘܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕุᐶ For the six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ HK$mn ಥ࿆ ϵຬʩ % to sales HK$mn ಥ࿆ ϵຬʩ % to sales Change Цቖਯᕘ ϵʱˢ Цቖਯᕘ ϵʱˢ ᔷᜊ Hong Kong and Macau Mainland China Singapore ࠰ಥʿዦژ ʕ਷ɽ௔ อ̋ս 255 165 48 55% 410 35% 162 10% 53 66% (38%) 26% 2% 8% (9%) Group revenue ණྠϗू 468 100% 625 100% (25%) Gross profit Total operating expenses ˣл ᐼᐄ༶ක˕ Loss from operating activities ᐄ༶ุਕᑦฦ Finance costs EBITDA Loss attributable to owners ፄ༟ϓ͉ ͊ࠇлࢹe೼ධeұᔚ ʿᛅቖۃޮл ኹϞɛᏐЦᑦฦ 242 (344) (77) (7) 52% 316 (73%) (407) (17%) (79) (1%) (9) (6) (87) (1%) 25

(19%) (94) 51% (24%) (65%) 16% (13%) 2% (1%) 26% 4% (123%) (15%) 7%Group same-store sales growth* Group same-store gross profit growth* ණྠΝֳቖਯᕘᄣڗ* ණྠΝֳˣлᄣڗ* (22%) (10%) (25%) (15%)Net cash at 31 December* ׵ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ʘତږଋᕘ* 248 232 7% 31 December* Inventory turnover (days)Inventory level at at 31 December* ׵ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ʘπ஬˥̻* ׵ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ʘπ஬մᔷಂ€˂* 177 267 (34%) 143 142 1 * Including continuing and discontinued operations * ܼ̍ܵᚃ຾ᐄʿʊ୞˟ุਕ RESULTS OF CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue and gross profit The pandemic of COVID-19 outbreak continued to adversely affect the local retail sectors and suppress many economic activities globally. During the period under review, the Group recorded revenue of HK$468 million (2019: HK$625 million), which fell by 25%. Gross profit decreased by 24% to HK$242 million (2019: HK$316 million), with gross margin increased by 1% point to 52% (2019: 51%). ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕุᐶ ϗूʿˣл อۨڿًषݭޥઋᖑ೯ܵᚃ࿁͉ήཧਯุி ϓ ʔ л ᅂ ᚤdԨ ҵ Փ Ό ଢ ε ධ ຾ ᏶ ݺ ਗfΫ ᚥಂʫd͉ණྠ፽੻ϗूಥ࿆ 4.68ᄂ ʩ€ɚ ཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆6.25ᄂʩdɨൻ25%fˣл ɨൻ24%Їಥ࿆2.42ᄂʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆ 3.16 ᄂʩdˣлଟۆᄣ̋ 1ࡈϵʱᓃЇ52% €ɚཧɓɘϋj51%f Total operating expenses and loss from operating activities The total operating expense to sales ratio increased to 73% (2019: 65%). The pandemic had a significant negative impact on the assessment of the Group's non-financial assets and impact on the results for the period under review. Consequently, the Group recognised non-cash impairment on non-financial assets of HK$30 million (2019: Nil) during the period under review. ᐼᐄ༶ක˕ʿᐄ༶ุਕᑦฦ ᐼᐄ༶ක˕ЦቖਯᕘˢଟɪʺЇ73% €ɚཧ ɓɘϋj65%fޥઋ࿁͉ණྠٙڢږፄ༟ପ ൙ПிϓࠠɽࠋࠦᅂᚤdԨᅂᚤΫᚥಂʫٙ ุ ᐶfΪ Ϥd͉ ණ ྠ ׵ Ϋ ᚥ ಂ ʫ ᆽ Ⴉ ڢ ږ ፄ ༟ପʘڢତږಯ࠽ಥ࿆3.0 ɷຬʩ€ɚཧɓɘ ϋjೌf Finance costs Finance costs were HK$7 million (2019: HK$9 million), which comprised of interest on loan from immediate holding company and interest on lease liabilities. The interest on lease liabilities of HK$5 million (2019: HK$8 million) was due to the adoption of HKFRS 16, under which the Group (as lessee in numerous tenancy agreements) recognises the imputed interest expense accrued on the outstanding balance of the lease liabilities. ፄ༟ϓ͉ ፄ༟ϓ͉މಥ࿆7 ϵຬʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆ 9 ϵຬʩdՉʕܼٜ̍ટછٰʮ̡൲ಛʘл ࢹʿॡ༣ࠋවʘлࢹfॡ༣ࠋවʘлࢹމಥ ࿆5 ϵຬʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆ 8ϵ ຬ ʩdɗ ͟׵મॶ࠰ಥৌਕිజ๟ۆୋ16໮ܝd͉ණ ྠ€Ъމεධॡ༣՘ᙄٙוॡɛᆽႩॡ༣ࠋ ව͊ᎵᒔഐቱᏐࠇٙПၑлࢹක˕f Loss attributable to owners of the Company Loss attributable to owners of the Company decreased by 7%, as shown in Table 1. Net margin was negative 19% (2019: negative 15%), an increase of 4% points. The preceding commentaries cite the reasons. ͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦᑦฦ ༐νڌɓהͪd͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦᑦฦಯˇ 7% fଋ๐лଟމࠋ 19% €ɚཧɓɘϋjࠋ 15%dɪ ʺ4ࡈϵʱᓃfɪ˖ʊΐᑘࡡΪf DISTRIBUTION NETWORK As of 31 December 2020, the Group had a presence in 25 countries and regions around the world, and had 927 (30 June 2020: 982) stores comprised of 190 (30 June 2020: 209) directly managed stores and 737 (30 June 2020: 773) franchised stores. ʱቖၣഖ ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠุਕ ཁбΌଢ25 ࡈ਷࢕ձήਜdֳ⧕ᅰͦމ 927 ග€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j 982ගd̍ ܼ 190ග€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j209ගٜટ ၍ଣֳ⧕ʿ737ග€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j 773 ගत஢຾ᐄֳ⧕f Table 2: Store composition by type and geographical location ڌɚjֳܲ⧕ᗳۨʿήਹྌʱʘֳ⧕ʱб At 31 December 2020 At 30 June 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ׵ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚ Directly Directly managed Franchised managed Franchised stores stores stores stores ٜટ၍ଣֳ⧕ त஢຾ᐄֳ⧕ ٜટ၍ଣֳ⧕ त஢຾ᐄֳ⧕ Hong Kong and Macau ࠰ಥʿዦژ 37 - 38 - Mainland China ʕ਷ɽ௔ 136 - 154 - Singapore อ̋ս 17 - 17 - Other countries Չ˼਷࢕ - 737 - 773 Total ᐼࠇ 190 737 209 773 ANALYSIS BY MARKET Hong Kong and Macau The retail sector in Hong Kong continued to record a material decline since mid-2019. According to the statistics from the Census and Statistics Department of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the wearing apparel retail sales value decreased by 26% on a period-on-period basis for the period from July 2020 to December 2020, and tourist arrivals plunged by 99.7% according to the statistics from the Hong Kong Tourism Board. ̹ఙʱؓ ࠰ಥʿዦژ ࠰ಥཧਯุІɚཧɓɘϋϋʕৎܵᚃ፽੻ ࠠɽൻషf࣬ኽ࠰ಥतйБ݁ਜִ݁୕ࠇஈ ٙ୕ࠇᅰኽd׵ɚཧɚཧϋɖ˜Їɚཧɚཧ ϋɤɚ˜ಂගd؂ༀཧਯุٙቖਯᄆ࠽ܲಂ ɨൻ26%dϾ࣬ኽ࠰ಥ༷ࣚ೯࢝҅ٙᅰኽᜑ ͪdࣚ܄ɛᅰܢൻ99.7%f The pandemic of COVID-19 has severely affected the retail consumption in Hong Kong and Macau. Travel restrictions and border control were in force, while a series of social-distancing measures were imposed, which consequentially impaired the consumer sentiment and stifled customer traffic. During the period under review, the third and fourth waves of local COVID-19 infections at alarming levels induced stricter social distancing measures, including but not limited to the banning of evening dine-in services, which sharply reduced shopping activities and foot traffic as a result. อۨڿًषݭޥઋᘌࠠᅂᚤ࠰ಥʿዦژٙཧ ਯ ऊ ൬fྼ ݄ ࣚ ༷ ࠢ Փ ʿ ᗙ ྤ ၍ Փd̋ ɪ ɓ ӻΐٟٙʹ൷ᕎણ݄dѩۂࢮऊ൬จ૧ʿ䁌 ˇ ᚥ ܄ ݴ ඎf׵ Ϋ ᚥ ಂ ʫd͉ ή อ ۨ ڿ ً ष ݭୋɧتʿୋ̬تชݑɛᅰ˿ɛᅊᅇdˏ೯ һᘌᄒٟٙʹ൷ᕎણ݄dܼ̍Шʔࠢ׵ຫ˟ ૉගੀ࠮؂ਕdኬߧᒅيݺਗʿɛݴᜑഹಯ ˇf During the period under review, revenue in Hong Kong and Macau including the retail and export franchising business was HK$255 million (2019: HK$410 million), representing a 38% decline. Same-store sales for directly managed stores fell 28% (2019: 14% decline) while same-store gross profit declined 33% (2019: 20% decline). Total net retail floor area decreased to 105,700 sq. ft. (2019: 111,000 sq. ft.), and sales per sq. ft. declined 26% to HK$4,500 (2019: HK$6,100). The number of directly managed stores was 37 (30 June 2020: 38). Segment result was HK$74 million loss (2019: HK$49 million loss). ׵Ϋᚥಂʫd࠰ಥʿዦژܼ̍ཧਯʿ̈ɹत ஢຾ᐄุਕٙϗूމಥ࿆2.55ᄂʩ€ɚཧɓɘ ϋjಥ࿆4.10ᄂʩdൻషމ38%fٜટ၍ଣ ֳ⧕ٙΝֳቖਯᕘɨൻ28% €ɚཧɓɘϋj 14%ൻషdΝֳˣлۆɨൻ33%€ɚཧɓɘ ϋj20% ൻషfଋཧਯᅽࠦᐼࠦጐಯˇЇ 105,700 ̻˙ъ€ɚཧɓɘϋj 111,000 ̻˙ ъdӊ̻˙ъቖਯᕘɨࠥ 26%Їಥ࿆4,500 ʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆6,100ʩfٜટ၍ଣֳ ⧕ᅰͦމ37 ග€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j 38 ගfʱᗳุᐶމಥ࿆ 7.4 ɷຬʩᑦฦ€ɚཧ ɓɘϋjಥ࿆4.9 ɷຬʩᑦฦf ANALYSIS BY MARKET Mainland China In and out of lockdown ahead of many other countries, the economy in mainland China powered ahead while much of the world was still struggling. Although GDP expanded year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2020, growth in retail sales towards end of year was less than expected. Our business in mainland China is currently under structural transformation, covering areas from product development, distribution channels to logistics. We are also focusing on off-season stock clearance and paving the way for the execution of our new product strategy in the near future. Revenue in mainland China increased by 2% to HK$165 million (2019: HK$162 million). Same-store sales dropped 8% (2019: 5% decline) and same-store gross profit registered a 10% decline (2019: 11% decline). Sales per sq. ft. increased by 19% to HK$1,900 (2019: HK$1,600) while total net retail floor area decreased by 24% to 129,200 sq. ft. (2019: 170,000 sq. ft.). There was a total of 136 (30 June 2020: 154) directly managed stores in mainland China. Segment result was HK$16 million loss (2019: HK$33 million loss). ̹ఙʱؓ ʕ਷ɽ௔ ʕ਷ɽ௔ˢ஢εՉ˼਷࢕һϘආɝԨ༆ৰ܆ ً۬࿒d͍຅Όଢɽ௅ʱ਷࢕ٙ຾᏶ஈ׵ᑙ ᗭًٙرʕdʕ਷ɽ௔ٙ຾᏶ᄣڗۍჇჇჯ ΋fᒱ್׵ɚཧɚཧϋୋ̬֙ܓٙ਷ʫ͛ପ ᐼ࠽ܲϋᄣ̋dШᑗڐϋֵٙཧਯቖਯᕘᄣ ڗჅ׵ཫಂfͦۃdҢࡁ׵ʕ਷ɽ௔ุٙਕ ͍ίආБഐ࿴׌ᔷۨdᔷۨ଄ႊପۜ޼೯e ʱቖಬ༸ʿيݴഃჯਹfϤ̮dҢࡁ͍ਖ਼ء ஈଣཀ֙π஬dԨ׵ʔɮٙਗ਼ԸމੂБอପ ۜഄଫ቗༩f ʕ਷ɽ௔̹ఙٙϗूᄣ̋2%Їಥ࿆1.65ᄂʩ €ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆1.62ᄂʩfΝֳቖਯᕘɨ ൻ8%€ɚཧɓɘϋj5% ൻషdΝֳˣлۆ ፽੻10% ൻష€ɚཧɓɘϋj 11%ൻ షfӊ ̻˙ъቖਯᕘᄣ̋19%Їಥ࿆1,900ʩ€ɚ ཧ ɓɘϋjಥ࿆1,600 ʩdϾଋཧਯᅽࠦᐼࠦ ጐಯˇ24%Ї129,200 ̻˙ъ€ɚཧɓɘϋj 170,000 ̻˙ъf׵ʕ਷ɽ௔̹ఙٜٙટ၍ ଣֳ⧕ᐼᅰމ 136 ග€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ ˚j154ගfʱᗳุᐶމಥ࿆1.6ɷຬʩᑦฦ €ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆3.3 ɷຬʩᑦฦf ANALYSIS BY MARKET Singapore The revenue of Singapore operation dropped by 9% to HK$48 million (2019: HK$53 million) during the period under review. Same-store sales registered a 6% decline (2019: 5% decline) compared to last period. Same-store gross profit recorded a 9% decline (2019: 5% decline). Total net retail floor area decreased by 6% to 22,200 sq. ft. (2019: 23,600 sq. ft.). Sales per sq. ft. decreased by 2% to HK$4,400 (2019: HK$4,500). The number of directly managed stores stood steady at 17 (30 June 2020: 17). The segment result was HK$7 million profit (2019: HK$7 million loss). ̹ఙʱؓ อ̋ս ׵Ϋᚥಂʫdอ̋սุਕٙϗूމಥ࿆4.8ɷ ຬʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆ 5.3 ɷຬʩdɨൻ 9%fΝֳቖਯᕘܲಂɨൻ6%€ɚཧɓɘϋj 5% ൻషdΝֳˣлۆ፽੻ 9% ൻష€ɚཧ ɓɘϋj5% ൻషfଋཧਯᅽࠦᐼࠦጐಯˇ 6%Ї22,200 ̻˙ъ€ɚཧɓɘϋj 23,600̻ ˙ъdӊ̻˙ъቖਯᕘɨൻ2%Їಥ࿆4,400 ʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆4,500ʩfٜટ၍ଣֳ ⧕ٙᅰͦމ17 ග€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j 17 ගdڭ̻ܵᖢfʱᗳุᐶމಥ࿆ 7ϵຬʩ ๐л€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆ 7 ϵຬʩᑦฦf Discontinued operation Taiwan The Group had ceased its retail operation in Taiwan by end of June 2020. Taiwan commenced operation in 1992 and had a significant role in promoting the brand name of the Group in the Southeast Asia