Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Boston Omaha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOMN   US1010441053

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION

(BOMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BOSTON OMAHA : ANNOUNCES FORM 12B-25 FILING RELATING TO CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING FOR YELLOWSTONE ACQUISITION COMPANY (Form 8-K)

05/18/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FORM 12B-25 FILING RELATING TO CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING FOR YELLOWSTONE ACQUISITION COMPANY

- No Changes Anticipatedin Financial Results for Boston Omaha Corporation's Core Business and Investments (other than Yellowstone Acquisition Company)

- To Restate 2020 Financial Statements to Include Yellowstone Acquisition Company Financial Statements in Consolidated Financial Statements and Incorporate Changes in Accounting for Yellowstone Warrants Following Recent Statement on Accounting for Warrants in SPACs

Omaha, Nebraska, May 18, 2021 (Business Wire) - Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) ('Boston Omaha' or the 'Company') today announced it has timely filed a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') relating to the Company's report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021. The Company expects to file the report within the five-day extension period provided by Rule 12b-25. In discussion with KPMG LLP, its independent registered public accounting firm, the Company has determined that it must consolidate the financial statements of Yellowstone Acquisition Company ('Yellowstone'), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, in which the Company serves as sponsor. As a result, the Company needs to complete the restatement of its financial results for 2020 to reflect this consolidation. The Company expects to be able to soon thereafter file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The Company anticipates filing a Form 8-K with further details of the restatement later today.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments, including investments, including investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder and commercial real estate services businesses and Yellowstone Acquisition Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as 'will', 'may', 'should', 'future', 'promptly', 'expect', 'estimate', 'anticipate,' 'intends', 'plans', 'subject to', and 'change' and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical fact. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's intent to restate certain historical financial statements and the timing of the restatement and the Company's statements regarding its anticipated results of operations for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2021. These statements are based on current expectations on the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, including without limitation the completion of the Company's quarterly review procedures, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

Boston Omaha Corporation

Catherine Vaughan

617-875-8911

cathy@bostonomaha.com

Disclaimer

Boston Omaha Corporation published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 21:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
05:42pBOSTON OMAHA  : ANNOUNCES FORM 12B-25 FILING RELATING TO CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING F..
PU
05:42pBOSTON OMAHA  : to Restate 2020 Financials Following SEC Guidance on SPAC Accoun..
MT
05:28pBOSTON OMAHA CORP  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Interim Revi..
AQ
05:26pBOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION  : Announces Plans to Restate 2020 Financial Statements..
BU
09:19aBOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION  : Announces Form 12b-25 Filing Relating to Changes in ..
BU
04/09BOSTON OMAHA  : BOMN) sees Significant Insider Selling
MT
04/08INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at Boston Omaha
MT
04/06BOSTON OMAHA  : Public Offering of 2.65 Million Shares Raises $58.5 Million
MT
04/06BOSTON OMAHA CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04/06BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION  : Announces Closing of Public Offering of Class A Comm..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56,6 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 800 M 800 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 14,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Omaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,00 $
Last Close Price 27,04 $
Spread / Highest target 47,9%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,55%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alexander B. Rozek Co-Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Adam Kenneth Peterson Co-Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Joshua P. Weisenburger Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bradford Blaise Briner Independent Director
Brendan J. Keating Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION-2.21%800
OMNICOM GROUP INC.33.25%17 875
WPP PLC21.45%16 497
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA35.03%16 435
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.38.27%12 812
AUTOHOME INC.-7.68%11 712