BOSTON OMAHA : ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS (Form 8-K)

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Omaha, Nebraska (Business Wire) May 24, 2021

Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) ('Boston Omaha' or the 'Company') announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 in connection with filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

We show below summary financial data for the first quarter of 2021 and 2020. Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Billboard Rentals, Net $ 7,153,685 $ 7,215,766 Broadband Services (1) 3,795,037 267,251 Premiums Earned 1,786,564 3,454,058 Insurance Commissions 400,177 332,791 Investment and Other Income 69,556 140,314 Total Revenues 13,205,019 11,410,180 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 2,311,976 1,783,331 Net Loss from Operations (1,485,778) (1,179,972) Net Other Income (Loss) 110,123,064 (23,547,725) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 84,437,627 $ (24,734,238) Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share $ 3.09 $ (1.05) March 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (2) $ 282,802,351 $ 146,470,399 Total Assets 750,104,244 640,707,426 Total Liabilities 135,499,641 114,114,020 Total Noncontrolling Interest 149,259,571 145,027,149 Total Stockholders' Equity $ 465,345,032 $ 381,566,257

1. Includes our acquisitions of AireBeam on March 10, 2020 and UBB on December 29, 2020.

2. Investments consist of U.S. treasury securities classified as trading securities and publicly traded equity securities, of which $16,112,561 is held by our insurance entities at March 31, 2021.

As a result of a change in Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in 2018, we are required to include the unrealized changes in market prices of investments in public equity securities in our reported earnings. In the table above, 'Net Other Income (Loss)' during the first quarter of 2021 includes unrealized gains of $104,467,952 mainly from our 2017 investment of $10,000,000 in Dream Finders Homes after its initial public offering on January 25, 2021. This contrasts with unrealized losses in the value of our public equity securities of $(24,745,513) during the first quarter of 2020. While we intend to hold our current securities for the longer term, we may in the future choose to sell them for a variety of reasons resulting in realized losses or gains.

Cash flow from operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $4,029,984, compared to a cash outflow of $(110,884) for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

We recently restated our 2020 results on Form 10-K/A as filed with the SEC on May 24, 2021 to include the impact of consolidating Yellowstone Acquisition Company ('Yellowstone') into Boston Omaha and to account for Yellowstone's warrants as derivative liabilities as well as to classify Yellowstone's Class A common stock as temporary equity. Please refer to Note 2 in the Form 10-K/A which reflects all adjustments from our previous 10-K report filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021. These restatements at Yellowstone reduced Boston Omaha's consolidated Total Stockholders' Equity by approximately $21.3 million at December 31, 2020. Management's view is that any increase or decrease to net worth related to Yellowstone due to the recent restatement should be recognized as non-economic fluctuations based purely on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and are not driven by any changes from an operational standpoint at Boston Omaha or Yellowstone. Boston Omaha still owns 20% of Yellowstone and Yellowstone continues to hold approximately $139 million in trust on behalf of its Class A common stockholders to fund a future business combination. In our view, what will drive any gain or loss in economic value to Boston Omaha from Yellowstone, will be our success or failure in completing a business combination. In any event, we anticipate that Yellowstone's inclusion in Boston Omaha's financial statements will mirror the duration of Yellowstone as an entity, which is limited given the short life span of SPACs.

Our book value per share was $17.09 at March 31, 2021, compared $14.01 ($14.79 before Yellowstone consolidation) at December 31, 2020.

As of March 31, 2021, we had 26,175,555 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

On April 6, 2021, we closed on the previously announced public offering of our Class A common stock at a price of $25.00 per share, for a total of 2,645,000 shares, of which 2,345,000 shares were sold by us and 300,000 shares were sold by a selling stockholder. The offering resulted in total gross proceeds to us of $58,625,000, before deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses.

As of May 24, 2021, we had 28,520,555 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