region, thus spearing ahead the Group's presence in the Greater China region. However, due to the continuing sluggish consumer market in Taiwan over the last two decades, the Taiwan segment has been loss making since the financial year of 2005/06. In the face of the challenging market conditions prevailing in Hong Kong and mainland China, the two main retailing divisions of the Group, the Group believes that it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to cease the Taiwan operation so that the Group can better utilise its resources in its other core markets. ʊ୞˟ุਕ ̨ᝄ ͉ණྠʊ׵ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ֵۃഐҼ̨ᝄ ٙཧਯุਕf̨ᝄุਕ׵ɓɘɘɚϋක֐ ᐄ༶dߧɢ׵؇یԭήਜપᄿ͉ණྠۜ೐d ੽Ͼ౤ʺ͉ණྠ׵ɽʕശήਜٙٝΤܓf್ Ͼd͟׵̨ᝄٙऊ൬٫̹ఙ׵ཀ̘ɚɤϋܵ ᚃहࢮd̨ᝄʱ௅ІɚཧཧʞŊཧʬϋৌ݁ ϋܓৎɓٜ፽੻ᑦฦfࠦ࿁࠰ಥʿʕ਷ɽ௔ €͉ණྠՇࡈ˴ࠅཧਯุਕʱᗳͦۃ̂တܿ ኷ ʘ ̹ رd͉ ණ ྠ Ⴉ މd୞ ˟ ̨ ᝄ ุ ਕ Ϟ п ͉ණྠ׵Չ˼ࣨː̹ఙһഛ͜༟๕dୌΥ͉ ʮ̡ʿՉٰ؇ٙ௰Գлूf FINANCIAL POSITION Liquidity and Financial Resources As of 31 December 2020, the Group had cash and bank balances of HK$248 million (2019: HK$262 million) and net cash balance at HK$248 million (2019: HK$232 million). The current ratio was at 1.37 times (2019: 1.66 times) with a total liabilities to equity ratio at 244% (2019: 110%). As of 31 December 2019, bank borrowings of HK$30 million were recorded and the gearing ratio determined by bank borrowings divided by total equity was 5%. The Group had investments and operations in countries that use currencies other than United States dollar and Hong Kong dollar, and therefore mitigated its foreign currency risk by entering into forward currency contracts to reduce exposure to exchange rate fluctuations in material transactions denominated in those currencies. ৌਕًر ݴਗ༟ږʿৌ݁༟๕ ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ፽੻ ତږʿვБഐቱމಥ࿆ 2.48 ᄂʩ€ɚཧɓɘ ϋjಥ ࿆2.62ᄂʩdϾତږଋᕘഐቱމಥ࿆ 2.48 ᄂʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆ 2.32ᄂ ʩf͉ ණྠݴਗˢଟމ 1.37 ࠴€ɚཧɓɘϋj 1.66 ࠴dᐼࠋව࿁ٰ؇ᛆूˢଟމ 244%€ɚ ཧɓɘϋj 110% f׵ɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠვБ൲ಛމಥ࿆ 3.0 ɷຬ ʩd༟ପࠋවˢଟމ5%dࠇၑਿ๟މვБ൲ ಛৰ˸ᐼᛆूf ͉ණྠϞ߰ʍҳ༟ʿᐄ༶ίԴ͜ߕʩʿಥ࿆ ˸̮஬࿆ٙ਷࢕ආБdΪϤʊீཀࠈͭჃಂ ஬࿆Υߒ˸ಯЭ༈ഃ஬࿆ࠇ࠽ʘࠠɽʹ׸ה ପ͛ʘ̮ිࠬᎈf As of 31 December 2020, the Group's inventory turnover days# was 143 days, compared to 142 days in 2019. The return on equity ratio for the period under review was negative 87% (2019: negative 32%). ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠπ஬ մᔷಂ#މ143˂d࿁ˢɚཧɓɘϋٙ142˂f ׵Ϋᚥಂʫd͉ණྠٰٙ؇ᛆूΫజଟމࠋ 87%€ɚཧɓɘϋjࠋ32%f # Inventory held at period end divided by annualised cost of sales times 365 days # ಂഐ˚ʘπ஬ৰ˸ϋܓʷቖਯϓ͉࠱365˂ FINANCIAL POSITION Contingent Liabilities During the period under review, the Group had no material changes in contingent liabilities since 30 June 2020. ৌਕًر א್ࠋව ׵Ϋᚥಂʫd͉ණྠІɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ ˚ৎʘא್ࠋවԨೌࠠɽᜊਗf Human Capital As of 31 December 2020, the Group employed 1,300 (30 June 2020: 1,500) full-time equivalent employees in Hong Kong and Macau, mainland China and Singapore. The Group adhere to a policy of acquiring, nurturing and retaining talented employees. We treasure and promote the team spirit, and strive to cultivate a proactive and ever-improving culture. Workshops in effective management and certified programmes were offered for office and shop staff at all levels. ɛɢ༟๕ ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ණྠ׵࠰ ಥʿዦژeʕ਷ɽ௔ʿอ̋ս΍໌͜޴຅׵ 1,300 Τ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j 1,500Τ Όᔖࡰʈf ͉ණྠߧɢ׵іॶe੃ԃʿၪᖩᎴӸࡰʈf ҢࡁࠠൖԨપਗྠඟၚग़dрɢ੃ቮጐ฽ආ ՟dʔ ᓙ ආ Ӊ ٙ ˖ ʷdމ ΢ ॴ ፬ ʮ ܃ ʿ ֳ ⧕ ࡰʈ౤Զ၍ଣࣖଟձႩᗇሙ೻f We believe a vibrant and competent workforce is indispensable in driving business growth. We treasure knowledge sharing and life-long learning. We encourage employees to progress and excel every day through the "bossini e-academy", our e-platform which is devised to offer practical and experience-based knowledge and skills in customer service, retailing, products, and other latest marketing information. Ңࡁ޴ڦ̂တݺɢʿঐ฀ٙʈЪྠඟุ݊ਕ ᄣڗٙࡡਗɢfҢࡁࠠൖٝᗆʱԮձ୞Ԓኪ ୦fீཀ˜ఝ๸Ꮂኪ৫™dҢࡁོᎸࡰʈӊ˚ ʔᓙආӉdၚूӋၚf˜ఝ๸Ꮂኪ৫™݊Ңࡁ ٙၣɪኪ୦̨̻dί܄˒؂ਕeཧਯeପۜ ձՉ˼௰อٙᐄቖڦࢹഃ˙ࠦdމࡰʈ౤Զ ྼ͜ձܔਿ׵ྼ኷຾᜕ٙٝᗆձҦঐf We also continued to remunerate employees based on performance, including discretionary bonuses, share options and wide-ranging employee benefits such as insurance and retirement schemes. Ңࡁ͵ᘱᚃમ͜ၾʈЪڌତન㢈ʘᑚཇዚ Փd̍ ܼ ڀ ߎeᒅ ٰ ᛆ ࠇ ྌ ʿ ɓ ӻ ΐ ࡰ ʈ ၅ лνڭᎈʿৗ;ࠇྌf OUTLOOK It is widely anticipated that COVID-19 will continue to impact consumer behaviour, economic activities and business environment globally for a certain period. The Group's performance is expected to remain under significant pressure for the remaining financial year with travel restrictions and social-distancing measures still largely in place. Nevertheless, we will continue to work towards a positive turnaround of our businesses with focus on our core markets and to closely monitor the market dynamics in order to timely adjust our plan. ͊Ը࢝ૐ ̹ఙ౷ཁཫಂdอۨڿًषݭ׵߰ʍಂගʫ ਗ਼ᘱᚃᅂᚤΌଢٙऊ൬٫Бމe຾᏶ݺਗʿ ᐄਠᐑྤf͟׵༷ࣚࠢՓʿٟʹ൷ᕎણ݄ί ܘɽ೻ܓɪʥึᘱᚃྼ݄dཫಂ͉ණྠ׵ቱ ɨৌ݁ϋܓุٙᐶʥוաࠠɽᏀɢf್Ͼd Ңࡁਗ਼ᘱᚃߧɢ˿ุਕᔷᑦމޮdණʕ೯࢝ Ңࡁٙࣨː̹ఙdԨ੗ʲवจ̹ఙਗ࿒d˸ ʿࣛሜ዆Ңࡁٙࠇྌf For the Hong Kong and Macau market, the Group does not anticipate a significant rebound of tourist arrivals or the retail environment to resume normal within a short period of time. We therefore intend to maintain a lean operational and administrative structure and to re-focus resources on this market. The overall shop rental expenses remained at a very unreasonable level with several landlords still unwilling to provide rent concessions, despite some landlords had already switched to pure turnover-rent arrangement. This will inevitably involve the closure of certain loss-making retail shops, as the Group aims to operate in an appropriate scale as a viable retail business and retain the Group's financial capacity. We will continue to renegotiate with landlords to seek rent relief and reduction. Where landlords are reluctant to respond reasonably to our requests, we will close those shops accordingly. ఱ࠰ಥʿዦژ̹ఙϾԊd͉ණྠཫಂ׵೵ಂ ʫࣚ܄ɛᅰʔึɽషˀᅁאཧਯᐑྤᗭ˸ ܨూ͍੬fΪϤdҢࡁ͂ၑၪܵၚᔊٙᐄ༶ ʿ၍ଣݖ࿴dԨਗ਼༟๕ࠠอණʕ׵வࡈ̹ఙ ɪf዆᜗ֳ⧕ॡږක˕ʥ್ၪܵίɓࡈڢ੬ ʔΥଣٙ˥̻dኋ၍Ϟ௅΅ุ˴ʊᔷމܲॱ ᐄุᕘࠇၑϗ՟ॡږdઓϞ௅΅ุ˴ʥʔᗴ จ౤Զॡږᄱеf͟׵͉ණྠᏝܲቇ຅ٙ஝ ᅼ຾ᐄ̙БٙཧਯุਕdԨၪ͉ܵණྠٙৌ ݁ྼɢdΪϤᗭеცࠅᗫௐ߰ʍ፽੻ᑦฦٙ ཧਯֳ⧕fҢࡁਗ਼ᘱᚃၾุ˴ࠠอਠীd˸ రӋॡږᄱеʿಯॡfࡊุ߰˴ʔᗴจఱҢ ࡁٙࠅӋЪ̈ΥଣΫᏐdҢࡁਗ਼ᗫௐ޴ᗫֳ ⧕f OUTLOOK Mainland China remains to be a market we have confidence in and has growth potential. The Group will continue to focus on business expansion and enlarge our footprint in this market in 2021, mainly focusing on opening directly managed stores in better shopping malls and reigniting franchised shops in various provinces and cities. The Group is also committed to further developing its e-commerce business and strengthening cooperation with various e-commerce platforms in mainland China, aiming to sustain the growth in e-commerce revenue with higher operational efficiency in this financial year. ͊Ը࢝ૐ ʕ਷ɽ௔ʥ್݊ҢࡁϞڦːԨՈϞᄣڗᆑ ɢ̹ٙఙf͉ණྠਗ਼׵ɚཧɚɓϋᘱᚃਖ਼ء ׵ุਕן࢝dԨᓒɽҢࡁ׵༈̹ఙٙوྡd ˴ࠅණʕ׵༰Գٙᒅيʕːකணٜટ၍ଣֳ ⧕dԨ׵ʔΝ޲̹ࠠอකணत஢຾ᐄֳ⧕f ͉ණྠ͵ߧɢආɓӉ೯࢝Չཥɿਠਕุਕd Ԩ̋੶ၾʕ਷ɽ௔΢၇ཥɿਠਕ̨̻ٙΥ ЪdਕӋ׵͉ৌ݁ϋܓၪܵཥɿਠਕϗूᄣ ڗʿ༺ߧһ৷ᐄ༶ࣖूf Overall, the Group is formulating and implementing strategies ranging from brand re-positioning, product segmentation and pricing, distribution channels, production and supply chain management, marketing and promotion to IT infrastructure. We believe all of these would collaboratively equip us with a solid foundation and pave the way for our expansion and tap into market opportunities in the mid- to long-term. ᐼ᜗ϾԊd͉ණྠ͍ίՓ֛ʿྼ݄ۜ͟೐ࠠ ෧eପۜྌʱʿ֛ᄆeʱቖಬ༸e͛ପʿԶ Ꮠ ᗡ ၍ ଣe̹ ఙ ᐄ ቖ ʿ ڮ ቖd˸ Ї ༟ ৃ ߅ Ҧ ਿ ᓾ ண ݄ ٙ ഄ ଫfҢ ࡁ ޴ ڦd༈ ഃ ણ ݄ ѩ Ϟ пҢࡁίʕڗಂʫܔͭᖢոਿᓾdމҢࡁٙ ᓒ࢝቗ணੰ୿ɽ༸dԨ౛౥̹ఙਠዚf INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board does not recommend payment of any interim dividend (2019: Nil) for the six months ended 31 December 2020. ʕಂٰࢹ ໨ԫึʔܔᙄݼ೯࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ʕಂٰࢹ€ɚཧɓɘϋj ೌf SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION DIRECTORS' PROFILES EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. CHEUNG Chi, aged 54, was appointed as the Co-Chief Executive Officer in July 2020, is also a member of the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. He is currently the chief financial officer and company secretary of Viva China Holdings Limited ("Viva China") (Stock code: 8032). Mr. Cheung is also a director of Dragon Leap Developments Limited ("Dragon Leap"), being the substantial shareholder of the Company (within the meaning of the Securities and Futures Ordinance). He has over 25 years' experience in financial management, corporate finance and administrative management. Mr. Cheung also possesses extensive experience in apparel business. He was an executive director and the chief financial officer of Win Hanverky Holdings Limited (Stock code: 3322), an integrated sportswear manufacturer, distributor and retailer for international sports and fashion brands, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). He was the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Aspire Holdings Limited, which is a member of China Mobile Limited. Mr. Cheung was also the chief financial officer of eBIS Company Ltd. and NIT Education Group, the financial controller of Liuzhou ZF Machinery Co. Ltd. and a senior consultant of Arthur Andersen (Shanghai) Business Consulting Co. Ltd. ໾̂༟ࣘ ໨ԫᔊʧ ੂБ໨ԫ ੵ౽΋͛dତϋ54๋d׵ɚཧɚཧϋɖ˜ᐏ ։΂މᑌࢩБ݁ᐼ൒d־͵މ͉ʮ̡ᑚཇ ։ࡰึʿ౤Τ։ࡰึʘϓࡰf־ତ΂ڢɭʕ ਷છٰϞࠢʮ̡€˜ڢɭʕ਷™€ٰ΅˾໮j 8032 ʘ࠯ࢩৌਕ֜ʿʮ̡।ࣣfੵ΋͛͵ މ͉ʮ̡ʘ˴ࠅٰ؇€ܲᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷʘ଄ ່Ꮂᚔ೯࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡€˜Ꮂᚔ™ʘ໨ԫf־ ׵ৌਕ၍ଣeΆุፄ༟ʿБ݁၍ଣ˙ࠦጐଢ଼ གྷɚɤʞϋ຾᜕fੵ΋͛͵׵؂ༀБุኹϞ ᔮబ຾᜕f־ಀ΂͑ྗණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡€ٰ ΅˾໮j 3322 ʘੂБ໨ԫʿ࠯ࢩৌਕ֜d ༈ʮ̡຾ᐄ਷ყ᜗ԃʿࣛༀۜ೐ʘၝΥ༶ਗ ؂ ͛ ପeʱ ቖ ʿ ཧ ਯ ุ ਕdՉ ٰ ΅ ׵ ࠰ ಥ ᑌ Υʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡€˜ᑌʹה™˴ؐɪ̹f־ ͵ಀዄ΂ʕ਷୅ਗϞࠢʮ̡᙮ɨʘՙૐછٰ Ϟࠢʮ̡ʘੂБਓᐼ൒ʿ࠯ࢩৌਕ֜fੵ΋ ͛͵ಀމeBIS Company Ltd.ʿฌ㡯઺ԃණྠ ʘ࠯ࢩৌਕ֜eݣψમࡾѿዚ૛Ϟࠢʮ̡ʘ ৌਕᐼ္ʿτ༺ڦ€ɪऎΆุፔ༔Ϟࠢʮ̡ ʘ৷ॴᚥਪf Mr. Cheung holds a Degree of Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong and a Degree of Master of Business Administration from The Chinese University

