Boston Omaha : Announces Transfer of Listing of Class A Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange - Form 8-K

01/03/2022 | 05:09pm EST
Boston Omaha Announces Transfer of Listing of Class A Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange

OMAHA, Nebraska, Jan. 3, 2022 -- Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) (the "Company") today announced that it is transferring the listing of its Class A common stock from the Nasdaq Capital Market of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). The Company anticipates its Class A common stock will begin trading as a NYSE-listed company on Friday, January 14, 2022, under its current ticker symbol of "BOMN". The Company's Class A common stock will continue to trade under the ticker symbol "BOMN" on the Nasdaq Capital Market of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC until the transfer is complete.

"Boston Omaha's businesses have increasingly become related to building, owning and operating American infrastructure. Overwhelmingly, businesses that build or purchase similar real assets have chosen the NYSE and that's the best home for Boston Omaha as well," said Alex B. Rozek, Co-Chairman, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Co-President of Boston Omaha Corporation.

"We are excited to welcome Boston Omaha, with its primary focus on real estate, infrastructure and services, as it becomes the newest member of our NYSE community," said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments including investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder, and commercial real estate services businesses.

Contacts:

Catherine Vaughan

617-875-8911

cathy@bostonomaha.com

Disclaimer

Boston Omaha Corporation published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56,7 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 852 M 852 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 215
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Boston Omaha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 28,73 $
Average target price 41,50 $
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
Managers and Directors
Alexander B. Rozek Co-Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Adam Kenneth Peterson Co-Chairman, Co-President & Co-CEO
Joshua P. Weisenburger Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Bradford Blaise Briner Independent Director
Brendan J. Keating Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOSTON OMAHA CORPORATION0.00%852
WPP PLC0.00%17 412
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA0.00%16 787
OMNICOM GROUP INC.0.00%15 574
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.0.00%14 746
CYBERAGENT, INC.0.00%8 403