of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute

of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. ੵ΋͛ܵϞ࠰ಥ۬ឈɽኪึࠇኪ࿲ᚑ˖ኪɻ ኪЗʿ࠰ಥʕ˖ɽኪʈਠ၍ଣ၂ɻኪЗdԨ މ࠰ಥึࠇࢪʮึʿत஢ʮႩึࠇࢪʮึʘ ༟ଉึࡰf DIRECTORS' PROFILES EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. ZHAO Jianguo, aged 56, was appointed in July 2020. He has extensive experience in business operation and marketing and distribution of consumer products in mainland China and is the head of the consumables business of Viva China (Stock code: 8032). He is the founder and a director of ̏ԯ㛬ոҳ༟၍ଣϞࠢ ʮ̡ (Beijing Henggu Investment Management Co., Ltd.) which is principally engaged in investment and asset management since May 2008. Mr. Zhao was also a director of ̏ԯϼ᜻ҳ༟ਿږ ၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡ (Beijing Eagles Fund Management Co., Ltd) from November 2015 to January 2019. This fund management company focuses on diversified technology investment, including mobile internet and technology, media, and telecom sectors. Mr. Zhao is the brother-in-law of Mr. LI Chun and Mr. LI Ning, both being substantial shareholders of the Company (within the meaning of the Securities and Futures Ordinance). ໨ԫᔊʧ ੂБ໨ԫ Ⴛܔ਷΋͛dତϋ56๋d׵ɚཧɚཧϋɖ˜ ᐏ։΂f־׵ʕ਷ɽ௔ٙऊ൬ุۜਕᐄ༶ʿ ̹ఙᐄቖʿʱቖ˙ࠦኹϞᔮబ຾᜕d־ତ΂ ڢɭʕ਷€ٰ΅˾໮j8032ʘऊ൬ุۜਕᐼ ္fІ ɚ ཧ ཧ ɞ ϋ ʞ ˜ ৎd־ މ ̏ ԯ 㛬 ո ҳ ༟၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡ʘ௴፬ɛʿ໨ԫd༈ʮ̡˴ ࠅ੽ԫҳ༟ʿ༟ପ၍ଣfႻ΋͛͵ಀ׵ɚཧ ɓʞϋɤɓ˜Їɚཧɓɘϋɓ˜ዄ΂̏ԯϼ ᜻ҳ༟ਿږ၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡ʘ໨ԫd༈ਿږ၍ ଣʮ̡ਖ਼ء׵εʩʷʘ߅Ҧҳ༟dܼ̍୅ਗ ʝ ᑌ ၣ ʿ ߅ Ҧeద ᜗ ʿ ஷ ڦ ପ ุfႻ ΋ ͛ މ ͉ʮ̡˴ࠅٰ؇€ܲᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷהረʚ ʘ଄່ҽආ΋͛ʿҽྐྵ΋͛ʘ֊˃f Mr. Zhao graduated from Tianjin University of Sport in 1987 with professional physical qualification. In 1985, he won the National Gymnastics Championship in mainland China. Mr. CHAN Cheuk Him Paul, aged 50, was appointed as an Executive Director and the Director of Finance of the Group in August 2010. Mr. Chan graduated from the University of Toronto, Canada and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He is also a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 26 years' experience in auditing and financial management with audit firm and various listed companies in Hong Kong. Ⴛ΋͛׵ɓɘɞɖϋଭุ׵˂ݵ᜗ԃኪ৫d ՟ ੻ ༶ ਗ ӻ ਖ਼ ߅ ༟ ࣸf׵ ɓ ɘ ɞ ʞ ϋd־ ׵ ʕ਷ɽ௔՟੻Ό਷᜗዁ᎀᅺᒄΌঐڿࠏf ௓ՙᑹ΋͛dତϋ50๋d׵ɚཧɓཧϋɞ˜ ᐏ։΂މ͉ණྠʘੂБ໨ԫʿৌਕ໨ԫf௓ ΋͛ଭุ׵̋ࣅɽεࡐεɽኪʿ࠰ಥ߅Ҧ ɽ ኪdܵ Ϟ ʈ ਠ ၍ ଣ ၂ ɻ ኪ Зf־ ͵ މ ߕ ਷ ึࠇࢪʮึʿ࠰ಥึࠇࢪʮึึࡰf௓΋͛ ׵ᄲࠇࢪᅽʿ࠰ಥεගɪ̹ʮ̡dʊጐଢ଼གྷ ɚɤʬϋᄲࠇձৌਕ၍ଣٙ຾᜕f DIRECTORS' PROFILES NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. Victor HERRERO, aged 52, was appointed in July 2020 and is also the Chairman of the Nomination Committee. He has extensive experience in corporate management and business operations in the consumables industry. From 2015 to 2019, Mr. Herrero served as the chief executive officer and director of Guess Inc. (listed on the New York Stock Exchange), which is principally engaged in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, footwear and other related consumer products around the world. Prior to joining Guess Inc., Mr. Herrero served as the head of Asia Pacific and managing director of Greater China of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (Inditex Group), an international fashion retailer with brands including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Pull & Bear, Bershka and Stradivarius. ໨ԫᔊʧ ڢੂБ໨ԫ Victor HERRERO ΋͛ dତ ϋ 52 ๋d׵ɚཧ ɚཧϋɖ˜ᐏ։΂d͵މ౤Τ։ࡰึ˴ࢩf ־׵ऊ൬ۜБุʘΆุ၍ଣʿุਕᐄ༶˙ ࠦኹϞᔮబ຾᜕f͟ɚཧɓʞϋЇɚཧɓɘ ϋdHerrero ΋͛ಀዄ΂ Guess Inc. €׵ॲߒ ᗇՎʹ׸הɪ̹ʘ࠯ࢩੂБ֜ʿ໨ԫd༈ ʮ̡˴ࠅ׵˰ޢ΢ή੽ԫ຅˾؂ུeˬ˺؂ ུe˓஛eഡ፶eቨᄵʿՉ˼޴ᗫऊ൬ۜʘ ͛ݺࣛ֠ӻΐʘணࠇeᐄቖeʱቖʿબᛆ஢ ̙fHerrero΋͛׵̋ɝGuess Inc.ʘۃdಀዄ ΂Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A€. Inditexණ ྠԭ˄ਜᐼ္ʿɽʕശਜ໨ԫᐼ຾ଣd༈ ණྠ݊ɓ࢕਷ყࣛༀཧਯਠd࿩ɨۜ೐ܼ̍ ZaraeMassimo DuttiePull & BeareBershka ʿStradivariusf Mr. Herrero is a board member of Global Fashion Group S.A., (e-commerce fashion site operator and owner of Zalora and The Iconic, the shares of which are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange), G-III Apparel Group, Ltd (US manufacturer and distributor operating through a portfolio of brands, the shares of which are listed on NASDAQ), Gruppo Coppel (Mexican consumer finance and retail conglomerate) and Clarks (British based international shoe manufacturer and retailer). Mr. Herrero is a non-executive director of Viva China (Stock code: 8032). Prior to this appointment, Mr. Herrero was a senior advisor of Viva China. Herrero΋͛݊Global Fashion Group S.A€. ཥ ɿਠਕࣛ֠ၣ१༶ᐄਠdኹϞ ZaloraʿThe Iconicۜ೐dՉٰ΅׵جᚆд၅ᗇՎʹ׸הɪ ̹eG-III Apparel Group, Ltd€ஷཀۜ೐ଡ଼Υ ຾ᐄʘߕ਷ႡிਠʿʱቖਠdՉٰ΅׵ॶ౶ ༺дɪ̹e Gruppo Coppe€l ኈГࡩऊ൬٫ ږፄʿཧਯණྠʿ Clarks€ߵ ਷ ʘ ਷ ყ ቨ ᄵ Ⴁிਠʿཧਯਠʘ໨ԫึϓࡰf Herrero΋ ͛ତމڢɭʕ਷€ٰ΅˾໮j8032ʘڢੂБ ໨ԫfHerrero΋͛ί༈։΂ۃ͵ዄ΂ڢɭʕ ਷ʘ৷ॴᚥਪf Mr. Herrero graduated with a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in 2003. He obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from ESCP Europe in Paris, France in 1992 and a Bachelor's Degree in Law from the University of Zaragoza in Spain in 1993. He was also awarded "Best CEO in the Sustainable Apparel Industry" in 2018 by the European CEO Magazine. Herrero ΋͛׵ɚཧཧɧϋଭุ׵ߕ਷Г̏ ɽኪ௱ݾࣸ၍ଣኪ৫dᐏ੻ʈਠ၍ଣ၂ɻኪ Зf־׵ɓɘɘɚϋᐏ੻׵ج਷ˋኇٙESCP ᆄݲʈਠ၍ଣኪɻኪЗdԨ׵ɓɘɘɧϋᐏ ੻Гफ˫ᔜזˑᔜɽኪجܛኪɻኪЗf־͵ ׵ɚཧɓɞϋᐏEuropean CEO Magazine൙ ፯މ˜̙ܵᚃ؂ༀБุ௰ԳБ݁ᐼ൒™f DIRECTORS' PROFILES NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. LAW Ching Kit Bosco, age 42, was appointed in July 2020. He is currently the deputy chairman and chief executive officer of Laws Fashion Group Limited (the "LAWSGROUP"), one of the global industry leader in garment manufacturing and fashion retailers. LAWSGROUP is also engaged in property development and investment in Hong Kong. Mr. Law is responsible for overseeing the LAWSGROUP's manufacturing operations, fashion retailing, property development and series of industrial building revitalization projects including D2 Place One and Two in Lai Chi Kok, Connaught Marina in Sheung Wan, East 350 in Kwun Tong and other property sites. ໨ԫᔊʧ ڢੂБ໨ԫ ᖯ͍؏΋͛dତϋ42๋d׵ɚཧɚཧϋɖ˜ ᐏ։΂f־ତމᖯˤࣛༀණྠϞࠢʮ̡€˜ᖯ ˤණྠ™ਓ˴ࢩࡒБ݁ᐼ൒dᖯˤණྠ݊ Όଢ५ᔌႡВʿࣛༀཧਯБุჯኬ٫ʘɓf ᖯˤණྠ͵׵࠰ಥ੽ԫيุ೯࢝ʿҳ༟fᖯ ΋͛ࠋப္ຖᖯˤණྠʘ͛ପᐄ༶eࣛༀཧ ਯeيุ೯࢝ʿεࡈݺʷʈขධͦd຅ʕ̍ ܼট،ԉD2 Placeɓಂʿɚಂeɪᐑʍፕʕ ːeᝈ෨East 350ʿՉ˼يุධͦf Mr. Law graduated from University of Toronto, Canada with major in Architecture and minor in Fine Art History and obtained Honours Bachelor of Arts in 2002. He is now the chairman of Hong Kong Woollen & Synthetic Knitting Manufacturers' Association Limited from 2019 to 2020 and has been the vice chairman of Textile Council of Hong Kong Limited since 2020. ᖯ΋͛ଭุ׵̋ࣅɽεࡐεɽኪd˴ࡌܔጘ ʿਓࡌᖵஔዝ̦dԨ׵ɚཧཧɚϋᐏ༈ɽኪ ཯೯࿲ᚑ˖ኪኪɻኪЗf־ତމ࠰ಥϺˣʷ ᜄ ০ ᔌ ุ ᅀ ਠ ึ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡ ึ ڗ€͟ ɚ ཧ ɓ ɘ ϋ Ї ɚ ཧ ɚ ཧ ϋʿ І ɚ ཧ ɚ ཧ ϋ ৎ ዄ ΂ ࠰ ಥ५ᔌุᑌึϞࠢʮ̡ਓึڗf Mr. Law is a director and sole shareholder of Keystar Limited,a 20% shareholder of Dragon Leap, being the substantial shareholder of the Company (within the meaning of the Securities and Futures Ordinance). He is also a director of Dragon Leap Developments Limited. ᖯ΋͛ତމ Keystar Limited €ՉމኹϞᎲᚔ €͉ʮ̡ʘ˴ࠅٰ؇€ܲᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷʘ଄ ່20% ᛆूʘٰ؇ʘ໨ԫʿਬɓٰ؇f ־͵މᎲᚔ೯࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡ʘ໨ԫf DIRECTORS' PROFILES INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. LEE Kwok Ming, aged 63, was appointed in July 2020, is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. He holds a Higher Diploma in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic and a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Bath, United Kingdom. Mr. Lee is currently an independent non-executive director of Want Want China Holdings Limited (Stock code: 151) and Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co., Ltd. (Stock code: 980), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. From June 2007 to March 2020, he was the chief financial officer of Stella International Holdings Limited (Stock code: 1836), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lee has more than 30 years' financial management experience and extensive experience in corporate finance such as mergers and acquisitions. He assumed the position of chief financial officer in a number of listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Lee is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. ໨ԫᔊʧ ዹͭڢੂБ໨ԫ ҽ਷׼΋͛dତϋ63๋d׵ɚཧɚཧϋɖ˜ ᐏ։΂f־͵މ͉ʮ̡ᄲࣨ։ࡰึʘ˴ࢩ˸ ʿᑚཇ։ࡰึʿ౤Τ։ࡰึʘϓࡰf־ܵϞ ࠰ಥଣʈኪ৫཯બʘ৷ॴึࠇኪ˖ኯd˸ʿ ߵ਷ˋ౶ɽኪ཯બʘʈਠ၍ଣ߅ኪ၂ɻኪ Зfҽ΋͛ତމʕ਷׶׶છٰϞࠢʮ̡€ٰ΅ ˾໮j151 ʿᑌശ൴ٰ̹΅Ϟࠢʮ̡€ٰ΅ ˾໮j980 ʘዹͭڢੂБ໨ԫd༈ഃʮ̡ٙ ٰ΅׵ᑌʹה˴ؐɪ̹f־ಀ׵ɚཧཧɖϋ ʬ˜Їɚཧɚཧϋɧ˜ዄ΂ɘጳછٰϞࠢʮ ̡€ٰ΅˾໮j1836ʘ࠯ࢩৌਕ֜d༈ʮ̡ ٰٙ΅׵ᑌʹה˴ؐɪ̹fҽ΋͛׵ৌਕ၍ ଣ˙ࠦኹϞགྷɧɤϋ຾᜕d׵ԻᒅʿΆุፄ ༟˙ࠦ͵Ո௪ᄿع຾᜕f־ಀ׵εග࠰ಥɪ ̹ʮ̡ዄ΂࠯ࢩৌਕ֜ᔖЗfҽ΋͛ତމ࠰ ಥึࠇࢪʮึٙ༟ଉึࡰʿߵ਷त஢၍ଣึ ࠇࢪʮึึࡰf DIRECTORS' PROFILES INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS Mr. CHEONG Shin Keong, aged 64, was appointed in September 2017, is also a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Cheong is currently an executive director of Purapharm Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1498). He was the general manager and an executive director of Television Broadcasts Limited (stock code: 511) from 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2019. Mr. Cheong has extensive experience in the advertising and marketing industry and contributes actively to the professional development of marketing in Hong Kong through leading marketing industry bodies. He is a Fellow and a deputy chairman of the Hong Kong Management Association as well as a Fellow and the former president of the Hong Kong Regional Board of the Chartered Institute of Marketing. ໨ԫᔊʧ ዹͭڢੂБ໨ԫ ቍഛ੶΋͛dତϋ64๋d׵ɚཧɓɖϋɘ˜ ᐏ ։ ΂d͵ މ ͉ ʮ ̡ ᄲ ࣨ ։ ࡰ ึeᑚ ཇ ։ ࡰ ึʿ౤Τ։ࡰึϓࡰfቍ΋͛ତމ੃ɢછٰ Ϟࠢʮ̡€׵ᑌʹהɪ̹ʘʮ̡€ٰ΅˾໮j 1498 ʘੂБ໨ԫf־׵ɚཧɓʞϋɓ˜ɓ ˚Їɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ಀዄ΂ཥൖ ᄿᅧϞࠢʮ̡€ٰ΅˾໮j 511 ʘᐼ຾ଣʿ ੂБ໨ԫfቍ΋͛࿁ᄿѓʿ̹ఙપᄿ९Ϟ຾ ᜕d͵ீཀ˴ࠅ̹ఙุਕྠ᜗ጐ฽ן͉࢝ಥ ̹ఙપᄿБุٙਖ਼ุ೯࢝f־ତމ࠰ಥ၍ଣ ਖ਼ุ՘ึ༟ଉึࡰࡒਓ˴ࢩ˸ʿߵ਷त஢̹ ਕኪึ༟ଉึࡰࡒ࠰ಥʱึۃ˴ࢩf Prof. SIN Yat Ming, aged 65, was appointed in October 2005, is also the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company. Prof. Sin holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Business Administration from the University of British Columbia, Canada, a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong ("CUHK"). Prof. Sin had been a member of the Faculty of Business Administration of CUHK for over 35 years. He had also been a professor of Department of Marketing of CUHK and an associate director of CUHK's Center for Hospitality and Real Estate Research until July 2016 on his retirement. He is now the Honorary Institute Fellow of the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business and Adjunct Professor, CUHK Business School. He is serving as the advisor for the Hong Kong Institute of Marketing. He is an independent non-executive director of Hung Fook Tong Group Holdings Limited (stock code: 1446) listed on the Stock Exchange. ᤑ˚׼઺બdତϋ65๋d׵ɚཧཧʞϋɤ˜ ᐏ։΂d͵މ͉ʮ̡ᑚཇ։ࡰึʘ˴ࢩʿᄲ ࣨ։ࡰึʿ౤Τ։ࡰึϓࡰfᤑ઺બܵϞ̋ ࣅɽߵ᙮ࡩࡐˢԭɽኪʈਠ၍ଣࡪኪ௹ɻ ኪЗeᅃψɽኪڛᜳ཭ʱࣧʈਠ၍ଣ၂ɻኪ Зʿ࠰ಥʕ˖ɽኪ€˜ʕɽ™ʈਠ၍ଣኪɻ ኪЗfᤑ઺બ׵ʕɽʈਠ၍ଣኪ৫ʈЪ൴ཀ ɧɤʞϋdಀމʕɽ̹ఙኪӻ઺બʿʕɽৢ ֳe༷ࣚʿʔਗପ޼Ӻʕːਓ˴΂ٜЇɚཧ ɓʬϋɖ˜ৗ;fତމ࠰ಥʕ˖ɽኪਠኪ৫ ʘԭ˄ʈਠ޼ӺהΤᚑ઺޼ኪɛʿ࠰ಥʕ˖ ɽኪਠኪ৫܄ࢭ઺બf־މ࠰ಥ̹ਕኪึᚥ ਪf־ତމᒿ၅ੀණྠછٰϞࠢʮ̡€ٰ΅˾ ໮j1446 €׵ᑌʹהɪ̹ʘʮ̡ʘዹͭڢ ੂБ໨ԫf DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES As at 31 December 2020, the interests or short positions of each of the Directors and chief executive of the Company in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or its associated corporations (within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO")) which were (i) required to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to Divisions 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO (including interests and short positions which he was taken or deemed to have under such provisions of SFO); (ii) required, pursuant to Section 352 of the SFO, to be entered in the register referred to therein; or (iii) required, pursuant to the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") as set out in Appendix 10 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules"), to be notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange were as follows: ໨ԫ׵ٰ΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʘᛆू ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d໨ԫʿ͉ʮ ̡௰৷Б݁ɛࡰ΢І׵͉ʮ̡אՉ޴ᑌجྠ €ՈϞᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷ€˜ᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷ™ୋ XV ௅הረʚʘ଄ٰ່ٙ΅e޴ᗫٰ΅אව ᛆᗇʕኹϞ(i)࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷୋXV௅ୋ 7ʿ8ʱ௅඲ٝึ͉ʮ̡ʿᑌʹהٙᛆूא૱ ࡑ€ܼ̍Չ࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷٙϞᗫૢ˖ ஗຅Ъא஗ൖމኹϞٙᛆूʿ૱ࡑi(ii)࣬ኽ ᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷୋ352ૢٙ஝֛඲༱ɝ༈ૢ ה ܸ ೮ া ̅ ʫ ٙ ᛆ ू א ૱ ࡑiא(iii)࣬ኽᑌʹ ה ᗇ Վ ɪ ̹ ஝ ۆ€˜ɪ ̹ ஝ ۆ™ڝ ፽ ɤ ה ༱ ɪ ̹೯Бɛ໨ԫආБᗇՎʹ׸ٙᅺ๟ςۆ€˜ᅺ ๟ςۆ™඲ٝึ͉ʮ̡ʿᑌʹהٙᛆूא૱ ࡑνɨj DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES Long positions in the shares and the underlying shares in associated corporations of the Company (a)Interests in Viva China Holdings Limited ("Viva China"), the issued shares of which are listed on GEM of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8032) Name of Directors ໨ԫ֑Τ Mr. CHEUNG Chi ੵ౽΋͛ Mr. ZHAO Jianguo Ⴛܔ਷΋͛ Mr. CHAN Cheuk Him Paul ௓ՙᑹ΋͛ Mr. Victor HERRERO Victor HERRERO΋͛ Capacity and nature of interest Ԓ΅ʿᛆू׌ሯ Beneficial owner ྼूኹϞɛ Beneficial owner ྼूኹϞɛ Interest of controlled corporation (note 1) 288,000,000 - 3.03% 12,963,200 - 0.14% ໨ԫ׵ٰ΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʘᛆू ׵͉ʮ̡޴ᑌجྠʘٰ΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʘλࡑ (a) Number of ordinary shares of Viva China held ׵ڢɭʕ਷છٰϞࠢʮ̡€˜ڢɭʕ ਷™ʘᛆूdՉʊ೯Бٰ΅׵ᑌʹה GEM ɪ̹€ٰ΅˾໮j 8032 Approximate Number of percentage of share options Viva China's of Viva China issued share held capital ܵϞڢɭʕ਷ ౷ஷٰᅰͦ ܵϞڢɭʕ਷ Цڢɭʕ਷ʊ೯Б ᒅٰᛆᅰͦ ٰ͉฿ߒϵʱˢ (note 3) €ڝൗ3 200,000 60,000,000 0.63% աછՓجྠᛆू€ڝൗ 1 Interest of spouse (note 2) ৣਅᛆू€ڝൗ 2 Beneficial owner ྼूኹϞɛ Beneficial owner ྼूኹϞɛ - 700,000,000 7.37% 400,000 - 0.0042% 1,168,000 - 0.01% DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES ໨ԫ׵ٰ΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʘᛆू Long positions in the shares and the underlying shares in ׵͉ʮ̡޴ᑌجྠʘٰ΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʘλࡑ associated corporations of the Company Notes: ڝൗj (1) As at 31 December 2020, these 12,963,200 shares in Viva China were directly held by Double Essence Limited, which was in turn directly owned as to 50% by Mr. ZHAO Jianguo. Therefore, Mr. ZHAO Jianguo was deemed to be interested in the same number of shares in Viva China held by Double Essence Limited under Part XV of the SFO. (1) ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d༈ഃ 12,963,200 ٰڢɭʕ਷ٰ΅͟ Double Essence Limited ٜટܵϞdϾ Double Essence Limited ͟Ⴛܔ਷΋ٜ͛ટܵϞ 50% ᛆूfΪϤd࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷ ୋ XV ௅dႻܔ਷΋͛஗ൖމ׵ Double Essence LimitedהܵϞ޴Νᅰͦʘڢɭʕ ਷ٰ΅ʕኹϞᛆूf

(2) As at 31 December 2020, Ms. LI Ying, the spouse of Mr. ZHAO Jianguo, was interested in 700,000,000 share options of Viva China. Therefore, Mr. ZHAO Jianguo was deemed to be interested in the same number of share options in Viva China held by his spouse, Ms. LI Ying, under Part XV of the SFO. (2) ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dႻܔ਷΋ ͛ʘৣਅҽڎɾɻܵϞ700,000,000΅ڢ ɭʕ਷ᒅٰᛆfΪϤd࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢ ԷୋXV௅dႻܔ਷΋͛஗ൖމ׵Չৣਅҽ ڎɾɻהܵϞʘ޴Νᅰͦڢɭʕ਷ᒅٰᛆ ʕኹϞᛆूf

(3) As at 31 December 2020, the total number of shares in issue of Viva China was 9,496,332,726 shares. (3) ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dڢɭʕ਷ ʘʊ೯Бٰ΅ᐼᅰމ9,496,332,726ٰf DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES Long positions in the shares and the underlying shares in associated corporations of the Company (b) Interests in Dragon Leap Name of Director ໨ԫ֑Τ Mr. LAW Ching Kit, Bosco ᖯ͍؏΋͛ Capacity and nature of interest Ԓ΅ʿᛆू׌ሯ ໨ԫ׵ٰ΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʘᛆू ׵͉ʮ̡޴ᑌجྠʘٰ΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʘλࡑ (b) Interest of controlled corporation (note 1) աછՓجྠᛆू€ڝൗ 1 ׵Ꮂᚔٙᛆू Number of ordinary shares of Dragon Leap held ܵϞᎲᚔ ౷ஷٰᅰͦ 20 Approximate percentage of Dragon Leap's issued share capital ЦᎲᚔʊ೯Б ٰ͉฿ߒϵʱˢ (note 2) €ڝൗ2 20% Notes: ڝൗj (1) As at 31 December 2020, Dragon Leap was directly owned as to 20% by Keystar Limited, which was in turn directly wholly-owned by Mr. LAW Ching Kit, Bosco. Therefore, Mr. LAW Ching Kit, Bosco was deemed to be interested in the same number of shares in Dragon leap held by Keystar Limited under Part XV of the SFO. (1) ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d Ꮂᚔ͟Keystar LimitedٜટܵϞ 20%ᛆूdϾKeystar Limited͟ ᖯ͍؏΋ٜ͛ટΌ༟ኹϞfΪ Ϥd࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷୋ XV ௅dᖯ͍؏΋͛஗ൖމ׵Keystar LimitedהܵϞ޴ΝᅰͦʘᎲᚔٰ ΅ʕኹϞᛆूf

(2) As at 31 December 2020, the total number of shares in issue of Dragon Leap was 100 shares. (2) ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d Ꮂᚔʘʊ೯Бٰ΅ᐼᅰމ100ٰf As at 31 December 2020 so far as is known to the Directors and chief executive of the Company, the following persons (other than the Directors or chief executive of the Company) had interests or long positions in the shares or the underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company and the Stock Exchange under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO: ˴ࠅٰ؇׵͉ʮٰ̡΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʘᛆू ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dኽ໨ԫʿ͉ ʮ̡௰৷Б݁ɛࡰהٝdɨΐɛɻ€໨ԫא͉ ʮ ̡ ௰ ৷ Б ݁ ɛ ࡰ ৰ ̮׵ ͉ ʮ ̡ ٰ ΅ א ޴ ᗫٰ΅ʕኹϞ࣬ኽᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷୋXV௅ୋ 2ʿ3ʱ௅ૢ˖඲Σ͉ʮ̡ʿᑌʹהמᚣٙᛆ ूאλࡑj Name Capacity and nature of interest Τ၈ Ԓ΅ʿᛆू׌ሯ Dragon Leap Development Limited Ꮂᚔ೯࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡ Viva China Holdings Limited ڢɭʕ਷છٰϞࠢʮ̡ Beneficial owner (note 1) ྼूኹϞɛ€ڝൗ 1 Interest of controlled corporation (note 1) աછՓجྠᛆू€ڝൗ 1 Mr. LI Ning ҽྐྵ΋͛ Interest of controlled corporation (note 2) աછՓجྠᛆू€ڝൗ 2 Mr. LI Chun ҽආ΋͛ Interest of controlled corporation (note 2) աછՓجྠᛆू€ڝൗ 2 Number of shares held ܵϞٰ΅ᅰͦ Approximate percentage of the Company's issued share capital Ц͉ʮ̡ʊ೯Б ٰ͉฿ߒϵʱˢ (note 3) €ڝൗ3 1,093,839,246 66.54% 1,093,839,246 66.54% 1,093,839,246 66.54% 1,093,839,246 66.54% ˴ࠅٰ؇׵͉ʮٰ̡΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʘᛆू Notes: ڝൗj (1) As at 31 December 2020, Dragon Leap was owned as to 80% by Viva China. Therefore, Viva China was deemed to be interested in the shares of the Company held by Dragon Leap under Part XV of the SFO. (1) ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dᎲᚔ͟ڢ ɭʕ਷ܵϞ80%ᛆूfΪϤd࣬ኽᗇՎʿ ಂ஬ૢԷୋXV௅dڢɭʕ਷஗ൖމ׵Ꮂᚔ הܵϞʘ͉ʮٰ̡΅ʕኹϞᛆूf

(2) As at 31 December 2020, Mr. LI Ning and Mr. LI Chun were deemed to be interested in the shares of Viva China through their interests in Lead Ahead Limited, Victory Mind Assets Limited and Dragon City Management (PTC) Limited, which held 2,132,420,382 shares, 1,680,022,769 shares and 2,000,000,000 shares in Viva China, respectively, representing approximately 22.46%, 17.69% and 21.06% and in aggregate 61.21% of the total issued share capital of Viva China as at 31 December 2020. Therefore, Mr. LI Ning and Mr. LI Chun were deemed to be interested in the shares of the Company held by Dragon Leap under Part XV of the SFO. (2) ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dҽྐྵ΋ ͛ʿҽආ΋͛ீཀ־ഃ׵ Lead Ahead LimitedeVictory Mind Assets Limitedʿ Dragon City Management (PTC) Limited ʘᛆू஗ൖމ׵ڢɭʕ਷ٰ΅ʕኹϞ ᛆूd Lead Ahead Limited e Victory Mind Assets Limited ʿ Dragon City Management (PTC) LimitedʱйܵϞڢɭ ʕ਷ʘ 2,132,420,382ٰe1,680,022,769 ٰʿ 2,000,000,000 ٰٰ΅dʱйЦڢ ɭʕ਷׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ʘ ʊ೯Бٰ͉ᐼᅰߒ 22.46%e17.69%ʿ 21.06%dʿΥ΍Ц61.21%fΪϤd࣬ኽ ᗇՎʿಂ஬ૢԷୋXV௅dҽྐྵ΋͛ʿҽආ ΋͛஗ൖމ׵ᎲᚔהܵϞʘ͉ʮٰ̡΅ʕ ኹϞᛆूf

(3) As at 31 December 2020, the total number of shares of the Company in issue was 1,643,833,394 shares. (3) ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ʮ̡ʊ ೯Бٰ΅ᐼᅰމ1,643,833,394f Save as disclosed above and so far as is known to the Directors and chief executive of the Company, as at 31 December 2020, no person (other than the Directors or chief executive of the Company) had any interests or short positions in the shares or underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company and the Stock Exchange under the provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the SFO, or has, directly or indirectly, interested in 10% or more of the issued voting shares any other member of the Group. ৰɪ˖המᚣ٫̮ʿኽ໨ԫʿ͉ʮ̡௰৷ Б݁ɛࡰהٝd׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ ˚d฿ೌɛɻ€໨ԫא͉ʮ̡௰৷Б݁ɛࡰৰ ̮׵͉ʮٰ̡΅א޴ᗫٰ΅ʕኹϞ࣬ኽᗇ Վʿಂ஬ૢԷୋXV௅ୋ2ʿ3ʱ௅ૢ˖඲Σ͉ ʮ̡ʿᑌʹהמᚣٙ΂Оᛆूא૱ࡑdאٜ ટאගટኹϞ͉ණྠ΂ОՉ˼ϓࡰʮ̡ٙʊ ೯БՈҳୃᛆٰ΅ٙ10%א˸ɪٙᛆूf DIRECTORS' RIGHTS TO ACQUIRE SHARES OR DEBENTURES Save as disclosed in the section "Directors' interests in shares and underlying shares" above and in the section "Share option scheme" below, at no time during the period were rights to acquire benefits by means of the acquisition of shares in or debentures of the Company granted to any director or their respective spouse or minor children, or were any such rights exercised by them; or was the Company, or any of its subsidiaries a party to any arrangement to enable the directors to acquire such rights in any other body corporate. ໨ԫᒅ൯ٰ΅אවՎʘᛆл ৰɪ˖˜໨ԫ׵ٰ΅ʿ޴ᗫٰ΅ʘᛆू™ɓື ʿɨ˖˜ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ™ɓືהמᚣ٫̮d͉ʮ ̡׵ಂʫ΂Оࣛග฿ೌબʚ΂О໨ԫא־ഃ ΢Іʘৣਅא͊ϓϋɿɾᔟϗᒅ͉ʮ̡ʘٰ ΅אවՎϾ՟੻лूʘᛆлdϾ־ഃ͵ೌБ Դ΂О༈ഃᛆлi͉ʮ̡אՉ΂Оڝ᙮ʮ̡ ׵ಂʫ฿ೌਞၾࠈͭ΂ОτરdߧԴ໨ԫ̙ ׵΂ОՉ˼جɛྠ᜗ᐏ੻Ϥഃᛆлf DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN CONTRACTS No director had a material interest, either directly or indirectly, in any contract of significance to the business of the Group to which the Company or any of its subsidiaries was a party during the period. ໨ԫ׵Υߒʕʘᛆू ಂʫ฿ೌ໨ԫί͉ʮ̡אՉ΂Оڝ᙮ʮ̡ᖦ ࠈϾ࿁͉ණྠุਕϞࠠɽᅂᚤʘ΂ОΥߒʕ ٜટאගટኹϞࠠɽᛆूf SHARE OPTION SCHEME Share options were granted to the directors and employees under the Share Option Scheme (the "Scheme") adopted by the Company on 12 November 2013. There was no change in any terms of the Scheme during the six months ended 31 December 2020. The details of the Scheme were disclosed in the 2019/20 annual report. ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ ͉ʮ̡࣬ኽ׵ɚཧɓɧϋɤɓ˜ɤɚ˚મॶ ʘ ᒅ ٰ ᛆ ࠇ ྌ€˜ࠇ ྌ™બ ̈ ᒅ ٰ ᛆ ʚ ໨ ԫ ʿ ࡰʈf࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬ ࡈ ˜ ʫdϤ ࠇ ྌ ʘ ૢ ಛ Ԩ ೌ һ ҷfϤ ࠇ ྌ ʘ ༉ઋʊ׵ɚཧɓɘŊɚཧϋϋజʕמᚣf SHARE OPTION SCHEME ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ Movements in the share options of the Company outstanding ಂʫ͉ʮ̡֠͊БԴʘᒅٰᛆᜊਗνɨj during the period are set out below: Exercise Number of share options ᒅٰᛆᅰͦ Name or category of participants ਞၾɛɻ֑Τאᗳй At 1 July 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɖ˜ɓ˚ Granted during the periodExercised during the periodForfeited during the periodAt 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ Date of grant of share options (note a) ಂʫબ̈ Exercise period of share options ಂʫБԴ price of share options (note b) ಂʫӚϗ બ̈ᒅٰᛆ˚ಂ €ڝൗa ᒅٰᛆБԴಂ ᒅٰᛆБԴᄆ €ڝൗb HK$ per share ӊٰಥ࿆ʩ Directors ໨ԫ Ms. TSIN Man Kuen Bess ፺ਟࢇɾɻ 800,000 - - (800,000) - 12 October 2010 12 October 2011 to 0.780 ɚཧɓཧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚ 11 October 2020 ɚཧɓɓϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚Ї ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɤɓ˚ 1,200,000 - - (1,200,000) - 12 October 2010 12 October 2013 to 0.780 ɚཧɓཧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚ 11 October 2020 ɚཧɓɧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚Ї ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɤɓ˚ 2,000,000 - - (2,000,000) - 12 October 2010 12 October 2015 to 0.780 ɚཧɓཧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚ 11 October 2020 ɚཧɓʞϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚Ї ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɤɓ˚ 1,750,000 - - (1,750,000) - 2 December 2013 ɚཧɓɧϋɤɚ˜ɚ˚ (note d(i)) 0.570 (ڝൗd(i)) 3,000,000 - - (3,000,000) - 4 October 2016 4 October 2019 to 0.495 ɚཧɓʬϋɤ˜̬˚ 3 October 2026 ɚཧɓɘϋɤ˜̬˚Ї ɚཧɚʬϋɤ˜ɧ˚ 8,750,000 - - (8,750,000) - SHARE OPTION SCHEME Name or category of participants ਞၾɛɻ֑Τאᗳй Number of share options ᒅٰᛆᅰͦ ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ At 1 July 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɖ˜ɓ˚ Granted during the periodExercised during the periodForfeited during the periodAt 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ Date of grant of share options (note a) ಂʫબ̈ Exercise period of share options ಂʫБԴ Exercise price of share options (note b) ಂʫӚϗ બ̈ᒅٰᛆ˚ಂ €ڝൗa ᒅٰᛆБԴಂ ᒅٰᛆБԴᄆ €ڝൗb HK$ per share ӊٰಥ࿆ʩ Directors ໨ԫ Mr. MAK Tak Cheong Edmund ௥ᅃ׹΋͛ 678,000 - - (678,000) - 5 July 2010 ɚཧɓཧϋɖ˜ʞ˚ (note c(i)) 0.503 (ڝൗc(i)) 2,800,000 - - (2,800,000) - 12 October 2010 12 October 2011 to 0.780 ɚཧɓཧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚ 11 October 2020 ɚཧɓɓϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚Ї ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɤɓ˚ 4,200,000 - - (4,200,000) - 12 October 2010 12 October 2013 to 0.780 ɚཧɓཧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚ 11 October 2020 ɚཧɓɧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚Ї ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɤɓ˚ 7,000,000 - - (7,000,000) - 12 October 2010 12 October 2015 to 0.780 ɚཧɓཧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚ 11 October 2020 ɚཧɓʞϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚Ї ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɤɓ˚ 3,500,000 - - (3,500,000) - 2 December 2013 ɚཧɓɧϋɤɚ˜ɚ˚ (note d(i)) 0.570 (ڝൗd(i)) 5,000,000 - - (5,000,000) - 4 October 2016 4 October 2019 to 0.495 ɚཧɓʬϋɤ˜̬˚ 3 October 2026 ɚཧɓɘϋɤ˜̬˚Ї ɚཧɚʬϋɤ˜ɧ˚ 23,178,000 - - (23,178,000) - SHARE OPTION SCHEME Name or category of participants ਞၾɛɻ֑Τאᗳй Number of share options ᒅٰᛆᅰͦ ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ At 1 July 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɖ˜ɓ˚ Granted during the periodExercised during the periodForfeited during the periodAt 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ Date of grant of share options (note a) ಂʫબ̈ Exercise period of share options ಂʫБԴ Exercise price of share options (note b) ಂʫӚϗ બ̈ᒅٰᛆ˚ಂ €ڝൗa ᒅٰᛆБԴಂ ᒅٰᛆБԴᄆ €ڝൗb HK$ per share ӊٰಥ࿆ʩ Directors ໨ԫ Mr. CHAN Cheuk Him Paul ௓ՙᑹ΋͛ 210,000 - - (210,000) - 5 July 2010 ɚཧɓཧϋɖ˜ʞ˚ (note c(i)) 0.503 (ڝൗc(i)) 560,000 - - (560,000) - 12 October 2010 12 October 2011 to 0.780 ɚཧɓཧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚ 11 October 2020 ɚཧɓɓϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚Ї ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɤɓ˚ 840,000 - - (840,000) - 12 October 2010 12 October 2013 to 0.780 ɚཧɓཧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚ 11 October 2020 ɚཧɓɧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚Ї ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɤɓ˚ 1,400,000 - - (1,400,000) - 12 October 2010 12 October 2015 to 0.780 ɚཧɓཧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚ 11 October 2020 ɚཧɓʞϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚Ї ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɤɓ˚ 1,750,000 - - (1,750,000) - 2 December 2013 ɚཧɓɧϋɤɚ˜ɚ˚ (note d(i)) 0.570 (ڝൗd(i)) 3,000,000 - - (3,000,000) - 4 October 2016 4 October 2019 to 0.495 ɚཧɓʬϋɤ˜̬˚ 3 October 2026 ɚཧɓɘϋɤ˜̬˚Ї ɚཧɚʬϋɤ˜ɧ˚ 7,760,000 - - (7,760,000) - SHARE OPTION SCHEME Name or category of participants ਞၾɛɻ֑Τאᗳй Other employees Չ˼྇ࡰ In aggregate Υ΍ Number of share options ᒅٰᛆᅰͦ ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ At 1 July 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɖ˜ɓ˚ Granted during the periodExercised during the periodForfeited during the periodAt 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ Date of grant of share options (note a) ಂʫબ̈ ಂʫБԴ ಂʫӚϗ બ̈ᒅٰᛆ˚ಂ €ڝൗa Exercise period of share options ᒅٰᛆБԴಂ 1,294,000 - - (1,294,000) - 5 July 2010 ɚཧɓཧϋɖ˜ʞ˚ 432,000 - - (432,000) - 12 October 2010 ɚཧɓཧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚ 648,000 - - (648,000) - 12 October 2010 ɚཧɓཧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚ 1,080,000 - - (1,080,000) - 12 October 2010 ɚཧɓཧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚ 82,000 - - (82,000) - 3 January 2011 ɚཧɓɓϋɓ˜ɧ˚ 54,000 - - (54,000) - 4 July 2011 ɚཧɓɓϋɖ˜̬˚ Exercise price of share options (note b) ᒅٰᛆБԴᄆ €ڝൗb HK$ per share ӊٰಥ࿆ʩ (note c(i)) 0.503 €ڝൗc(i)) 12 October 2011 to 0.780 11 October 2020 ɚཧɓɓϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚Ї ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɤɓ˚ 12 October 2012 to 0.780 11 October 2020 ɚཧɓɚϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚Ї ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɤɓ˚ 12 October 2013 to 0.780 11 October 2020 ɚཧɓɧϋɤ˜ɤɚ˚Ї ɚཧɚཧϋɤ˜ɤɓ˚ (note c(ii)) 0.922 €ڝൗc(ii)) (note c(iii)) 0.880 €ڝൗ c(iii)) SHARE OPTION SCHEME Name or category of participants ਞၾɛɻ֑Τאᗳй Other employees Չ˼྇ࡰ In aggregate Υ΍ At 1 July 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɖ˜ɓ˚ 9,624,000 124,000 398,000 19,860,000 620,000 816,000 Number of share options ᒅٰᛆᅰͦ ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ Granted during the periodExercised during the periodForfeited during the periodAt 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ Date of grant of share options (note a) ಂʫબ̈ ಂʫБԴ ಂʫӚϗ બ̈ᒅٰᛆ˚ಂ €ڝൗa Exercise period of share options ᒅٰᛆБԴಂ - - (9,624,000) - 2 December 2013 ɚཧɓɧϋɤɚ˜ɚ˚ - - (124,000) - 2 January 2014 ɚཧɓ̬ϋɓ˜ɚ˚ - - (398,000) - 2 July 2015 ɚཧɓʞϋɖ˜ɚ˚ - - (19,860,000) - 4 October 2016 ɚཧɓʬϋɤ˜̬˚ - - (620,000) - 1 June 2017 ɚཧɓɖϋʬ˜ɓ˚ - - (816,000) - 3 October 2017 ɚཧɓɖϋɤ˜ɧ˚ (note d(i)) 0.570 €ڝൗd(i)) (note d(ii)) 0.570 €ڝൗd(ii)) (note d(iii)) 0.740 €ڝൗd(iii)) 4 October 2019 to 0.495 3 October 2026 ɚཧɓɘϋɤ˜̬˚Ї ɚཧɚʬϋɤ˜ɧ˚ 28 November 2019 to 0.460 31 May 2027 ɚཧɓɘϋ ɤɓ˜ɚɤɞ˚Ї ɚཧɚɖϋʞ˜ɧɤɓ˚ 4 October 2019 to 0.455 Exercise price of share options (note b) ᒅٰᛆБԴᄆ €ڝൗb HK$ per share ӊٰಥ࿆ʩ 2 October 2027 ɚཧɓɘϋɤ˜̬˚Ї ɚཧɚɖϋɤ˜ɚ˚ SHARE OPTION SCHEME Name or category of participants ਞၾɛɻ֑Τאᗳй Number of share options ᒅٰᛆᅰͦ ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ At 1 July 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɖ˜ɓ˚ Granted during the periodExercised during the periodForfeited during the periodAt 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ Date of grant of share options (note a) ಂʫબ̈ Exercise period of share options ಂʫБԴ Exercise price of share options (note b) ಂʫӚϗ બ̈ᒅٰᛆ˚ಂ €ڝൗa ᒅٰᛆБԴಂ ᒅٰᛆБԴᄆ €ڝൗb HK$ per share ӊٰಥ࿆ʩ Other employees Չ˼྇ࡰ In aggregate Υ΍ 620,000 - - (620,000) - 3 July 2018 26 December 2020 to 0.352 ɚཧɓɞϋɖ˜ɧ˚ 2 July 2028 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɚɤʬ˚Ї ɚཧɚɞϋɖ˜ɚ˚ 2,500,000 - (2,500,000) - - 2 January 2019 19 June 2021 to 0.275 1 January 2029 (note e) ɚཧɓɘϋɓ˜ɚ˚ ɚཧɚɓϋʬ˜ɤɘ˚Ї ɚཧɚɘϋɓ˜ɓ˚ €ڝൗe 2,500,000 - - (2,500,000) - 2 January 2019 9 July 2021 to 0.275 ɚཧɓɘϋɓ˜ɚ˚ 1 January 2029 ɚཧɚɓϋɖ˜ɘ˚Ї ɚཧɚɘϋɓ˜ɓ˚ 620,000 - - (620,000) - 1 March 2019 1 March 2022 to 0.285 ɚཧɓɘϋɧ˜ɓ˚ 28 February 2029 ɚཧɚɚϋɧ˜ɓ˚Ї ɚཧɚɘϋɚ˜ɚɤɞ˚ 880,000 - - (880,000) - 2 July 2019 10 December 2021 to 0.231 ɚཧɓɘϋɖ˜ɚ˚ 1 July 2029 ɚཧɚɓϋɤɚ˜ɤ˚Ї ɚཧɚɘϋɖ˜ɓ˚ 42,152,000 - (2,500,000) (39,652,000) - 81,840,000 - (2,500,000) (79,340,000) - SHARE OPTION SCHEME Notes: (a) The vesting period of the share options is from the date of the grant until the commencement of the exercise period.

(b) The exercise price of the share options is subject to adjustment in the case of rights or bonus issues, or other similar changes in the Company's share capital.

(c) Vesting of the share options is conditional, subject to the individual performance of respective grantees and the achievement of 3-year corporate goals for the 3-year performance period ended 30 June 2013. The exercise periods of share options are as follows: (i) From the next business day of publication of the announcement of the audited consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2013 to 4 July 2020.

(ii) From the next business day of publication of the announcement of the audited consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2013 to 2 January 2021.

(iii) From the next business day of publication of the announcement of the audited consolidated results of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2013 to 3 July 2021. ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ ڝൗj (a) ᒅٰᛆᓥ᙮ಂމІબ̈˚ಂৎࠇٜЇБԴ ಂගක֐މ˟f

(b) ᒅٰᛆʘБԴᄆ̙࣬ኽԶٰא೯Бߎٰe א͉ʮٰ̡͉ʘՉ˼ᗳЧᜊਗϾʚ˸ሜ ዆f

(c) ᒅٰᛆٙᓥ᙮աࡈйוબɛٙڌତʿ͉ණ ྠ࿚Їɚཧɓɧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚˟ɧϋಂග ٙɧϋණྠͦᅺʘૢ΁஝ࠢf ᒅٰᛆБԴಂνɨj (i) ̊͟೮͉ණྠ࿚Їɚཧɓɧϋʬ ˜ɧɤ˚˟ϋܓʘ຾ᄲࣨၝΥ ุᐶʮбܝၡટٙᐄุ˚ක֐Б ԴdЇɚཧɚཧϋɖ˜̬˚f

(ii) ̊͟೮͉ණྠ࿚Їɚཧɓɧϋʬ ˜ɧɤ˚˟ϋܓʘ຾ᄲࣨၝΥุ ᐶʮбܝၡટٙᐄุ˚ක֐Б ԴdЇɚཧɚɓϋɓ˜ɚ˚f

(iii) ̊͟೮͉ණྠ࿚Їɚཧɓɧϋʬ ˜ɧɤ˚˟ϋܓʘ຾ᄲࣨၝΥุ ᐶʮбܝၡટٙᐄุ˚ක֐Б ԴdЇɚཧɚɓϋɖ˜ɧ˚f SHARE OPTION SCHEME Notes: (continued) (d) Vesting of the share options is conditional, subject to the individual performance of respective grantees and the achievement of 3-year corporate goals for the 3-year performance period ended 30 June 2016. ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ ڝ ൗj€ᚃ (d) ᒅٰᛆٙᓥ᙮աࡈйוબɛٙڌତʿ͉ණ ྠ࿚Їɚཧɓʬϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚˟ɧϋಂග ٙɧϋණྠͦᅺʘૢ΁஝ࠢf

The exercise periods of share options are as follows: ᒅٰᛆБԴಂνɨj (i) From 1 November 2016 to 1 December 2023. (i) ͟ɚཧɓʬϋɤɓ˜ɓ˚ৎЇɚ ཧɚɧϋɤɚ˜ɓ˚f (ii) From 1 November 2016 to 1 January 2024. (ii) ͟ɚཧɓʬϋɤɓ˜ɓ˚ৎЇɚ ཧɚ̬ϋɓ˜ɓ˚f (iii) From 1 November 2016 to 1 July 2025. (iii) ͟ɚཧɓʬϋɤɓ˜ɓ˚ৎЇɚ ཧɚʞϋɖ˜ɓ˚f

(e) Pursuant to the terms of the Scheme, in the event a general offer is made to the shareholders of the Company, the share option holders may exercise the share options (to the extent not already exercised) to its full extent or to the extent specified in the notice to the Company in exercise of his or her share options at any time before the close of such offer (or any revised offer). (e) ࣬ኽࠇྌʘૢಛdࡊΣ͉ʮٰ̡؇౤̈Ό ࠦࠅߒdۆίϞᗫࠅߒ€א΂О຾ࡌࠈٙ ࠅߒ࿚˟ʘۃᒅٰᛆܵϞɛ̙ᎇࣛ઄ᅰ БԴᒅٰᛆ€˸Չ֠͊БԴ٫މࠢא˸Б ԴՉᒅٰᛆࣛΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈ٙஷٝʕהܸ ֛٫މࠢf SHARE OPTION SCHEME Subsequent to the end of the reporting period, on 5 January 2021, an aggregate of 90,000,000 share options was granted to the directors and certain employees of the Company in respect of their services to the Group in the forthcoming years. The share options have an exercise price of HK$0.460 per share. Each of the one-third of the share options is exercisable from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2026, from 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2026 and from 1 January 2024 to 31 December 2026. ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ ׵జѓಂ͋ܝd׵ɚཧɚɓϋɓ˜ʞ˚d͉ ʮ̡໨ԫʿ߰ʍ྇ࡰఱ־ഃ׵͊Ըϋܓމ͉ ණྠ؂ਕϾᐏબΥ΍90,000,000΅ ᒅ ٰ ᛆf ᒅٰᛆʘБԴᄆމӊٰಥ࿆ 0.460ʩfӊ ɧ ʱʘɓٙᒅٰᛆБԴಂމ͟ɚཧɚɚϋɓ˜ ɓ˚ৎЇɚཧɚʬϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚e͟ɚ ཧɚɧϋɓ˜ɓ˚ৎЇɚཧɚʬϋɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚ʿ͟ɚཧɚ̬ϋɓ˜ɓ˚ৎЇɚཧ ɚʬϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚f Name or category of participants ਞၾɛɻ֑Τאᗳй Number of share options held ܵϞᒅٰᛆᅰͦ Mr. CHEUNG Chi ੵ౽΋͛ 16,000,000 Mr. CHAN Cheuk Him Paul ௓ՙᑹ΋͛ 8,000,000 Mr. ZHAO Jianguo Ⴛܔ਷΋͛ 6,000,000 Mr. Victor HERRERO Victor HERRERO΋͛ 5,000,000 Mr. LAW Ching Kit, Bosco ᖯ͍؏΋͛ 3,000,000 Mr. LEE Kwok Ming ҽ਷׼΋͛ 800,000 Prof. SIN Yat Ming ᤑ˚׼઺બ 400,000 Mr. CHEONG Shin Keong ቍഛ੶΋͛ 400,000 Other employees Չ˼྇ࡰ 50,400,000 90,000,000 interim report 中期報告 2020/21 SHARE OPTION SCHEME Share option do not confer rights on the holders to dividends or to vote at shareholders' meetings. The fair values of equity-settled share options granted were estimated as at the date of grant using the trinomial option pricing model, taking into account the terms and conditions upon which the share options were granted. ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ ᒅٰᛆԨೌረʚܵϞɛᐏݼٰࢹא׵ٰ؇ɽ ึɪҳୃʘᛆлf બ̈ʘᛆूഐၑᒅٰᛆʘʮ̻࠽ɗ׵બ̈˚ ಂПࠇdԨમ͜ɧධόಂᛆ֛ᄆᅼόd຾Ͻ ᅇהબ̈ᒅٰᛆʘૢಛʿૢ΁ܝϾࠇၑf The values of share options calculated using the trinomial model are subject to certain fundamental limitations, due to the subjective nature of and uncertainty relating to a number of assumptions of the expected future performance input to the model, and certain inherent limitations of the model itself. ˸ɧධόᅼόࠇၑʘᒅٰᛆᄆ࠽ʘ๟ᆽ׌ɗ աՓ׵߰ʍΪ९d຅ʕܼ̍މཫ಻͊Ըڌତ ϾЪٙεධ৿ணdהऒʿʘ˴ᝈкᓙʿʔٵ ֛Ϊ९d˸ʿࠇၑᅼόٙʫίࠢՓf The value of a share option varies with different variables of certain subjective assumptions. Any change to the variables used may materially affect the estimation of the fair value of a share option. At 31 December 2020, the Company had no share options outstanding under the Scheme. ᒅٰᛆᄆ࠽ึ༧ᎇ߰ʍ˴ᝈ৿ணʘʔΝᜊᅰ ϾᜊਗfϞᗫᜊᅰʘ΂Оᜊਗאึ࿁ᒅٰᛆ ʘʮ̻П࠽ிϓࠠɽᅂᚤf ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ʮ̡׵ࠇ ྌධɨӚϞ֠͊БԴʘᒅٰᛆf PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF THE COMPANY'S LISTED SECURITIES Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities during the period. ᒅ൯ëਯאᛙΫ͉ʮ̡ʘɪ̹ᗇՎ ͉ʮ̡אՉ΂Оڝ᙮ʮ̡׵ಂʫ฿ೌᒅ൯e ̈ਯאᛙΫ͉ʮ̡΂Оɪ̹ᗇՎf AUDIT COMMITTEE The Company has an Audit Committee which was established in compliance with Rule 3.21 of the Listing Rules for the purpose of reviewing and providing supervision over the Group's financial reporting process and internal controls. It has formulated its written terms of reference in accordance with the provisions set out in Appendix 14 - Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "CG Code") of the Listing Rules. The Audit Committee has reviewed the unaudited interim financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2020. The Audit Committee comprises three Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company, namely Mr. LEE Kwok Ming, Mr. CHEONG Shin Keong and Prof. SIN Yat Ming. ᄲࣨ։ࡰึ ͉ʮ̡ணϞᄲࣨ։ࡰึd༈։ࡰึɗ፭๫ɪ ̹஝ۆୋ3.21ૢʘ஝֛Ͼணͭd˸ᄲቡʿ္ ၍͉ණྠʘৌਕ䁩జ೻ҏʿʫ௅္છfᄲࣨ ։ࡰึʊ࣬ኽɪ̹஝ۆڝ፽ɤ̬ÑΆุ၍ط ς ۆ ʿ Ά ุ ၍ ط జ ѓ€˜Ά ุ ၍ ط ς ۆ™ה ༱ ʘૢ˖Փ֛ࣣࠦᔖᛆᇍఖfᄲࣨ։ࡰึʊᄲ ቡ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ ʘ͊຾ᄲࣨʕಂৌਕุᐶfᄲࣨ։ࡰึ͉͟ ʮ̡ɧΤዹͭڢੂБ໨ԫଡ଼ϓdʱйމҽ਷ ׼΋͛eቍഛ੶΋͛ʿᤑ˚׼઺બf CORPORATE GOVERNANCE The Company was in compliance with the code provisions as set out in the CG Code for the six months ended 31 December 2020. Άุ၍ط ͉ʮ̡׵࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ ʬࡈ˜ಂගʊ፭๫Άุ၍طςۆה༱ʘςۆ ૢ˖f Currently, there are three Board committees, namely, Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee. ͉ʮ̡ତࣛணϞɧࡈ໨ԫ։ࡰึdуᄲࣨ։ ࡰึeᑚཇ։ࡰึʿ౤Τ։ࡰึf MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS The Company has adopted the Model Code as set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules as the Company's code of conduct for dealings in securities of the Company by the Directors. Based on specific enquiry with the Company's Directors, all the Directors have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code, throughout the six months ended 31 December 2020. ආБᗇՎʹ׸ʘᅺ๟ςۆ ͉ʮ̡ʊમॶɪ̹஝ۆڝ፽ɤה༱ٙᅺ๟ς ۆЪމ͉ʮ̡໨ԫ൯ርᗇՎʘ዁ςςۆf࣬ ኽ͉ʮ̡Σ໨ԫЪ̈Ո᜗ݟ༔ܝdΌ᜗໨ԫ ׵࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ ಂගʫɓٜ፭ςᅺ๟ςۆה஝֛ʘᅺ๟f By Order of the Board Victor HERRERO Chairman ו໨ԫึն ˴ࢩ Victor HERRERO Hong Kong, 25 February 2021 ࠰ಥdɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ɚɤʞ˚ FINANCIAL RESULTS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ৌਕุᐶ ᔊ׼ၝΥฦूʿՉ˼Όࠦϗूڌ Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Notes ڝൗ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ (restated) €຾ࠠΐ Continuing operations Revenue Cost of sales Gross profit Other income Selling and distribution expenses Administrative expenses Other operating expenses, net Loss from operating activities Finance costs Loss before tax from continuing operations Income tax expense Loss for the period from continuing operations Discontinued operation Loss for the period from a discontinued operation Loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕ ϗू ቖਯϓ͉ ˣл Չ˼ϗɝ ቖਯʿʱቖක˕ Б݁ක˕ Չ˼ᐄ༶ක˕dଋ࠽ ᐄ༶ุਕᑦฦ ፄ༟ϓ͉ ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘৰ೼ۃᑦฦ ה੻೼ක˕ ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘಂʫᑦฦ ʊ୞˟ุਕ ʊ୞˟ุਕʘಂʫᑦฦ ͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦಂʫᑦฦ 3 3 4 5 6 7 468,217 (226,133) 624,761 (308,305) 242,084 316,456 24,049 11,528 (203,402) (278,749) (93,262) (106,741) (46,926) (21,525) (77,457) (79,031) (6,608) (8,908) (84,065) (87,939) (2,673) (3,035) (86,738) (90,974) (391) (2,713) (87,129) (93,687) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ᔊ׼ၝΥฦूʿՉ˼Όࠦϗूڌ Note ڝൗ Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ (restated) €຾ࠠΐ Other comprehensive income/(loss) Other comprehensive income/(loss) that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Change in fair value of a financial asset Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations Չ˼ΌࠦϗूŊ€ᑦฦ ׵ֻܝಂග̙ঐึࠠอʱᗳ ЇฦूʘՉ˼ΌࠦϗूŊ € ᑦ ฦ j ږፄ༟ପʘʮ̻࠽ᜊਗ ౬ၑऎุ̮ਕʘг౬ࢨᕘ Net other comprehensive income/(loss) Չ˼ΌࠦଋϗूŊ€ᑦฦ Total comprehensive loss for the period attributable to owners of the Company ͉ʮ̡ኹϞɛᏐЦಂʫ Όࠦᑦฦᐼᕘ Loss per share attributable to ordinary ͉ʮ̡౷ஷᛆूܵϞɛ equity holders of the Company Basic - For loss for the period - For loss from continuing operations ᏐЦӊٰᑦฦ ਿ͉ Ñಂʫᑦฦ Ñܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘᑦฦ - 1,367 10,668 (7,184) 10,668 (5,817) (76,461) 9 (99,504) (HK5.30 cents ಥ̀) (HK5.28 cents ಥ̀) (HK5.71 cents ಥ̀) (HK5.54 cents ಥ̀)Diluted - For loss for the period - For loss from continuing operations ᛅᑛ Ñಂʫᑦฦ Ñܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘᑦฦ (HK5.30 cents ಥ̀) (HK5.28 cents ಥ̀) (HK5.71 cents ಥ̀) (HK5.54 cents ಥ̀) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ᔊ׼ၝΥৌਕًرڌ At At 31 December 2020 30 June 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ (Unaudited) (Audited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 ڝൗ ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ Non-current assets ڢݴਗ༟ପ Property, plant and equipment يุeᅀגʿண௪ 10 16,647 25,520 Investment property ҳ༟يุ 11 15,892 16,776 Right-of-use assets Դ͜ᛆ༟ପ 103,570 164,732 Trademark ਠᅺ - 1,164 Deferred tax assets ჈ַ೼ධ༟ପ 350 386 Deposits ܲږ 27,852 35,766 Total non-current assets ڢݴਗ༟ପᐼ࠽ 164,311 244,344 Current assets ݴਗ༟ପ Inventories π஬ 177,385 209,679 Debtors Ꮠϗሪಛ 12 40,460 48,441 Tax recoverable ̙ϗΫ೼ධ 4,484 4,484 Prepayments, deposits and other ཫ˹ಛධeܲږʿ receivables Չ˼Ꮠϗሪධ 73,300 90,141 Financial assets at fair value through ׵ฦूሪܲʮ̻࠽ profit or loss ΐሪʘږፄ༟ପ 1,464 593 Pledged bank deposit ϞתץვБπಛ 60 56 Cash and cash equivalents ତږʿତږഃ࠽ධͦ 247,445 176,339 Total current assets ݴਗ༟ପᐼ࠽ 544,598 529,733 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ᔊ׼ၝΥৌਕًرڌ At At 31 December 2020 30 June 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ (Unaudited) (Audited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 ڝൗ ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ Current liabilities ݴਗࠋව Trade creditors, other payables Ꮠ˹ሪಛeՉ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධʿ and accruals Ꮠࠇሪධ 13 139,070 118,686 Contract liabilities Υߒࠋව 6,133 3,584 Bills payable Ꮠ˹ୃኽ 24,465 12,277 Tax payable Ꮠᖮ೼ධ 8,017 7,739 Loan from immediate holding company ٜટછٰʮ̡൲ಛ 17 100,000 - Due to immediate holding company Ꮠ˹ٜટછٰʮ̡ಛධ 17 199 - Due to related companies Ꮠ˹ᗫஹʮ̡ಛධ 17 - 71 Lease liabilities ॡ༣ࠋව 119,497 154,068 Financial liabilities at fair value through ׵ฦूሪܲʮ̻࠽ΐሪʘ profit or loss ږፄࠋව 456 7 Interest-bearing bank borrowings ࠇࢹვБ൲ಛ 14 - 59,721 Total current liabilities ݴਗࠋවᐼ࠽ 397,837 356,153 Net current assets ݴਗ༟ପଋ࠽ 146,761 173,580 Total assets less current liabilities ৰݴਗࠋවܝ༟ପᐼ࠽ 311,072 417,924 Non-current liabilities ڢݴਗࠋව Deferred tax liabilities ჈ַ೼ධࠋව 1,254 773 Lease liabilities ॡ༣ࠋව 100,721 133,016 Other payables Չ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධ 3,169 2,675 Total non-current liabilities ڢݴਗࠋවᐼ࠽ 105,144 136,464 Net assets ༟ପଋ࠽ 205,928 281,460 Equity ᛆू Issued capital ʊ೯Бٰ͉ 15 164,383 164,134 Reserves Ꮇ௪ 41,545 117,326 Total equity ᛆूᐼ࠽ 205,928 281,460 interim report 中期報告 2020/21 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ᔊ׼ၝΥᛆूᜊਗజڌ Share Share Asset Exchange Issued premium option Capital Contributed revaluation fluctuation Reserve Retained Total capital account reserve reserve surplus reserve reserve funds profits equity ʊ೯Бٰ͉ ٰ΅๐ᄆሪ ᒅٰᛆᎷ௪ ༟͉Ꮇ௪ ᖮɝޮቱ ༟ପࠠПᎷ௪ ̮ිتਗᎷ௪ Ꮇ௪ਿږ ڭव๐л ᛆूᐼ࠽ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ At 1 July 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɖ˜ɓ˚ 164,134 29,020 29,547 (3,292) 90,258 9,395 (14,408) 1,810 (25,004) 281,460 Loss for the period ಂʫᑦฦ - - - - - - - - (87,129) (87,129) Other comprehensive income for the ಂʫՉ˼Όࠦϗूj period: Exchange differences on translation of ౬ၑऎุ̮ਕʘ foreign operations г౬ࢨᕘ - - - - - - 10,668 - - 10,668 Total comprehensive loss for the period ಂʫΌࠦᑦฦᐼᕘ - - - - - - 10,668 - (87,129) (76,461) Exercise of share options БԴᒅٰᛆ 249 603 (164) - - - - - - 688 Equity-settled share option arrangements ᛆूഐၑᒅٰᛆτર - - 241 - - - - - - 241 Cancellation of share options ൗቖᒅٰᛆ - - (29,624) - - - - - 29,624 - At 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ 164,383 29,623 - (3,292) 90,258 9,395 (3,740) 1,810 (82,509) 205,928 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY ᔊ׼ၝΥᛆूᜊਗజڌ Issued capital ʊ೯Бٰ͉ Share premium account ٰ΅๐ᄆሪ Share option reserve ᒅٰᛆᎷ௪ Capital reserve ༟͉Ꮇ௪ Contributed surplus ᖮɝޮቱ Fair value reserveAsset revaluation reserveExchange fluctuation reserve ʮ̻࠽Ꮇ௪ ༟ପࠠПᎷ௪ ̮ිتਗᎷ௪ Reserve funds Ꮇ௪ਿږ Retained profits ڭव๐л Total equity ᛆूᐼ࠽ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ At 1 July 2019 ׵ɚཧɓɘϋɖ˜ɓ˚ Effect of adoption of HKFRS 16 મॶ࠰ಥৌਕිజ๟ۆ ୋ16໮ʘᅂᚤ 164,134 29,020 28,904 (3,292) 90,258 (1,367) 9,395 (2,189) 1,810 383,302 699,975 - - - - - - - - - (20,547) (20,547)At 1 July 2019 (restated) ׵ɚཧɓɘϋɖ˜ɓ˚ €຾ࠠΐ 164,134 29,020 28,904 (3,292) 90,258 (1,367) 9,395 (2,189) 1,810 362,755 679,428 Loss for the period Other comprehensive income/ (loss) for the period: Change in fair value of a financial asset Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations ಂʫᑦฦ ಂʫՉ˼ΌࠦϗूŊ €ᑦฦ)j ږፄ༟ପʘ ʮ̻࠽ᜊਗ ౬ၑऎุ̮ਕʘ г౬ࢨᕘ - - - - - - - - - (93,687) (93,687) - - - - - 1,367 - - - - 1,367 - - - - - - - (7,184) - - (7,184)Total comprehensive loss for the period ಂʫΌࠦᑦฦᐼᕘ - - - - - 1,367 - (7,184) - (93,687) (99,504)Equity-settled share option arrangements Final 2019 dividend declared ʊ܁ݼɚཧɓɘϋ ͋ಂٰࢹ ᛆूഐၑᒅٰᛆ τર - - - - - - - - - (20,024) (20,024) - - 344 - - - - - - - 344 At 31 December 2019 ׵ɚཧɓɘϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ 164,134 29,020 29,248 (3,292) 90,258 - 9,395 (9,373) 1,810 249,044 560,244 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS ᔊ׼ၝΥତږݴඎڌ Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 2019 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ Cash flows from operating activities ᐄ༶ุਕʘତږݴඎ Loss before tax ৰ೼ۃᑦฦ From continuing operations ԸІܵᚃ຾ᐄุ務 (84,065) (87,939) From a discontinued operation ԸІʊ୞˟ุਕ (391) (2,713) (84,456) (90,652) Total non-cash adjustments ڢତږʘሜ዆ᐼᕘ 99,887 128,213 Total working capital changes ᐄ༶༟͉ʘᜊਗᐼᕘ 120,735 (26,130) Cash generated from operations ᐄ༶ุਕʘה੻ତږ 136,166 11,431 Interest portion of lease payments ॡ༣˹ಛʘлࢹ௅΅ (5,430) (8,586) Interest paid ʊ˹лࢹ (979) (489) Income tax refunded/(paid) ʊৗΫŊ€ʊ˹ה੻೼ (1,878) 2,278 Net cash flows from operating ᐄ༶ุਕʘה੻ତږ activities ݴඎଋᕘ 127,879 4,634 Net cash flows from/(used in) ҳ༟ݺਗʘה੻Ŋ€הঃ investing activities ତږݴඎଋᕘ (2,818) 218,326 Net cash flows used in financing ፄ༟ݺਗʘהঃତږ activities ݴඎଋᕘ (59,986) (121,438) Net increase in cash and cash ତږʿତږഃ࠽ධͦ equivalents ʘଋᄣ̋ 65,075 101,522 Cash and cash equivalents at 1 July ׵ɖ˜ɓ˚ʘତږʿତږ ഃ࠽ධͦ 176,339 160,975 Effect of foreign exchange rate ̮ිг౬ଟᜊਗʘᅂᚤd changes, net ଋᕘ 6,031 (247) Cash and cash equivalents at ׵ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ʘତږ 31 December ʿତږഃ࠽ධͦ 247,445 262,250 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES These condensed consolidated interim financial statements are prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the disclosure requirements of Appendix 16 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange"). 1. ᇜႡਿ๟ʿึࠇ݁ഄ Ϥᔊ׼ၝΥʕಂৌਕజڌɗܲ๫࠰ಥึ ࠇࢪʮึ཯бʘ࠰ಥึࠇ๟ۆ€˜࠰ಥึ ࠇ ๟ ۆ™ୋ34 ໮˜ʕಂৌਕజѓ™ʿ࠰ ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡€˜ᑌʹה™ᗇՎ ɪ̹஝ۆڝ፽16ʘמᚣ஝֛ᇜႡf The basis of preparation and accounting policies adopted in the preparation of the interim financial statements are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020, except in relation to the following revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") (which also include HKASs and Interpretations) that affect the Group and are adopted for the first time for the current period's financial statements: ৰϞᗫɨΐ࿁͉ණྠிϓᅂᚤԨ׵͉ಂ ගৌਕజڌ࠯ϣમॶٙ຾ࡌࠈ࠰ಥৌਕ ිజ๟ۆ€˜࠰ಥৌਕිజ๟ۆ™€͵̍ ܼ࠰ಥึࠇ๟ۆʿ༕ᙑ̮dᇜႡ͉ʕ ಂৌਕజڌהમ͜ʘᇜႡਿ๟ʿึࠇ݁ ഄdၾᇜႡ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚ ˟ϋܓʘϋܓৌਕజڌהમ͜٫ɓߧj HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 Amendments to HKAS 1 and ࠰ಥึࠇ๟ۆୋ ࠰ಥึࠇ๟ۆୋ1໮ Amendments HKAS 8 - Definition of 1໮ʿ࠰ಥึ ʿ࠰ಥึࠇ๟ۆୋ Material ࠇ๟ۆୋ8໮ 8 ໮ʘࡌࠈÑࠠɽ €຾ࡌࠈ ʘ່֛ HKAS 39, HKFRS 7 and Amendments to HKAS 39, HKFRS ࠰ಥึࠇ๟ۆୋ ࠰ಥึࠇ๟ۆୋ39 HKFRS 9 Amendments 7 and HKFRS 9 - Interest Rate 39໮e࠰ಥৌ ໮e࠰ಥৌਕිజ Benchmark Reform ਕිజ๟ۆୋ ๟ۆୋ7໮ʿ࠰ಥ 7໮ʿ࠰ಥৌ ৌਕිజ๟ۆୋ9 ਕිజ๟ۆୋ ໮ʘࡌࠈÑлଟਿ 9໮€຾ ࡌ ࠈ ๟ҷࠧ HKFRS 3 Amendments Amendments to HKFRS 3 - ࠰ಥৌਕිజ๟ ࠰ಥৌਕිజ๟ۆୋ Definition of a Business ۆୋ3໮€຾ ࡌ 3 ໮ʘࡌࠈÑุਕ ࠈ ʘ່֛ ɚཧɓɞϋৌਕ ຾ࡌࠈʘৌਕజѓ฿ జѓ฿ׂ࣪ݖ Conceptual Framework for Revised Conceptual Framework Financial Reporting 2018 for Financial Reporting ׂ࣪ݖ The adoption of the above revised standards has had no significant financial effect on the interim financial information. મॶɪࠑ຾ࡌࠈ๟ۆ࿁͉ʕಂৌਕ༟ࣘ Ԩೌࠠɽৌਕᅂᚤf 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES (continued) The Group has not early applied any new and revised HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements. However, the Group is in the process of making an assessment of the impact of the new and revised HKFRSs upon initial application, but is not yet in a position to state whether these new and revised HKFRSs would have a significant impact on the Group's results of operations and financial position. 1. ᇜႡਿ๟ʿึࠇ݁ഄ€ᚃ ͉ණྠԨೌ׵͊຾ᄲࣨᔊ׼ၝΥʕಂৌ ਕజڌ౤ϘᏐ͜΂Оʊ཯бШ֠͊͛ࣖ ʘอࠈʿ຾ࡌࠈ࠰ಥৌਕිజ๟ۆf್ Ͼd͉ණྠତ͍൙Пอࠈʿ຾ࡌࠈ࠰ಥ ৌਕිజ๟ۆ׵ڋϣᏐ͜ܝʘᅂᚤdઓ ତචݬೌج༱ࠑ༈ഃอࠈʿ຾ࡌࠈ࠰ಥ ৌਕිజ๟ۆ݊щึ࿁͉ණྠʘ຾ᐄุ ᐶʿৌਕًرிϓࠠɽᅂᚤf

2. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION For management purposes, the Group is organised into business units that offer products to customers located in different geographical areas and has three (2019: four) reportable operating segments as follows: 2. ຾ᐄʱᗳ༟ࣘ ఱ၍ଣϾԊd͉ණྠุਕఊЗʘଡ଼ϓɗ ࣬ኽΣʔΝήਹ܄˒౤ԶପۜЪʱᗳd ኽϤϞ˸ɨɧᗳ€ɚཧɓɘϋj̬ᗳ̙ ͡జ຾ᐄʱᗳj (a) Hong Kong and Macau (a) ࠰ಥʿዦژ (b) Mainland China (b) ʕ਷ɽ௔ (c) Singapore (c) อ̋ս The Group has discontinued the business in Taiwan segment. ͉ණྠʊ୞˟̨ᝄʱᗳʘุਕfΪϤd Accordingly, certain comparative segment information ̨ᝄʱᗳʘ߰ʍ̙ˢ༰ʱᗳ༟ࣘ׵ᔊ related to the Taiwan segment is classified as "loss for the ׼ၝΥฦूʿՉ˼Όࠦϗूڌʕʱᗳމ period from a discontinued operation" in the condensed ˜ʊ୞˟ุਕʘಂʫᑦฦ™fɪࠑ͉ණྠ consolidated statement of profit or loss and other ࿚Їɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ comprehensive income. The impact of the abovementioned ˜ʘ̙͡జ຾ᐄʱᗳᜊਗʘᅂᚤʊ৛๑ changes in the Group's reportable operating segment for ϽᅇdϾ͉ණྠʘ຾ᐄʱᗳ༟ࣘ຾ʊࠠ the six months ended 31 December 2019 is considered ΐd೓ν͉ණྠ׵༈ಂගʊࠠอʱৣ༟ retrospectively and the Group's operating segment ๕f information is restated as if the Group had reallocated the resources in that period. 2. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Management monitors the results of the Group's operating segments separately for the purpose of making decisions about resources allocation and performance assessment. Segment performance is evaluated based on reportable segment profit/loss, which is a measure of adjusted loss before tax from continuing operations. The adjusted loss before tax from continuing operations is measured consistently with the Group's loss before tax from continuing operations except that interest income and non-lease-related finance costs are excluded from such measurement. 2. ຾ᐄʱᗳ༟ࣘ€ᚃ ၍ଣᄴࡈйዹ္ͭ࿀͉ණྠ΢຾ᐄʱᗳ ʘุᐶd˸Ъ̈Ϟᗫ༟๕ʱৣʿڌତ൙ ПʘӔ֛fʱᗳڌତɗ࣬ኽ̙͡జʱᗳ ๐лŊᑦฦ൙Пdуࠇඎܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕ ʘ຾ሜ዆ৰ೼ۃᑦฦfܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘ ຾ሜ዆ৰ೼ۃᑦฦɗၾ͉ණྠܵᚃ຾ᐄ ุਕʘৰ೼ۃᑦฦ஫࿏ࠇඎdઓϞᗫࠇ ඎʔܼ̍лࢹϗɝʿڢॡ༣޴ᗫፄ༟ϓ ͉f Segment assets exclude deferred tax assets and tax recoverable as these assets are managed on a group basis. Segment liabilities exclude deferred tax liabilities, tax payable, interest-bearing bank borrowings, loan from immediate holding company and amount due to immediate holding company as these liabilities are managed on a group basis. Intersegment sales and transfers are transacted with reference to the selling prices used for sales made to third parties at the then prevailing market prices. ʱᗳ༟ପʔܼ̍჈ַ೼ධ༟ପʿ̙ϗΫ ೼ධdϤɗ͟׵༈ഃ༟ପЪމ዆᜗༟ପ ආБ၍ଣf ʱᗳࠋවʔܼ̍჈ַ೼ධࠋවeᏐᖮ೼ ධeࠇࢹვБ൲ಛeٜટછٰʮ̡൲ಛ ʿᏐ˹ٜટછٰʮ̡ಛධdϤɗ͟׵༈ ഃࠋවЪމ዆᜗ࠋවආБ၍ଣf ʱᗳගʘቖਯʿᔷᜫɗܲ๫຅̹ࣛఙᄆ ࣸቖਯʚୋɧ˙ʘቖਯᄆϾආБʹ׸f Geographical segments An analysis of the Group's revenue and profit/loss by geographical segments for the six months ended 31 December 2020, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2019, is as follows: ήਹʱᗳ ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ ˜d͉ණྠܲήਹʱᗳʘϗूʿ๐лŊ ᑦฦʱؓdஹΝɚཧɓɘϋΝಂʘˢ༰ ᅰονɨj 2. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Geographical segments (continued) Segment revenue Sales to external customers from continuing operations Other income from continuing operations ʱᗳϗू ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘቖਯʚ ̮ගᚥ܄ ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘՉ˼ϗɝ 2. ຾ᐄʱᗳ༟ࣘ€ᚃ ήਹʱᗳ€ᚃ 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ Hong Kong and Macau ࠰ಥʿዦژ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ Mainland China ʕ਷ɽ௔ 2020 2019 Singapore อ̋ս 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ Consolidated ၝΥ 2020 2019 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɓɘϋ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ (restated) €຾ࠠΐ 254,726 409,387 165,083 162,100 48,408 53,274 468,217 624,761 21,979 8,635 1,024 687 813 127 23,816 9,449 Total ᐼࠇ 276,705 418,022 166,107 162,787 49,221 53,401 492,033 634,210 Segment results ʱᗳุᐶ (73,998) (48,892) (15,748) (33,319) 6,626 (7,318) (83,120) (89,529)Interest income лࢹϗɝ Loss from operating activities ᐄ༶ุਕᑦฦ Finance costs (other than interest on ፄ༟ϓ͉€ॡ༣ࠋවлࢹ lease liabilities)Loss before tax from continuing operations ৰ̮ ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘৰ೼ۃᑦฦ Income tax expense ה੻೼ක˕ Loss for the period from continuing ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘಂʫᑦฦoperations 233 2,079 (82,887) (87,450) (1,178) (489) (84,065) (87,939) (2,673) (3,035) (86,738) (90,974) The revenue information above is based on the locations in which the sales originated. ɪࠑϗू༟ࣘɗ࣬ኽቖਯପ͛הίήྌ ʱf 2. OPERATING SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Geographical segments (continued) The following table presents certain asset and liability information for the Group's geographical segments at 31 December 2020, together with the comparative figures at 30 June 2020. 2. ຾ᐄʱᗳ༟ࣘ€ᚃ ήਹʱᗳ€ᚃ ɨڌяΐ͉ණྠ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚ܲήਹʱᗳʘ߰ʍ༟ପʿࠋව ༟ࣘdஹΝ׵ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚ʘ ˢ༰ᅰοf Hong Kong and Macau ࠰ಥʿዦژ Mainland China ʕ਷ɽ௔ Singapore อ̋ս Consolidated ၝΥ At 31 December 2020 At 30 June 2020 At 31 December 2020 At 30 June 2020 At 31 December 2020 At 30 June 2020 At 31 December 2020 At 30 June 2020 ׵ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚ ׵ ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ ɧɤ˚ ׵ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚ ׵ ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ ɧɤ˚ ׵ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚ ׵ ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ ɧɤ˚ ׵ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚ ׵ ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ ɧɤ˚ (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Audited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Segment assets ʱᗳ༟ପ 395,590 437,783 244,061 252,738 63,968 63,067 703,619 753,588 Unallocated assets Assets related to a discontinued operation ͊ʱৣ༟ପ ʊ୞˟ุਕ޴ᗫ༟ପ 4,834 4,870 456 15,619 Total assets ᐼ༟ପ 708,909 774,077 Segment liabilities ʱᗳࠋව 261,864 270,632 94,752 98,912 36,885 46,558 393,501 416,102 Unallocated liabilities ͊ʱৣࠋව Liabilities related to a discontinued ʊ୞˟ุਕ޴ᗫࠋවoperation 109,470 68,233 10 8,282 Total liabilities ᐼࠋව 502,981 492,617 3. REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME An analysis of the Group's revenue and other income from continuing operations is as follows: 3. ϗूʿՉ˼ϗɝ ͉ණྠܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘϗूʿՉ˼ϗɝ ʱؓνɨj Revenue from contracts with customers Retailing and distribution of garments ϓВཧਯʿʱቖ Υߒ܄˒ϗू Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 2019 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ (restated) €຾ࠠΐ 468,217 624,761 3. REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME (continued) An analysis of the Group's revenue and other income from continuing operations is as follows: (continued) Disaggregated revenue information Geographical segments An analysis of the Group's revenue by geographical segments for the six months ended 31 December 2020, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period in 2019, is as follows: 3. ϗूʿՉ˼ϗɝ€ᚃ ͉ණྠܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘϗूʿՉ˼ϗɝ ʱؓνɨj€ᚃ ϗूʱװ༟ࣘ ήਹʱᗳ ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ ˜d͉ණྠܲήਹʱᗳʘϗूʱؓdஹ ΝɚཧɓɘϋΝಂʘˢ༰ᅰονɨj Retailing and distribution of garments ϓВཧਯʿʱቖ Hong Kong and Macau ࠰ಥʿዦژ 2020 2019 Mainland China ʕ਷ɽ௔ 2020 2019 Singapore อ̋ս 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ Consolidated ၝΥ 2020 2019 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɓɘϋ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɓɘϋ ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ (restated) €຾ࠠΐ 254,726 409,387 165,083 162,100 48,408 53,274 468,217 624,761 Performance obligations ᄵߒப΂ Retailing and distribution of garments ϓВཧਯʿʱቖ The performance obligation is satisfied when the control of ᄵߒப΂׵ʹ˹஬ۜܝପۜછՓᛆᔷ the product is transferred to the customers upon delivery ୅ʚ܄˒ࣛᆽႩfৰତږʿڦ̔͜ቖਯ of goods. Other than cash and credit card sales, the Group ̮d͉ණྠίɓছઋرɨબʚՉ൱׸܄ normally grants credit period of up to 60 days to its trade ˒௰৷60˂ڦ൲ಂf customers. interim report 中期報告 2020/21 3. REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME (continued) Other income 3. Interest income Royalty income Gross rental income Government grants (note) Others лࢹϗɝ ਖ਼л൬ϗɝ ॡږϗɝˣᕘ ִ݁໾п€ڝൗ Չ˼ Note: The amount for the six months ended 31 December 2020 mainly represented the subsidy granted by The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region under the Anti-Epidemic Fund. ϗूʿՉ˼ϗɝ€ᚃ Չ˼ϗɝ 233 2,079 5,273 3,413 4,420 4,289 12,431 23 1,692 1,724 24,049 11,528 Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ (restated) €຾ࠠΐ ڝൗj ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ಂ ගʘږᕘ˴ࠅމ࠰ಥतйБ݁ਜִ݁࣬ኽԣ ޥҤޥਿږ೯̈ʘ໾пf 4. FINANCE COSTS Interest on lease liabilities ॡ༣ࠋවʘлࢹ Interest on loan from immediate holding ٜટછٰʮ̡൲ಛʘлࢹ company Interest on bank loans ვБ൲ಛʘлࢹ 4. ፄ༟ϓ͉ Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ 5,430 976 202 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ (restated) €຾ࠠΐ 8,419 - 489 6,608 8,908 5. LOSS BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS The Group's loss before tax from continuing operations is arrived at after charging/(crediting): 5. Cost of sales: Cost of inventories sold Write-back of provision for inventories ቖਯϓ͉j ਯ̈π஬ʘϓ͉ π஬ᅡ௪ᅡΫ ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘৰ೼ۃᑦฦ ͉ණྠܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘৰ೼ۃᑦฦʊϔ ৰŊ€ࠇɝɨΐධͦj Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ 234,078 (7,945) 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ (restated) €຾ࠠΐ 312,108 (3,803) 226,133 308,305 5. LOSS BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (continued) The Group's loss before tax from continuing operations is arrived at after charging/(crediting): (continued) 5. ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘৰ೼ۃᑦฦ€ᚃ ͉ණྠܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘৰ೼ۃᑦฦʊϔ ৰ Ŋ€ࠇ ɝɨ ΐ ධ ͦj€ᚃ Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 2019 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ (restated) €຾ࠠΐ Depreciation of right-of-use assets Դ͜ᛆ༟ପʘұᔚ 63,412 91,302 Depreciation of items of property, يุeᅀגʿண௪ධͦʿҳ༟ plant and equipment and investment يุʘұᔚ property 8,412 15,138 Impairment of right-of-use assets Դ͜ᛆ༟ପʘಯ࠽ 23,363 - Impairment of items of property, plant يุeᅀגʿண௪ධͦʘ and equipment ಯ࠽ 5,054 - Impairment of trademark ਠᅺʘಯ࠽ 1,164 - Impairment of debtors Ꮠϗሪಛʘಯ࠽ 413 - Impairment of deposits and other ܲږʿՉ˼Ꮠϗሪධʘಯ࠽ receivables 1,069 - Lease payments not included in the ʔܼ̍׵ॡ༣ࠋවࠇඎʘ measurement of lease liabilities ॡ༣˹ಛj 59,109 78,259 Less: Rent concessions related to ಯjၾอۨڿًषݭޥઋ COVID-19 pandemic ޴ᗫʘॡږ寬減 (9,664) - 49,445 78,259 Fair value gains, net on financial assets/ ׵ฦूሪܲʮ̻࠽ΐሪʘږፄ liabilities at fair value through profit or ༟ପŊࠋවʘʮ̻࠽ loss ଋϗू - transactions not qualifying as ÑʔୌΥЪމ࿁әݺਗٙ hedges ʹ׸ (422) (776) Fair value loss on a financial asset ږፄ༟ପʘʮ̻࠽ᑦฦ - 2,473 interim report 中期報告 2020/21 6. INCOME TAX EXPENSE Hong Kong profits tax has been provided at the rate of 16.5% (2019: 16.5%) on the estimated assessable profits arising in Hong Kong during the period. Taxes on profits assessable elsewhere have been calculated at the rates of tax prevailing in the countries/jurisdictions in which the Group operates. 6. Current - Hong Kong Charge for the period Current - Elsewhere Charge for the period Deferred уಂÑ࠰ಥ ಂʫ˕̈ уಂÑՉ˼ήਜ ಂʫ˕̈ ჈ַ ה੻೼ක˕ ࠰ಥл੻೼ʊܲಂʫ׵࠰ಥᒃ՟ʘП ࠇᏐሙ೼๐л˸೼ଟ16.5%€ɚ ཧ ɓ ɘ ϋj16.5% ౤ᅡ๟௪fίՉ˼ήਜה ੻Ꮠሙ೼๐лʘ೼ධdɗ࣬ኽ͉ණྠุ ਕ຾ᐄהί਷࢕Ŋ̡جᛆਜʘତБ೼ଟ ࠇၑf Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ (restated) €຾ࠠΐ 1,328 1,780 828 446 517 809 Total tax charge for the period from continuing operations ܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘಂʫ೼ධ˕̈ ᐼᕘ 2,673 3,035 7. DISCONTINUED OPERATION On 2 March 2020, the Group announced a plan to wind down the Group's retail operation in Taiwan (the "Taiwan segment") considering that it was not optimistic about the near term prospect of the Taiwan segment and the cessation of Taiwan segment operation could enable the Group to better utilise its resources in its other segments. As at 31 December 2020, all retail shops in Taiwan had ceased operation. The Taiwan segment was thus classified as discontinued operation and no longer included in the note for operating segment information. Further details of the above were set out in the Company's announcement dated 2 March 2020. 7. ʊ୞˟ุਕ ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɧ˜ɚ˚d͉ණྠʮбᗫ ௐ͉ණྠ׵̨ᝄٙཧਯุਕ€˜̨ᝄʱ ᗳ™ʘࠇྌdϽᅇՑ͉ණྠ࿁̨ᝄʱᗳ ׵̙Ԉਗ਼Ըʘۃ౻͊ชᆀᝈd˸ʿ୞˟ ຾ᐄ̨ᝄʱᗳϞп͉ණྠ׵Չ˼ʱᗳһ ഛ͜༟๕f׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ ˚dהϞ̨ᝄٙཧਯֳ⧕ʊ୞˟ุਕf ΪϤ̨ᝄʱᗳʊʱᗳމʊ୞˟ุਕdԨ ʔΎܼ̍׵຾ᐄʱᗳ༟ࣘڝൗʫfϞᗫ ɪࠑԫධʘආɓӉ༉ઋʊ༱׵͉ʮ̡˚ ಂމɚཧɚཧϋɧ˜ɚ˚ʘʮбf The results of the discontinued operation for the period are presented as below: ʊ୞˟ุਕ׵ಂʫʘุᐶяΐνɨj 7. DISCONTINUED OPERATION (continued) 7. ʊ୞˟ุਕ€ᚃ Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 2019 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ Revenue ϗू - 74,653 Cost of sales ቖਯϓ͉ - (35,351) Gross profit ˣл - 39,302 Other income Չ˼ϗɝ 17 312 Selling and distribution expenses ቖਯʿʱቖක˕ - (34,953) Administrative expenses Б݁ක˕ (408) (9,753) Other operating income, net Չ˼຾ᐄϗɝdଋ࠽ - 2,546 Loss from operating activities from a ʊ୞˟ุਕʘᐄ༶ุਕᑦฦ discontinued operation (391) (2,546) Finance costs ፄ༟ϓ͉ - (167) Loss before tax from a discontinued ʊ୞˟ุਕʘৰ೼ۃᑦฦ operation (391) (2,713) Income tax expense ה੻೼ක˕ - - Loss for the period from a discontinued ʊ୞˟ุਕʘಂʫᑦฦ operation (391) (2,713) 7. DISCONTINUED OPERATION (continued) The net cash flows incurred by the discontinued operation are as follows: 7. ʊ୞˟ุਕ€ᚃ ʊ୞˟ุਕהପ͛ʘତږݴඎଋᕘ༱ΐ νɨj Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities ᐄ༶ุਕ ҳ༟ݺਗ ፄ༟ݺਗ (12,200) 141 - 3,052 681 (1,688)Net cash inflow/(outflow) ଋତږݴɝŊ€ݴ̈ (12,059) 2,045 Loss per share: Basic, from a discontinued operation Diluted, from a discontinued operation ӊٰᑦฦj ਿ͉dԸІʊ୞˟ุਕ ᛅᑛdԸІʊ୞˟ุਕ (HK0.02 cent ಥ̀) (HK0.02 cent ಥ̀) (HK0.17 cent ಥ̀) (HK0.17 cent ಥ̀) 8. DIVIDEND No interim dividend was declared for the six months ended

31 December 2020 and 2019. 8. ٰࢹ ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋʿɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜Ԩೌ܁ݼʕಂٰࢹf

9. LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE COMPANY The calculation of basic loss per share is based on the loss attributable to ordinary equity holders of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2020 from continuing operations of HK$86,738,000 (2019 (restated): HK$90,974,000) and the loss from a discontinued operation of HK$391,000 (2019: HK$2,713,000), and the weighted average number of ordinary shares of 1,643,262,742 (2019: 1,641,333,394) in issue during the period. 9. ͉ʮ̡౷ஷᛆूܵϞɛᏐЦӊٰᑦฦ ӊٰਿ͉ᑦฦɗ࣬ኽ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ʫܵᚃ຾ᐄ ุਕʘ͉ʮ̡౷ஷᛆूܵϞɛᏐЦᑦฦ ಥ࿆ 86,738,000 ʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋ€຾ࠠ ΐjಥ࿆90,974,000ʩʿʊ୞˟ุਕ ʘᑦฦಥ࿆ 391,000 ʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋj ಥ࿆2,713,000ʩʿಂʫʊ೯Б౷ஷٰ ̋ᛆ̻ѩᅰ1,643,262,742ٰ€ɚཧɓɘ ϋj1,641,333,394ٰࠇ ၑf No adjustment has been made to the basic loss per share amounts presented for the periods ended 31 December 2020 and 2019 in respect of a dilution as the impact of the share options had an anti-dilutive effect on the basic loss per share amounts presented. ͟׵ᒅٰᛆ࿁הяΐʘӊٰਿ͉ᑦฦՈ ˀᛅᑛЪ͜dΪϤ׵࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋʿ ɚཧɓɘϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ಂගԨೌ ఱᛅᑛ࿁הяΐʘӊٰਿ͉ᑦฦЪ̈ሜ ዆f 10. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Opening net carrying amount Additions Disposals/write-off Impairment Depreciation provided during the period/year Exchange realignment Closing net carrying amount ಂڋሪࠦଋ࠽ ૴ໄ ̈ਯŊ࿛ቖ ಯ࠽ ಂʫŊϋʫұᔚᅡ௪ г౬ሜ዆ ಂ͋ሪࠦଋ࠽ 10. يุeᅀגʿண௪ Six months ended Year ended 31 December 2020 30 June 2020 ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋ ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ ˟ʬࡈ˜ ˟ϋܓ (Unaudited) (Audited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ 25,520 45,854 3,463 21,277 (239) (1,981) (5,054) (12,969) (7,528) (27,588) 485 927 16,647 25,520 10. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT (continued) For the six months ended 31 December 2020, the directors considered that certain items of property, plant and equipment of the Group were subject to impairment because of the challenging retail markets due to the spread of COVID-19 worldwide. 10. يุeᅀגʿண௪€ᚃ ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ ˜ಂගd໨ԫႩމ͉ණྠ௅΅يุeᅀ גʿண௪ධͦ̈ତಯ࠽dɗ͟׵อۨڿ ًषݭ׵Όଢᇶַ˿ཧਯ̹ఙ̂တܿ ኷f The directors estimated the recoverable amounts of the cash-generating unit as follows: ໨ԫПࠇତږପ͛ఊЗʘ̙ϗΫږᕘν ɨj "bossini" products cash-generating units The respective recoverable amounts of HK$16,647,000 of the "bossini" products cash-generating units have been determined based on a value in use calculation which was approved by senior management using cash flow projections based on financial budgets covering the remaining useful lives of the respective items of property, plant and equipment. The discount rates used for the value in use calculation as at 31 December 2020 ranged from 13% to 14%. ˜bossini ™ପۜତږପ͛ఊЗ ˜bossini™ପۜତږପ͛ఊЗ΢̙ϗΫږ ᕘಥ࿆16,647,000ʩԴ͜ତږݴඎཫ಻ ࠇၑᐏ৷ॴ၍ଣᄴҭࡘʘԴ͜ᄆ࠽ආ Бdତږݴඎཫ಻ਿ׵଄ႊ΢يุeᅀ גʿண௪ධͦቱɨ̙Դ͜ϋಂʘৌਕཫ ၑࠇၑf׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ࠇၑԴ͜ᄆ࠽הમ͜ʘ൨ତଟʧ˷13% Ї14%f Impairment provision of HK$5,054,000 (2019: Nil) was recognised in profit or loss for continuing operations during the six months ended 31 December 2020. ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ ˜ಂගd׵ฦूʊᆽႩܵᚃ຾ᐄุਕʘ ಯ࠽ᅡ௪މಥ࿆5,054,000ʩ€ɚཧɓɘ ϋjೌf 11. INVESTMENT PROPERTY 11. ҳ༟يุ Six months ended 31 December 2020 ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ˟ʬࡈ˜ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Year ended 30 June 2020 ࿚Їɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ ˟ϋܓ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Opening net carrying amount Depreciation provided during the period/year ಂڋሪࠦଋ࠽ ಂʫŊϋʫұᔚᅡ௪ 16,776 18,543 (884) (1,767)Closing net carrying amount ಂ͋ሪࠦଋ࠽ 15,892 16,776 Ꮠϗሪಛ Other than cash and credit card sales, the Group normally ৰତږʿڦ̔͜ቖਯ̮d͉ණྠίɓছ grants credit periods of up to 60 days to its trade customers. ઋرɨબʚՉ൱׸܄˒௰৷ 60 ˂ڦ൲ Each trade customer has a maximum credit limit, except ಂfৰอ൱׸܄˒ɓছ඲ཫ˹ಛධ̮d for new trade customers, where payment in advance is ΢൱׸܄˒ѩணϞ௰৷ڦ൲ࠢᕘf͉ණ normally required. The Group seeks to maintain strict ྠߧɢ࿁͊ϗΫʘᏐϗሪಛၪܵᘌᔫ control over its outstanding receivables. Overdue balances છՓfགྷಂ˞ಛ͟৷ॴ၍ଣᄴ֛ಂЪ̈ are reviewed regularly by senior management. In view of ᄲቡfᛠ׵˸ɪהࠑ˸ʿ͉ණྠʘ൱׸ the aforementioned and the fact that the Group's trade ܄˒ၾމᅰ଺εʘεᗳۨ܄˒Ϟᗫd݂ customers relate to a large number of diversified customers, ͉ණྠԨೌ৷ܓණʕʘڦ൲ࠬᎈf͉ණ there is no significant concentration of credit risk. The Group ྠԨ͊ఱՉᏐϗሪಛഐቱܵϞ΂Оתץ does not hold any collateral or other credit enhancements ۜאՉ˼ڦ͜౤ʺପۜfᏐϗሪಛѩе over its trade debtor balances. Debtors are non-interest- ࢹdԨϔৰᑦฦᅡ௪ΐሪf bearing and stated at net of loss allowance. interim report 中期報告 2020/21 12.

12. DEBTORS 12. DEBTORS (continued) An ageing analysis of debtors as at the end of the reporting period, based on the invoice date and net of loss allowance, is as follows: 12. Ꮠϗሪಛ€ᚃ ˸ɨމܲ೯ୃ˚ಂϔৰᑦฦᅡ௪ܝࠇᏐ ϗሪಛ׵జѓಂ͋ʘሪᙧʱؓj At 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ At 30 June 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Within 1 month 1 to 2 months 2 to 3 months Over 3 months ׵ɓࡈ˜ʫ ɓЇՇࡈ˜ ՇЇɧࡈ˜ ൴ཀɧࡈ˜

13. TRADE CREDITORS, OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUALS Included in trade creditors, other payables and accruals is a trade creditors balance of HK$41,802,000 (30 June 2020: HK$16,682,000). 37,192 39,607 2,227 3,714 405 565 636 4,555 40,460 48,441 13. Ꮠ˹ሪಛeՉ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධʿᏐࠇሪධ ίᏐ˹ሪಛeՉ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධʿᏐࠇ ሪධʫdʊܼ̍Ꮠ˹ሪಛഐቱಥ࿆ 41,802,000 ʩ€ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ ˚jಥ࿆16,682,000ʩf 13. TRADE CREDITORS, OTHER PAYABLES AND ACCRUALS (continued) An ageing analysis of trade creditors as at the end of reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as follows: 13. Ꮠ˹ሪಛeՉ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධʿᏐࠇሪධ €ᚃ ˸ɨމܲ೯ୃ˚ಂࠇᏐ˹ሪಛ׵జѓಂ ͋ʘሪᙧʱؓj At 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ At 30 June 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Within 1 month 1 to 2 months

2 to 3 months Over 3 months ׵ɓࡈ˜ʫ ɓЇՇࡈ˜ ՇЇɧࡈ˜ ൴ཀɧࡈ˜ The trade creditors are non-interest bearing and are normally settled on terms of 30 to 60 days. 25,043 3,319 15,624 10,715 811 1,314 324 1,334 41,082 16,682 Ꮠ˹ሪಛމеࢹʿɓছ׵30˂Ї60˂ʫ ˕˹f 14. INTEREST-BEARING BANK BORROWINGS 14. ࠇࢹვБ൲ಛ At 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ At 30 June 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Bank loans repayable within one year or on demand ඲׵ɓϋʫאܲࠅӋᎵᒔʘ ვБ൲ಛ - 59,721 At 30 June 2020, the bank loans were secured by the ׵ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚dვБ൲ಛ͟ Company's corporate guarantee, denominated in Hong Kong ͉ʮ̡ʘʮ̡ዄڭЪމתץd˸ಥʩࠇ Dollar and bore interest at 1.5%-5.0% per annum. ࠽ʿܲϋлଟ1.5᩶Ї5.0᩶ࠇࢹf interim report 中期報告 2020/21 15. ISSUED CAPITAL Shares Authorised: 2,000,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each Issued and fully paid: 1,643,833,394 (30 June 2020: 1,641,333,394) ordinary shares of HK$0.10 each جٰ֛͉j 2,000,000,000ٰӊٰࠦ࠽ ಥ࿆0.10ʩʘ౷ஷٰ 15. ʊ೯Бٰ͉ ٰ΅ ʊ೯Бʿᖮԑٰ͉j 1,643,833,394ٰ €ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚j 1,641,333,394ٰ ӊٰࠦ࠽ಥ࿆0.10ʩʘ ౷ஷٰ At At 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ (Unaudited) (Audited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ 200,000 200,000 164,383 164,134 15. ISSUED CAPITAL (continued) During the period, the movement in issued capital was as follows: 15. ʊ೯Бٰ͉€ᚃ ಂʫʘʊ೯Бٰ͉ᜊਗ༱ΐνɨj Number of shares in issue ʊ೯Бٰ΅ᅰͦ Issued capital ʊ೯Бٰ͉ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ At 1 July 2019, 30 June 2020 and 1 July 2020 ׵ɚཧɓɘϋɖ˜ɓ˚e ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚ ʿɚཧɚཧϋɖ˜ɓ˚ Exercise of share options (note a) БԴᒅٰᛆ€ڝൗ a 1,641,333,394 2,500,000 164,134 249 At 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ 1,643,833,394 164,383 Sharepremium account ٰ΅๐ᄆሪ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ 29,020 603 29,623 Total ᐼࠇ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ 193,154 852 194,006 Note: ڝൗj (a)The subscription rights attaching to 2,500,000 share options were exercised at the subscription price of HK$0.275 per share, resulting in the issue of 2,500,000 shares of HK$0.10 each for a total cash consideration, before expenses, of HK$688,000, and the related share option reserve of HK$164,000 was transferred to the share premium account upon the exercise of these share options. (a) 2,500,000 ΅ᒅٰᛆᎇڝʘႩᒅᛆܲ Ⴉᒅᄆӊٰಥ࿆0.275ʩᐏБԴdߧԴ ೯Б2,500,000ٰӊٰࠦ࠽ಥ࿆0.10ʩ ʘٰ΅dᐼତږ˾ᄆމಥ࿆ 688,000 ʩ€͊ࠇක˕d׵༈ഃᒅٰᛆᐏБԴ ࣛd޴ᗫᒅٰᛆᎷ௪ಥ࿆164,000ʩʊ ᔷᅡЇٰ΅๐ᄆሪʫf 16. SHARE OPTION SCHEME Share options are granted to certain directors and employees. The exercise price of the share options is determinable by the board of directors, but may not be less than the highest of (i) the Stock Exchange closing price of the Company's shares on the date of the grant of the share options; (ii) the average Stock Exchange closing price of the Company's shares for the 5 trading days immediately preceding the date of the grant; and (iii) the nominal value of the Company's shares. 16. ᒅٰᛆࠇྌ ᒅٰᛆɗબʚ߰ʍ໨ԫʿ྇ࡰfᒅٰᛆ ʘБԴᄆ͟໨ԫึᔾࠈdઓʔ੻Э׵˸ ɨ ʘ ௰ ৷ ٫j(i)׵ᒅٰᛆબ̈˚ಂ͉ʮ ٰ̡΅׵ᑌʹהʘϗ̹ᄆi(ii)ၡટબ̈ ˚ಂۃ5ࡈʹ׸˚͉ʮٰ̡΅׵ᑌʹה ʘ̻ѩϗ̹ᄆiʿ(iii)͉ʮٰ̡΅ࠦ࠽f The exercise period of the share options granted is determinable by the board of directors, and commences after a certain vesting period and ends on a date which is not later than 10 years from the date of the grant of the share options. The Group has no legal or constructive obligation to repurchase or settle the options in cash. ʊબ̈ᒅٰᛆʘБԴಂ͟໨ԫึᔾࠈd ԨІ߰ʍᓥ᙮ಂගܝක֐ʿ׵ᒅٰᛆબ ̈˚ಂৎࠇ10ϋʫ֣တf͉ණྠԨೌج ܛאપ֛ப΂˸ତږᒅΫאഐၑᒅٰ ᛆf The expense recognised in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for employee services received during the period is HK$241,000 (2019: HK$344,000). ׵ᔊ׼ၝΥฦूʿՉ˼Όࠦϗूڌʫ ఱ྇ࡰ׵ಂʫה౤Զ؂ਕהᆽႩʘක ˕މಥ࿆ 241,000 ʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ ࿆344,000ʩf Following the close of the option offer, an aggregate of 8,826,000 share options, which had not been exercised or cancelled pursuant to the acceptance of the option offer, lapsed automatically on 14 August 2020. Further details of the above were set out in the Company's announcement dated 14 August 2020. ׵ᒅٰᛆࠅߒ࿚˟ܝd֠͊࣬ኽટॶᒅ ٰᛆࠅߒБԴאൗቖʘΥ΍8,826,000 ΅ᒅٰᛆʊ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜ɤ̬˚І ਗ̰ࣖfϞᗫɪࠑԫධʘආɓӉ༉ઋʊ ༱׵͉ʮ̡˚ಂމɚཧɚཧϋɞ˜ɤ̬ ˚ʘʮбf At 31 December 2020, the Company had no outstanding share options under the Scheme. ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚d͉ʮ̡ ฿ೌ༈ࠇྌɨ֠͊БԴʘᒅٰᛆf 17. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (a)Material transactions with related parties In addition to the transactions and balances detailed elsewhere in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Group had the following material transactions with related parties during the period: 17. ᗫஹɛɻʹ׸ (a) ၾᗫஹɛɻʘࠠɽʹ׸ ৰᔊ׼ၝΥʕಂৌਕజڌה༉ࠑ ʘʹ׸ʿഐቱ̮d͉ණྠ׵ಂʫ ၾᗫஹɛɻආБʘࠠɽʹ׸νɨj Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ Note ڝൗ 2019 ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Purchases of garments Interest on loan from immediate holding company મᒅϓВ ٜટછٰʮ̡൲ಛʘ лࢹ (i) 934 976 1,947 - Note: ڝൗj (i) During the period, garments totalling HK$934,000 ಂʫd͉ʮ̡Σ߰ʍᖯˤ਷ყ (2019: HK$1,947,000) were purchased from certain ණྠϞࠢʮ̡€˜ᖯˤ਷ყ™ wholly-owned subsidiaries of Laws International Group Ό༟ڝ᙮ʮ̡મᒅΥ΍ಥ࿆ Limited ("Laws International"). The purchases were 934,000 ʩ€ɚཧɓɘϋjಥ࿆ determined by reference to the prevailing market prices. 1,947,000 ʩʘϓВfમᒅɗ Laws International is wholly owned by the trustee of ਞ๫຅ࣛʘ̹ᄆᔾࠈfᖯˤ਷ a discretionary trust set up by a relative of Mr. LAW ყɗ͟ᖯ࢕໋΋͛€˜ᖯ΋͛™ Ka Sing ("Mr. Law") and Mr. LAW Ching Kit Bosco ʿᖯ͍؏΋͛€˜ᖯ͍؏΋͛™ ("Mr. Bosco Law"), the latter of whom is an eligible ʘፋ᙮הணͭʘΌᛆڦৄʘա discretionary object. Ms. TSIN Man Kuen Bess, the ৄɛΌ༟ኹϞdܝ٫މΥ༟ࣸ spouse of Mr. Law, was an executive director and the աूɛf፺ਟࢇɾɻމᖯ΋͛ chairman of the Company and Mr. Bosco Law is a non- ʘৣਅdಀމ͉ʮ̡ʘੂБ໨ executive director of the Company. ԫࡒ˴ࢩdϾᖯ͍؏΋͛މ͉ ʮ̡ʘڢੂБ໨ԫf interim report 中期報告 2020/21 (i) 17. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued) (b)Outstanding balances with related parties 17. ᗫஹɛɻʹ׸€ᚃ (b) ၾᗫஹɛɻʘ͊Ꮅᒔಛධഐቱ 31 December 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ Notes ڝൗ Loan from immediate holding company Due to immediate holding company Due to related companies ٜટછٰʮ̡൲ಛ Ꮠ˹ٜટછٰʮ̡ ಛධ Ꮠ˹ᗫஹʮ̡ಛධ (i) (ii) (iii) At At 30 June 2020 ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ 100,000 - 199 - - 71 Notes: ڝൗj (i) Loan from immediate holding company is unsecured, (i) ٜટછٰʮ̡൲ಛމೌתץe interest-bearing and repayable on demand. ࠇࢹʿܲࠅӋࣛᎵᒔf (ii) Amount due to immediate holding company is (ii) Ꮠ˹ٜટછٰʮ̡ಛධމೌת unsecured, interest-free and repayable on demand. ץeеࢹʿܲࠅӋࣛᎵᒔf (iii) Amounts due to related companies were unsecured, (iii) Ꮠ˹ᗫஹʮ̡ಛධމೌתץe interest-free and repayable within 45 days from the еࢹʿ඲׵೯ୃ˚ಂৎࠇ45˂ invoice date. ʫᎵᒔf 17. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (continued) (c)Compensation of key management personnel 17. ᗫஹɛɻʹ׸€ᚃ (c) ˴ࠅ၍ଣɛࡰʘ໾Ꮅ Six months ended 31 December ࿚Їɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ʬࡈ˜ 2020 2019 ɚཧɚཧϋ ɚཧɓɘϋ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ ಥ࿆ɷʩ Fees சږ 219 - Short term employee benefits ೵ಂ྇ࡰ၅л 6,952 9,655 Equity-settled share option expense ᛆूഐၑᒅٰᛆක˕ 135 203 Pension scheme contributions ৗ;ږࠇྌԶಛ 77 105 Total compensation paid to ˕˹ʚ˴ࠅ၍ଣɛࡰʘ key management personnel ໾Ꮅᐼᕘ 7,383 9,963 18. CAPITAL COMMITMENTS 18. ༟͉וዄ At 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ At 30 June 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋ ʬ˜ɧɤ˚ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Contracted, but not provided for: Leasehold improvements Furniture, fixtures and office equipment ʊࠈߒШ͊ᅡ௪j ॡ༣يุༀࡌ ௧ᩬeༀໄʿ፬ʮ܃ண௪ 290 442 404 311 694 753 א್ࠋව During the period under review, the Group had no material ίΫᚥಂʫd͉ණྠʘא್ࠋවІɚཧ changes in contingent liabilities since 30 June 2020. ɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚˸ԸԨೌࠠɽᜊਗf interim report 中期報告 2020/21 19.

19. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES 20. FAIR VALUE AND FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS The financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss were carried at fair values at 31 December 2020. Management has assessed that the fair values of the cash and cash equivalents, pledged bank deposit, debtors, financial assets included in prepayments, deposits and other receivables, financial liabilities included in trade creditors, other payables and accruals, bills payable, lease liabilities, loan from immediate holding company and amount due to immediate holding company approximate to their carrying amounts largely due to the short term maturities of these instruments. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are included at the amount at which the instrument could be exchanged in a current transaction between willing parties, other than in a forced or liquidation sale. The following methods and assumptions were used to estimate the fair values: 20. ږፄʈՈʘʮ̻࠽ʿʮ̻࠽ݖ࿴ ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ʘ׵ฦू ሪܲʮ̻࠽ΐሪʘږፄ༟ପŊࠋවɗ ܲʮ̻࠽ΐሪf၍ଣᄴʊ൙Пତږʿତ ږഃ࠽ධͦeϞתץვБπಛeᏐϗሪ ಛeʊࠇɝཫ˹ಛධeܲږʿՉ˼Ꮠϗ ሪධʘږፄ༟ପeʊࠇɝᏐ˹ሪಛeՉ ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධʿᏐࠇሪධʘږፄࠋවeᏐ ˹ୃኽeॡ༣ࠋවeٜટછٰʮ̡൲ಛ ʿᏐ˹ٜટછٰʮ̡ಛධʘʮ̻࠽ၾ־ ഃʘሪࠦ࠽މ޴߰d˴ࠅ͟׵༈ഃʈՈ ɗ׵೵ಂʫՑಂf ږፄ༟ପʿࠋවʘʮ̻࠽ܲ຅ۃʹ׸ʕ ᕐ˙ІᗴආБϞᗫʈՈʘʹ౬ʘږᕘɝ ሪd੶Փא૶ᆵ̈ਯৰ̮f͜ԸПࠇʮ ̻࠽ʘ˙جʿ৿ணνɨj The fair values of non-current deposits, the non-current portion of other payables and the non-current portion of lease liabilities have been calculated by discounting the expected future cash flows using rates currently available for instruments with similar terms, credit risk and remaining maturities. The Group's own non-performance risk for other payables as at 31 December 2020 was assessed to be insignificant. ڢуಂܲږeՉ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධڢуಂ௅΅ ʿॡ༣ࠋවڢуಂ௅΅ʘʮ̻࠽ܲՈ ϞᗳЧૢಛeڦ൲ࠬᎈʿ௵ቱϋಂʘʈ ՈʘତБлଟұତཫಂ͊Ըତږݴඎ ࠇၑf͉ණྠఱ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚ٙՉ˼Ꮠ˹ಛධʘʔᄵߒࠬᎈ ஗൙֛މʔࠠɽf 20. FAIR VALUE AND FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued) The Group enters into the financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (i.e., forward currency contracts) with creditworthy financial institutions with credit ratings from A-1 to A-1+. Financial assets/liabilities at fair value through profit or loss, including forward currency contracts, are measured using valuation techniques similar to forward pricing, using present value calculations. The models incorporate various market observable inputs including the credit quality of counterparties, foreign exchange spot and forward rates and interest rate curves. The carrying amounts of forward currency contracts are the same as their fair values. 20. ږፄʈՈʘʮ̻࠽ʿʮ̻࠽ݖ࿴€ᚃ ͉ණྠၾڦ൲൙ॴމA-1ЇA-1+ʘڦᚑ Ԅλږፄዚ࿴ࠈͭ׵ฦूሪܲʮ̻࠽ ΐሪʘږፄ༟ପ Ŋ ࠋව€уჃಂ஬࿆Υ ߒf׵ฦूሪܲʮ̻࠽ΐሪʘږፄ༟ ପŊࠋවdܼ̍Ⴣಂ஬࿆Υߒdѩમ͜ ၾჃಂ֛ᄆ޴ЧٙП࠽Ҧஔdમ͜ତ࠽ ࠇၑجࠇඎf༈ഃᅼۨ̍ўεධ̹ఙ̙ ᝈ࿀ٙ፩ɝᅰኽdܼ̍ʹ׸࿁˙ٙڦ൲ ሯ९e̮ිٙуಂʿჃಂлଟʿлଟϜ ᇞfჃಂ஬࿆Υߒʘሪࠦ࠽ၾ־ഃʘʮ ̻࠽޴Νf 20. FAIR VALUE AND FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued) Fair value hierarchy The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments: 20. ږፄʈՈʘʮ̻࠽ʿʮ̻࠽ݖ࿴€ᚃ ʮ̻࠽ݖ࿴ ɨڌႭ׼͉ණྠʘږፄʈՈʘʮ̻࠽ࠇ ඎݖ࿴j Assets measured at fair value: At 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ܲʮ̻࠽ࠇඎʘ༟ପj Fair value measurement using મ͜ʘʮ̻࠽ࠇඎ Quoted prices in active markets ݺᚔ̹ఙజᄆ (Level 1) €ୋɓᄴ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Significant observable inputs ࠠɽ̙ᝈ࿀ ፩ɝᅰኽ (Level 2) €ୋɚᄴ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Significant unobservable inputs ࠠɽʔ̙ᝈ࿀ ፩ɝᅰኽ (Level 3) €ୋɧᄴ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Total ᐼࠇ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ׵ฦूሪܲʮ̻࠽ΐሪʘ ږፄ༟ପ - 1,464 - 1,464 20. FAIR VALUE AND FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued) Fair value hierarchy (continued) The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments: (continued) 20. ږፄʈՈʘʮ̻࠽ʿʮ̻࠽ݖ࿴€ᚃ ʮ̻࠽ݖ࿴€ᚃ ɨڌႭ׼͉ණྠʘږፄʈՈʘʮ̻࠽ࠇ ඎ ݖ ࿴j€ᚃ Assets measured at fair value: (continued) At 30 June 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚ ܲʮ̻࠽ࠇඎʘ༟ପj€ᚃ Fair value measurement using મ͜ʘʮ̻࠽ࠇඎ Quoted prices in active markets ݺᚔ̹ఙజᄆ (Level 1) €ୋɓᄴ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Significant observable inputs ࠠɽ̙ᝈ࿀ ፩ɝᅰኽ (Level 2) €ୋɚᄴ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Significant unobservable inputs ࠠɽʔ̙ᝈ࿀ ፩ɝᅰኽ (Level 3) €ୋɧᄴ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Total ᐼࠇ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ׵ฦूሪܲʮ̻࠽ΐሪʘ ږፄ༟ପ - 593 - 593 20. FAIR VALUE AND FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued) Fair value hierarchy (continued) The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments: (continued) 20. ږፄʈՈʘʮ̻࠽ʿʮ̻࠽ݖ࿴€ᚃ ʮ̻࠽ݖ࿴€ᚃ ɨڌႭ׼͉ණྠʘږፄʈՈʘʮ̻࠽ࠇ ඎ ݖ ࿴j€ᚃ Liabilities measured at fair value: At 31 December 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚ ܲʮ̻࠽ࠇඎʘࠋවj Fair value measurement using મ͜ʘʮ̻࠽ࠇඎ Quoted prices in active markets ݺᚔ̹ఙజᄆ (Level 1) €ୋɓᄴ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Significant observable inputs ࠠɽ̙ᝈ࿀ ፩ɝᅰኽ (Level 2) €ୋɚᄴ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Significant unobservable inputs ࠠɽʔ̙ᝈ࿀ ፩ɝᅰኽ (Level 3) €ୋɧᄴ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Total ᐼࠇ (Unaudited) €͊຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss ׵ฦूሪܲʮ̻࠽ΐሪʘ ږፄࠋව - 456 - 456 20. FAIR VALUE AND FAIR VALUE HIERARCHY OF FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS (continued) Fair value hierarchy (continued) The following tables illustrate the fair value measurement hierarchy of the Group's financial instruments: (continued) 20. ږፄʈՈʘʮ̻࠽ʿʮ̻࠽ݖ࿴€ᚃ ʮ̻࠽ݖ࿴€ᚃ ɨڌႭ׼͉ණྠʘږፄʈՈʘʮ̻࠽ࠇ ඎ ݖ ࿴j€ᚃ Liabilities measured at fair value: (continued) At 30 June 2020 ׵ɚཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚ Financial liabilities at fair value ׵ฦूሪܲʮ̻࠽ΐሪʘ through profit or lossQuoted prices in active markets ݺᚔ̹ఙజᄆ (Level 1) €ୋɓᄴ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ ܲʮ̻࠽ࠇඎʘࠋවj€ᚃ Fair value measurement using મ͜ʘʮ̻࠽ࠇඎ Significant observable inputs ࠠɽ̙ᝈ࿀ ፩ɝᅰኽ (Level 2) €ୋɚᄴ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ ږፄࠋව Significant unobservable inputs ࠠɽʔ̙ᝈ࿀ ፩ɝᅰኽ (Level 3) €ୋɧᄴ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ - Total ᐼࠇ (Audited) €຾ᄲࣨ HK$'000 ಥ࿆ɷʩ 7 - 7 During the period/year, there were no transfers of fair value ׵ಂŊϋʫdږፄ༟ପʿږፄࠋවʘୋ measurements between Level 1 and Level 2 and no transfers ɓᄴၾୋɚᄴʘගԨೌʮ̻࠽ࠇඎʘᔷ into or out of Level 3 for both financial assets and financial ᅡd͵ೌᔷɝאᔷ̈ୋɧᄴʘઋر€ɚ liabilities (30 June 2020: Nil). ཧɚཧϋʬ˜ɧɤ˚jೌf interim report 中期報告 2020/21 21. COMPARATIVE AMOUNTS The comparative condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income has been re- presented as if the Taiwan segment discontinued and other segment resources reallocation during the current period had been discontinued and reallocated at the beginning of the comparative period (note 7).

22. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING PERIOD 21. ˢ༰ᅰο ˢ༰ᔊ׼ၝΥฦूʿՉ˼Όࠦϗूڌ຾ ʊࠠอяΐd೓ν׵͉ಂʫʊ୞˟ุਕ ʘ̨ᝄʱᗳʿՉ˼ʱᗳ༟๕ࠠอʱৣʊ ׵ˢ༰ಂගක֐ࣛ຾ʊ୞˟ʿࠠอʱৣ €ڝൗ7f 22. జѓಂܝԫධ (a) Grant of share options બʚᒅٰᛆ On 5 January 2021, an aggregate of 90,000,000 ׵ɚཧɚɓϋɓ˜ʞ˚d͉ʮ̡ share options was granted to the directors and certain ໨ԫʿ߰ʍ྇ࡰఱ־ഃ׵͊Ը employees of the Company in respect of their services ϋܓމ͉ණྠ؂ਕϾᐏબΥ΍ to the Group in the forthcoming years. The share 90,000,000 ΅ᒅٰᛆfᒅٰᛆʘ options have an exercise price of HK$0.460 per share. БԴᄆމӊٰಥ࿆0.460ʩfӊɧ Each of the one-third of the share options is exercisable ʱʘɓٙᒅٰᛆБԴಂމ͟ɚཧ from 1 January 2022 to 31 December 2026, from ɚɚϋɓ˜ɓ˚ৎЇɚཧɚʬϋ 1 January 2023 to 31 December 2026 and from 1 ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚e͟ɚཧɚɧϋ January 2024 to 31 December 2026. The price of the ɓ˜ɓ˚ৎЇɚཧɚʬϋɤɚ˜ Company's shares at the date of grant was HK$0.460 ɧɤɓ˚ʿ͟ɚཧɚ̬ϋɓ˜ɓ per share, which was the Stock Exchange closing price ˚ৎЇɚཧɚʬϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ on the trading day immediately prior to the date of ˚f͉ʮٰ̡΅׵બ̈˚ಂʘᄆ grant of the options. ࣸމӊٰಥ࿆0.460ʩdуၡટᒅ ٰᛆબ̈˚ಂۃʹ׸˚ίᑌʹה ʘϗ̹ᄆf Details of the above were set out in the Company's Ϟᗫɪࠑԫධʘ༉ઋʊ༱׵͉ʮ announcement dated 5 January 2021. ̡˚ಂމɚཧɚɓϋɓ˜ʞ˚ʘ ʮбf (a) 22. EVENTS AFTER REPORTING PERIOD (continued) (b) Proposed rights issue On 5 February 2021, the Company proposed to raise gross proceeds of approximately HK$296 million before expense by way of a rights issue of 821,916,697 rights shares at a price of HK$0.360 per rights share on the basis of one (1) rights share for every two (2) existing shares held by the qualifying shareholders on the record date. Details of the above were set out in the Company's announcement dated 5 February 2021. (c) Change of financial year end date On 25 February 2021, the Company has resolved to change the financial year end date of the Company from 30 June to 31 December. Accordingly, the forthcoming financial year end date of the Company will be 31 December 2021 and the next audited consolidated financial statements of the Company will be for the period of 18 months from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021. Details of the above were set out in the Company's announcement dated 25 February 2021.

23. APPROVAL OF THE INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the board of directors on 25 February 2021. 22. జѓಂܝԫධ€ᚃ (b) ܔᙄԶٰ ׵ɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ʞ˚d͉ʮ̡ ܔᙄܲ׵া፽˚ಂΥ༟ٰࣸ؇ӊ ܵϞՇ(2)ٰତϞٰ΅ᐏ೯ɓ(1)ٰ Զٰٰ΅ʘਿ๟d˸Զٰ˙όܲ ӊٰԶٰٰ΅ಥ࿆0.360ʩʘᄆࣸ ೯Б821,916,697ٰԶٰٰ΅d˸ ᘪණߒಥ࿆2.96ᄂʩʘה੻ಛධ ᐼᕘ€ϔৰක˕ۃf Ϟᗫɪࠑԫධʘ༉ઋʊ༱׵͉ʮ ̡˚ಂމɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ʞ˚ʘ ʮбf

(c) һҷৌ݁ϋܓϋഐ˚ ׵ɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ɚɤʞ˚d͉ ʮ̡ʊᙄӔਗ਼Չৌ݁ϋܓϋഐ ˚͟ʬ˜ɧɤ˚һҷމɤɚ˜ ɧɤɓ˚fΪϤd͉ʮ̡ɨɓࡈ ৌ݁ϋܓϋഐ˚ਗ਼މɚཧɚɓϋ ɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚dϾ͉ʮ̡ɨɓ ΅຾ᄲࣨၝΥৌਕజڌਗ਼଄ႊІ ɚཧɚཧϋɖ˜ɓ˚ৎЇɚཧ ɚɓϋɤɚ˜ɧɤɓ˚˟ɤɞࡈ ˜ಂගf Ϟᗫɪࠑԫධʘ༉ઋʊ༱׵͉ʮ ̡˚ಂމɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ɚɤʞ ˚ʘʮбf 23. ʕಂৌਕజڌʘҭࡘ ໨ԫึʊ׵ɚཧɚɓϋɚ˜ɚɤʞ˚ҭ ࡘʿબᛆ೯б͉ᔊ׼ၝΥʕಂৌਕజ ڌf (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) €׵ϵᅉ༺ൗ̅ϓͭʘϞࠢʮ̡ (Stock code ٰ΅˾໮: 592) www.bossini.com Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Bossini International Holdings Limited published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 08:38:00 UTC.

